35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

by

The animal kingdom is truly remarkable, and we are so lucky to be blessed with such a variety. From birds to cats to llamas or goats, each animal has a uniqueness people tried to capture on camera as soon as we were able to. Though over time, we might have collected an innumerable collection of photographs, there are some that we would like to single out.

Lucky for us, “The Decisive Moments Magazine (TDM)” on their Instagram account share the most amazing pictures taken by talented amateur and professional photographers. In this post, we would like to show you some of their photographs of animals, and if you would like to see more of them, check out our previous post on Bored Panda here.

Bored Panda reached out to Elke Vogelsang, one of the photographers featured in this list with this image. To learn more about her and her photography, read the full interview below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tdmawards.com | twitter.com | elkevogelsang.com | Instagram

#1

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

#2

Photo by Clint Ralph.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: clintralph_sa, tdmmagazine

#3

Photo by Brigitte Marcon.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: tdmmagazine

#4

Photo by Andy Farrer.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: andyfarrerphoto, tdmmagazine

#5

Photo by Kültür Tava.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: kulturtava, tdmmagazine

#6

Photo by Christine Ward.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: christine.c.w, tdmmagazine

#7

Photo by Nick Brandt.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: nickbrandtphotography, tdmmagazine

#8

Photo by Shami.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: silver.images, tdmmagazine

#9

Photo by Evgeniya Gor.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: gykavka, tdmmagazine

#10

Photo by Theron Humphrey.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: thiswildidea, tdmmagazine

#11

Photo by 수유리남자.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: sokyoungchul, tdmmagazine

#12

Photo by Joshdane.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: joshdane, tdmmagazine

#13

Photo by Hannie van Breda.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: hannievanbreda, tdmmagazine

#14

Photo by Paul Dai.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: tdmmagazine

#15

Photo by Takuya Ishiguro.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: c_s_b.t.13, tdmmagazine

#16

Photo by Suleyman Suleymanli.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: suleymanphoto, tdmmagazine

#17

Photo by Inge Morath.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: tdmmagazine

#18

Photo by Sadık Üçok.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: sadikucok, tdmmagazine

#19

Photo by Andrea Moffatt.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: littlestorystudio, tdmmagazine

#20

Photo by Elke Vogelsang.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: wieselblitz, tdmmagazine

#21

Photo by Kültür Tava.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: kulturtava, tdmmagazine

#22

Photo by Laura Makabresku.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: tdmmagazine

#23

Photo by Hailie Nguyen.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: tdmmagazine

#24

Photo by İbrahim Şimşek.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: ibrahimsimsek.art, tdmmagazine

#25

Photo by Marius Martinatis.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: tdmmagazine, tdmmagazine

#26

Photo by Juha Metso.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: tdmmagazine

#27

Photo by Hüseyin Türk.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: tdmmagazine

#28

Photo by Lisa Alexander.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: lisa_alexander_photography, tdmmagazine

#29

Photo by Shirley Wung.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: tdmmagazine

#30

Photo by F. Dilek Yurdakul.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: fdilekuyar, tdmmagazine

#31

Photo by Rashid S.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: rashid_bin__, tdmmagazine

#32

Photo by Marcello Zerletti.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: zerletti, tdmmagazine

#33

Photo by Henri Cartier-Bresson.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: tdmmagazine

#34

Photo by Arunava Kundu.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: arunabhakundu, tdmmagazine

#35

Photo by Raúl Urbina.

35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: urbinaphoto, tdmmagazine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What to Make of These Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Tweets
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2019
I Really Love Coffee And I Started Creating Art With Coffee And A Little Bit Of Tea
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Jimmy Kimmel Shares Concerns About the Future of Late-Night TV
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
George R.R. Martin’s Sandkings is Coming to Netflix
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2021
I Asked People “What You’ve Learned So Far In Life”, And Here Are Their Answers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Cutest Picture Of Your Dog (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.