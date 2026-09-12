57 “Eat The Rich” Moments That Had People Screaming Into The Abyss

With the top 0.1% getting richer by the hour, more and more people are boarding the anti-capitalism train. The common consensus is that many problems our society faces daily could be solved with the ridiculous wealth that a few men have accumulated… But cannot part with.
The greed is angering the masses. About 5 years ago, the subreddit r/EatTheRich emerged, where people share some enlightening and infuriating examples of the bad side of capitalism. Some are funny, some simply too real. See if you can keep your blood from boiling as you look over some of the more popular submissions.
#1 The Real Fight I’m Interested In 🍽
Image source: GlowFawns
#2 It Is Time
Image source: [deleted]
Capitalism, before it became the dominant economic system, started around the 16th century with the English cloth industry. Some argue that forms of capitalism existed even in the ancient world, but the worldwide system we know today is more recent. Its distinguishing feature at the time was using capital to improve productivity and profits, rather than spending it on unproductive enterprises, like building cathedrals.
Financialists Sarwat Jahan and Ahmed Saber Mahmud explain that the essential feature of capitalism today is the motive to make a profit. In this system, the private sector owns and controls property, while demand and supply freely set market prices.
#3 Billionaires Shouldn’t Exist!!!!!
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#4 Tax Them, Tax ‘Em All!!
Image source: eddietoreddie
#5 Fake Christians, Jesus Hated The Rich And Stood With The Poor
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
According to the financialists, capitalism stands on a few core pillars. The first is private property. It allows people to own tangible assets (like land or a house) and intangible assets (like bonds or stocks).
Another core pillar is self-interest. In capitalism, people usually act in ways that benefit themselves and usually face little sociopolitical pressure. This lack of broader coordination is seen as something that can damage society, but in most cases, individuals end up benefiting the broader public. Of course, some recent wealthy figures have people feeling otherwise.
#6 Dont Let The “Trend” Die
Image source: rtmxavi
#7 Is It Money? I Bet It’s Money
Image source: Foggy_Blues
#8 Hahaha, Cry More 🫠🫠🫠
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
The third pillar of capitalism is competition. Firms are free to enter and leave markets, which tends to benefit both producers and consumers. Competition pushes producers toward innovation, which helps consumers get higher-quality goods. In turn, producers receive clear market signals through consumer demand.
In capitalism, buyer and seller interactions determine the prices. This decentralized market mechanism is the fourth pillar. Resources are allocated to maximize reward. In turn, prices for goods and services stay competitive, and wages remain somewhat fair.
#9 Yes Please
Image source: MrDillon369
#10 $31 Billion – With A B
Image source: PaperSkiespie
#11 Dems Have No Idea How To Fight Or Use Power
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
The fifth pillar is the freedom of choice. Customers are free to shop for different products, investors can pursue other ventures, and workers can look for other jobs. This keeps the market dynamic and fair.
The final pillar is the government’s limited role. It should protect citizens’ rights while maintaining a properly functioning market.
#12 She Is 100% Right!
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#13 Here Me Out…
Image source: xXLuxExTenebrisXx
#14 No One Is Safe When They Are Arresting Elected Lawmakers!!
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
The extent to which these pillars shape the system differentiates certain types of capitalism. For example, liberal market economies place greater emphasis on competition in the market. Such economies include the United States and the United Kingdom. Coordinated market economies, by contrast, exchange information through institutions that don’t belong to the market, such as unions and business associations. Such economies include Germany and Japan.
#15 These People Are Ghouls
Image source: Snapdragon_4U
#16 We Cannot Be Serious With This
Image source: BlameTag
#17 Local Artist Light Guerrilla Projected “Tax The Rich” On The Side Of Mark Zuckerberg’s Boat While It Was Docked At Seattle’s Lake Union
Image source: Critical-Willow-6270
British economist John Maynard Keynes’s criticism of capitalism gained momentum during the Great Depression of the 1930s, when unemployment ran rampant. He argued that this kind of economy cannot fix itself and requires government intervention. Lowering taxes and encouraging spending are necessary to help economies recover by boosting demand. He did not argue for replacing capitalism with something else, just stabilizing it when needed.
#18 A ‘Free Luigi’ Billboard Has Been Put Up In Lower Manhattan On The Evening Before His Upcoming Court Appearance
Image source: CantStopPoppin
#19 This Neanderthal
Image source: Mrbumboleh
#20 Typical
Image source: jeezkillbot
The system works best when governments set fair rules, protect property, and build infrastructure to facilitate the movement of goods and people. Unfortunately, powerful businesses can sometimes influence rule-setters to benefit themselves rather than the wider public interest. This weakens competition and harms the free market.
Economists Raghuram Rajan and Luigi Zingales argued in their book Saving Capitalism from the Capitalists that powerful groups must be prevented from dominating the system. To serve the public interest, markets should remain competitive, the massive wealth gap should be limited, and those who lose out in the competition should have a safety net to fall back on.
#21 Where’s The Revolution?
Image source: Maziomir
#22 Hell Yeah, Utah!
Image source: BlameTag
#23 I Love When Evil People Die 🥰🥰
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
While capitalism has driven global economic growth, it has also created significant inequality. Those who start with more capital are better positioned to concentrate wealth in their small group. Because of investment returns, this process usually outpaces the economy’s ability to grow and serve the public interest.
Unfair competition and the continuous greed of the top 0.1% drive larger communities to express anger at the system.
#24 Right On The Button
Image source: Daflehrer1
#25 Trillionaires Should Not Exist
Image source: Sweetasscandi215
#26 America Is A Joke
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
What are your opinions on the current system? Do you have major gripes with capitalism, or are you happy with where you ended up in the system? Share your thoughts in the comments!
#27 We Are A Perfectly Indoctrinated People…
Image source: xXLuxExTenebrisXx
#28 Billionaires Are The Reason For Poverty
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#29 Facts
Image source: DuskPetite
#30 Byeeee
Image source: jeezkillbot
#31 Republicans Support & Defend Horrible People
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#32 Triggered 🫠
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#33 Poverty Could Be Ended In Days
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#34 Snl Cheers For Lm
Image source: JimboStonks
#35 The Establishment Is Terrified!!!
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#36 Ice Agents Murdered A American Citizen
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#37 I Just Want Healthcare And Job Security, Not Celebrities In Space
Image source: Elyktheras
#38 Their Greed Is Ruining Lives
Image source: Hexbloomsy
#39 Acab
Image source: rtmxavi
#40 Billionaires Should Not Exist
Image source: [deleted]
#41 Good!!!!!
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#42 #titanicsub
Image source: wooflesandsyrup
#43 F*ck The Rich And Eat S*it Musk
Image source: Fuzzy_Medium7932
#44 Maga Is Deranged
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#45 Elon Musk Mural In Texas Defaced
Image source: t0il3t
#46 Celebrate When Bad Things Happen To Your Abusers 🥂
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#47 Billionaires & Oligarchs Are Drain On Society
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#48 Republicans Protect Pedophiles
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#49 No Bailouts For The Billionaires!
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#50 Luigi Update!
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#51 I’m Pretending It’s Full Of Billionaires
Image source: TheRealMDooles11
#52 Priorities!
Image source: Lucky_Strike-85
#53 Old Rich People Are Destroying The World!!!
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#54 No Different Than Nazi Brown Shirts
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#55 This Is Going To Trigger Maga 🫠
Image source: Miserable-Lizard
#56 It’s Time To Start Getting Hungry
Image source: xXLuxExTenebrisXx
#57 This Is An Excellent Question. Anyone Have An Answer?
Image source: Snapdragon_4U
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