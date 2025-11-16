My 29 Photos Of Foxes Showing Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

In fairy tales, foxes are known to be cunning and sly. Fairy tales indeed! You’d better replace these words with ‘sociable, loving, caring and cuddly’. I never thought wild animals could be so affectionate, but they are. Foxes are very gentle and sociable animals, which will take any excuse for a good old cuddle session.

‘Haven’t seen each other for an hour?’ ‘Time for a hug!’

‘A tick in the ear of a fellow fox?’ ‘The perfect excuse for a cuddle… ehrm… cleaning session.’

‘A moment off?’ A great opportunity to tidy up the fur of a colleague fox.

‘A mutual conflict?’ Ears flat, wag that tail like crazy, hug like there’s no tomorrow and …. problem solved!

In other words: Foxes are huge cuddle-bugs. This applies to the ‘romantic love’ between dog fox and vixen, as well as brother, sister and parental love. Particularly the love for very young foxes is limitless. In the first months of their lives, mother fox showers fox showers her fox kits with love and care.

#1 Madly In Love

#2 A Foxy Kiss For The Best Mom Ever

#3 Nose Kiss For The Best Father Ever

#4 It’s Sad That Foxes Are Believed To Be Deceitful And Mean Creatures, Even I Believed It As A Child

#5 Whispering Sweet Little Nothings

#6 I Know That Foxes Will Use Any Excuse For A Good Cuddle Session

#7 Yet Another Eye Kiss, Just Because They Can

#8 Pure Foxy Love

#9 I Know Of No Animal That Shows As Much Love And Affections As Foxes Do

#10 Spread The Word And That Foxy Love

#11 Ear Kissing Is Not For Everyone

#12 Don’t Smile And Pretend Your Just Cool

#13 Under The Disguise Of Cleaning Each Others Coats Lies Pure Attention And Dedication To One Another

#14 Teeth Inspection…the Perfect Excuse For A Secret Sign Of Affection

#15 Mutual Love

#16 Kissing With Eyes Closed

#17 Sealed With A Kiss

#18 “That’s The Spot”

#19 I Found Out That Love Must Be Their Middle Name

#20 Nose Kissing

#21 There’s One Thing I Can Still Agree To, Regarding The Stereotypes About Foxes. Foxes Are Smart Indeed

#22 Lost In Love

#23 Love At First Bite

#24 Surprised By A Kiss

#25 Missed Kisses

#26 Sleeping In Peace And Waking Up For Love And Cuddles, Proving Everyone Who Thought They Were Mean Wrong

#27 A Kiss In ‘Got To Clean That Face’ Disguise

#28 A Little Rough Love

#29 An Eye-Kiss

Patrick Penrose
