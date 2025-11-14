Tumblr User Shows Real And Hilarious Conversations Apollo 11 Astronauts Had

Apollo 11 was the historic flight that first landed humans on the Moon. It became one of the biggest landmarks of the last century, showing the world that our technology was advancing enough to take off and reach towards the stars. And while Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. made history by setting foot on our planet’s only moon, their pilot Michael Collins flew the Command Module Columbia alone in lunar orbit. The mission is, perhaps, best remembered by Armstrong’s words broadcast on television to a worldwide audience: “one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind.”
However, there are many more things that the astronauts spoke about and, turns out, their exchanges were quite funny. While remembering the historic moment, most people probably think of how serious and monumental it was, but not many know what transcripts truly show. After all, it’s easy to forget that astronauts are also human and even they can be goofy sometimes.
Tumblr user weaver-z pointed out some hilarious conversations Apollo 11 astronauts had while on the mission
These are just a fraction of what the NASA archives have to offer. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s History Division has a whole page dedicated to the Apollo 11 Flight Journal, showcasing transcripts, various documents, and more. So if you’re curious and want to find out more, you can head to NASA’s Apollo 11 Flight Journal here.
Here’s how other people reacted to the story
Follow Us