Apple Greenlights Sequel to Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Thriller Wolfs Before Release

In a significant move, Apple has decided to greenlight a sequel for the Jon Watts-directed thriller ‘Wolfs’, even before its official release. The film, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is set for a fall debut from Apple Studios and Sony.
World Premiere at Venice Film Festival
‘Wolfs‘ is set to make its world premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival. Anticipation is high as the film promises a unique combination of action, drama, and comedy under the directorial vision of Jon Watts, who has crafted a narrative full of unexpected twists.
The Strategic Pivot in Release
Apple has made a notable pivot concerning the film’s release strategy. Initially slated for a wide theatrical release, ‘Wolfs‘ will now receive a limited theatrical release on September 20 before debuting globally on Apple TV+ on September 27. This strategic decision aims to ensure the film reaches the broadest possible audience via the streaming platform.
Apple’s Commitment to Hybrid Release Models
This change does not signify a shift away from Apple’s hybrid release strategy, which combines theatrical releases with streaming debuts. Notably, other upcoming films like ‘F1’, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Pitt, will follow this model with a wide theatrical release.
A Stellar Cast Elevates Wolfs
In ‘Wolfs‘, Clooney plays a professional fixer tasked with covering up a high-profile crime. His plans are complicated when Pitt appears as another fixer, plunging both characters into an unpredictable night. The supporting cast includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind, and Zlatko Buric. The film is produced in collaboration with Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.
An Impressive Direction Team
Jon Watts, known for his remarkable work on the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trilogy and FX’s ‘The Old Man’, brings his keen directorial eye to ‘Wolfs‘. He produces alongside Dianne McGunigle, with Clooney partnering with Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt teaming up with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment.
The Future Looks Bright
The early positive response to ‘Wolfs‘ indicates that audiences may be in for a treat. Apple Original Films head of features Matt Dentler shared his enthusiasm, saying,
‘Wolfs is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment.’
