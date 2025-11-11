Artist Turns Her 2-Year-Old’s Sketches Into Paintings

Now that my little girl is two years old, her interest in all things art has skyrocketed, especially when she sees me painting. As she gets older I look forward to collaborating with her on many projects, but until then I’ve decided to see what I can create with some of her many sketches.
As all of our collaborations start, my two year old creates her own sketch with an ink pen which I then use to turn into a watercolor painting. The sketch is completely her own with no instruction given from me, I simply use her creativity to inspire me to create a painting.
I try to work quickly and let imagination and play take root into the painting rather than taking it to seriously, this way I can encourage Eve’s contribution without making it to “grownup.” As Pablo Picasso said it can take “but a lifetime to paint like a child.” I feel so blessed that my daughter can remind me once again what it is to paint like a child by letting me see through her eyes.
The Lady and the Fox
The Great Owl
The Elephant King
The Red Boat
A Bookworm’s Dream
