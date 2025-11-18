108 “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?” Questions For Your Next Party Showdown

Based on the hit game show franchise Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, which first aired in 2007, this trivia challenge brings the fun of the show right to your next party. Time to check who was sleeping in the classroom!
Hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy, the original show asked adult contestants to answer questions typically found in elementary school quizzes with the help of actual fifth-graders as teammates (International Broadcast Wiki) (1). The game show was such a hit that it was adapted internationally and made it to TV Guide’s list of the 60 greatest game shows ever.
In this quiz, we’ve compiled 108 fun and tricky questions across subjects like science, math, geography, and history. So, will you prove, “Are you smarter than a 5th grader?” or will you walk away admitting, like many contestants have, “I am not smarter than a fifth-grader”? Let’s find out!
Put your smarts to the test with this fun trivia challenge!
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: Fun Facts
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: Where in the World Is That?!
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: Science — Because Explosions Are Cool
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: English Class but With Fewer Red Marks
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: Social Studies — aka History and Gossip
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: History — Where the Past Comes to Haunt You
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: Math — Because Numbers Don’t Lie
References
Follow Us