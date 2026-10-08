This Page Turns Famous Paintings Into Hilarious Memes, And Here Are 33 Of The Latest Ones

For centuries, museum visitors have walked past portraits of people who look tired, suspicious, or deeply unimpressed, and nobody ever asked why. The internet, it turns out, has some theories.
The Instagram page Art Memes Central has made a habit of giving those faces the captions they’ve been missing for a few hundred years. Paintings, illustrations, and manuscript margins get paired with lines about dating, work, family, and other people’s general behavior, and the fit is often uncomfortably good. We’ve shared the page on Bored Panda before, and the formula hasn’t worn out yet, mostly because people haven’t changed much since the paint dried.
Below is another round of the page’s best work. The drama was always there in these paintings; it just needed subtitles. Scroll down and tell us which one you’d send to a friend.
More info: Instagram
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