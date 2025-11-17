35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page

The animal kingdom is truly remarkable, and we are so lucky to be blessed with such a variety. From birds to cats to llamas or goats, each animal has a uniqueness people tried to capture on camera as soon as we were able to. Though over time, we might have collected an innumerable collection of photographs, there are some that we would like to single out.
Lucky for us, “The Decisive Moments Magazine (TDM)” on their Instagram account share the most amazing pictures taken by talented amateur and professional photographers. In this post, we would like to show you some of their photographs of animals, and if you would like to see more of them, check out our previous post on Bored Panda here.
Bored Panda reached out to Elke Vogelsang, one of the photographers featured in this list with this image. To learn more about her and her photography, read the full interview below.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | tdmawards.com | twitter.com | elkevogelsang.com | Instagram
#1
#2
Photo by Clint Ralph.
Image source: clintralph_sa, tdmmagazine
#3
Photo by Brigitte Marcon.
Image source: tdmmagazine
#4
Photo by Andy Farrer.
Image source: andyfarrerphoto, tdmmagazine
#5
Photo by Kültür Tava.
Image source: kulturtava, tdmmagazine
#6
Photo by Christine Ward.
Image source: christine.c.w, tdmmagazine
#7
Photo by Nick Brandt.
Image source: nickbrandtphotography, tdmmagazine
#8
Photo by Shami.
Image source: silver.images, tdmmagazine
#9
Photo by Evgeniya Gor.
Image source: gykavka, tdmmagazine
#10
Photo by Theron Humphrey.
Image source: thiswildidea, tdmmagazine
#11
Photo by 수유리남자.
Image source: sokyoungchul, tdmmagazine
#12
Photo by Joshdane.
Image source: joshdane, tdmmagazine
#13
Photo by Hannie van Breda.
Image source: hannievanbreda, tdmmagazine
#14
Photo by Paul Dai.
Image source: tdmmagazine
#15
Photo by Takuya Ishiguro.
Image source: c_s_b.t.13, tdmmagazine
#16
Photo by Suleyman Suleymanli.
Image source: suleymanphoto, tdmmagazine
#17
Photo by Inge Morath.
Image source: tdmmagazine
#18
Photo by Sadık Üçok.
Image source: sadikucok, tdmmagazine
#19
Photo by Andrea Moffatt.
Image source: littlestorystudio, tdmmagazine
#20
Photo by Elke Vogelsang.
Image source: wieselblitz, tdmmagazine
#21
Photo by Kültür Tava.
Image source: kulturtava, tdmmagazine
#22
Photo by Laura Makabresku.
Image source: tdmmagazine
#23
Photo by Hailie Nguyen.
Image source: tdmmagazine
#24
Photo by İbrahim Şimşek.
Image source: ibrahimsimsek.art, tdmmagazine
#25
Photo by Marius Martinatis.
Image source: tdmmagazine, tdmmagazine
#26
Photo by Juha Metso.
Image source: tdmmagazine
#27
Photo by Hüseyin Türk.
Image source: tdmmagazine
#28
Photo by Lisa Alexander.
Image source: lisa_alexander_photography, tdmmagazine
#29
Photo by Shirley Wung.
Image source: tdmmagazine
#30
Photo by F. Dilek Yurdakul.
Image source: fdilekuyar, tdmmagazine
#31
Photo by Rashid S.
Image source: rashid_bin__, tdmmagazine
#32
Photo by Marcello Zerletti.
Image source: zerletti, tdmmagazine
#33
Photo by Henri Cartier-Bresson.
Image source: tdmmagazine
#34
Photo by Arunava Kundu.
Image source: arunabhakundu, tdmmagazine
#35
Photo by Raúl Urbina.
Image source: urbinaphoto, tdmmagazine
Follow Us