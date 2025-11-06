“Don’t Let A 12-Year-Old Beat You”: Try To Pass This 6th Grade General Knowledge Challenge

by

Remember when school felt easy? Well, let’s see if it actually was.

This quiz has 35 questions covering the usual mix – a bit of math, some science, geography, language, and history. This challenge feels a bit like being back in school – just without the homework, pressure, or red pens. It will test what you still remember and remind you of a few things you forgot.

Think you can pass 6th grade again? Let’s see! 🎓

“Don’t Let A 12-Year-Old Beat You”: Try To Pass This 6th Grade General Knowledge Challenge

Image credits: Pixabay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
