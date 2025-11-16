29 Heartbreaking, Yet Moving Pieces Made By Artists All Over The World After The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

We live in anxious and heartbreaking times, where things we eagerly believed were finally behind us suddenly come true. Despite our innocent and sometimes even naive beliefs, enraged and cruel men have frankly chosen to decide our future for us. It seemed like our world was on the right track to finally becoming better; things have changed dramatically for the past few decades, as we’ve become more acceptant and loving of each other, though, turns out, it doesn’t change a thing as we’re all just pawns in someone else’s game.
It’s crucial to remember that no matter how uneasy and terrifying these days are, sooner or later, we will finally get that clear sky above our heads. And maybe, just maybe, a time will come when there will be no more life-taking conflicts. For now, if you would like to support Ukraine during these horrific times, you can donate by clicking right here.
Bored Panda has gathered a few powerful artworks that folks around the globe so lovingly dedicated to Ukraine and its people in support of the ongoing crisis.
