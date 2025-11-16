Artist Created These 61 Porcelain Sculptures That Appear As If They Belong In A Drawing

Pottery and ceramics are as old an art as culture itself, so there’s no wonder why pottery is one of the most commonly found artifacts in archaeology. But what once was a piece of luxury is now but a common item, and many artists try to find new ways of exploring the medium.
Katharine Morling is exactly one of those few who explore this medium and has found a cutting-edge technique that we’re about to show you. And yes, most of these are porcelain, not paper. It’s just an imitation. But you might’ve guessed it yourself, it’s not intended to mimic it fully, rather it’s just a stylistic choice that mixes really well with all kinds of interiors.
Katharine creates whimsical and often strange porcelain and ceramic sculptures. Instead of simply making the pieces and leaving them in their ceramic form, the touch of black in some spots creates an illusionary effect, making everyday objects look like drawings in real life.
More info: Instagram | katharinemorling.com | Facebook
