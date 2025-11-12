Artist Creates An Entire Painting With Only His Big Toe

After twenty years of painting by hand, Ronald Gramling’s work took a profound turn in 2005 when cumulative trauma injuries to his arms forced him to paint entirely with his feet. Years of artistic experimentation followed. A paintbrush between the toes felt too limiting. Hopping around on one leg while swirling paint around with the other was too demanding on his body. Gramling’s defining moment came a few years into the foot painting journey by chance, when he noticed some toe prints haphazardly left behind on the canvas.
He now purposely fills his paintings full of those toe prints, usually thousands of them on a single piece.
More info: ronaldgramlingart.com
“Dreaming Into the Stars” A foot painting by Ronald Gramling — Artist creates an entire painting with his big toe
“Dreaming Into the Stars” by Ronald Gramling
