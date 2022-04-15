Arya Stark is The Character That Needs a Spinoff

It’s sad to think that it might never happen, especially since it’s already been stated that there won’t be any spinoffs from the original Game of Thrones series. But if there was one character that would deserve a spinoff it would be Arya Stark. It’s fair to state that a few other characters would deserve a spinoff as well, or at least a limited series, but many would like to see Maisie Williams take on the role of Arya Stark once more to see what she could do, and where she would go. There are reasons for this of course, especially since the way Arya started out was rather interesting when compared to many other characters in GoT. If anyone remembers at this point, and it’s a certainty that many do, Arya started as a bit of a tomboy that preferred archery to embroidery, which didn’t please her mother or her teachers since she didn’t have the kind of attention span or the patience it took to be seen as a lady, and she was proud of it.
The thing about this however is that this attitude did end up getting Arya in trouble more than once since it ended up pitting her against Prince Joffrey, as she beat him quite handily when he was being his usual nasty self to one of her friends. Her attitude also managed to keep her at a distance from many people that she encountered, as there were only a few people she ended up trusting, and it wasn’t hard to wonder if her sister would be one of those individuals. Considering how much of her time was spent, whether it was in captivity, with the Hound, or on her own in Braavos, Arya proved to be one of the strongest characters in Westeros when it came to what she was able to endure and how she reacted to the training that helped to harden her into the person she would become.
When she left Winterfell, Arya was a young girl that acted more like a boy and didn’t have the time or the patience to become a lady. By the time the show ended and she was off on another adventure to the west, where she would undoubtedly learn more and perhaps find several more challenges that would test the skills she had, and even add to them. This is a big reason why a series centered around Arya Stark would be so enticing since she’s become a character of legend that is one of the more interesting individuals in the entirety of GoT. She’s also one of the handful of popular characters that are still alive since many big names in the story didn’t make it to the end or were finally taken out during the battle that took out a good part of King’s Landing. To be fair, it doesn’t appear that Arya did much during the final battle of the season, but given that she was the one that took out the Night King in Winterfell, it does feel that she was due a break at some point.
But the fact that she’s one of those that has set sail for another land, one that the fans weren’t told much about in the series, makes it feel as though it would be wise to bring this idea to the small screen to see how people might react. While House of the Dragon is on its way and is being highly anticipated by many fans, it does feel as though one or two series could be brought back to see what happened to those that were left standing at the end of GoT. To say that she and her siblings had reconciled would be accurate, but it does feel as though there was bound to be a distance between them for as long as they lived, since Arya was closer to Jon for most of the show, while she and Sansa weren’t exactly the best of friends, and didn’t have a very strong bond. But once the two had grown a bit and experienced the world, it became obvious that they did care about each other.
A series focusing on Arya would need several more characters without a doubt, as her quest would require at least a couple of villains, perhaps one main antagonist, and a stunning blend of intrigue and action since her status as a Stark and an assassin would be fun to explore even further. Thus far it’s been made kind of clear that there are details of where she was going, but we might never get to see this character develop any further, which would be a shame since it might happen that Arya could easily be one of the deadliest individuals in GoT. It would be a shame if it never happened.