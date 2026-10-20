ASAP Ferg: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
ASAP Ferg
October 20, 1988
Harlem, New York City, New York, US
38 Years Old
Libra
Who Is ASAP Ferg?
ASAP Ferg is an American rapper celebrated for his energetic cadence and Harlem roots.
He initially gained traction alongside the ASAP Mob collective before launching a solo career that reshaped the sound of East Coast trap music. He broke into the global music mainstream with his breakout single “Work” and its star-studded remix. His debut studio album Trap Lord secured top ten chart spots, while fans often celebrate his signature custom grillz.
Early Life and Education
Artistic influence surrounded young Darold Ferguson Jr. inside his family home in Harlem. His father operated a boutique print shop that designed merchandise for major hip-hop labels, inspiring his early interest in creative design.
He later enrolled at the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan. During these formative student years, he launched his own clothing lines and began writing lyrics alongside his classmate ASAP Rocky.
Notable Relationships
In recent years, the rapper has maintained a high-profile relationship with photographer Renell Medrano. The couple frequently collaborated on visual artistic projects and attended major fashion events together, drawing significant media attention.
Ferguson has no children and currently focuses his public attention on artistic ventures. He continues to reside in New York, maintaining a strong focus on his music career and creative design partnerships.
Career Highlights
Ferg achieved breakthrough acclaim with his debut solo album Trap Lord in 2013. The project generated multi-platinum hits like “Work” and “Shabba,” propelling him into international festival lineups and major billboard charts.
Beyond music, he launched his successful Traplord streetwear label and luxury accessory collections. He expanded his footprint by securing high-profile design collaborations with global brands including Adidas, Hennessy, and Tiffany.
To date, he earned the BET Hip Hop Award for Rookie of the Year. His subsequent projects Always Strive and Prosper and Floor Seats further expanded his reach, cementing Ferguson as a versatile cultural innovator.
Signature Quote
“Always strive and prosper. That is what A$AP stands for, and that is the key to life.”
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