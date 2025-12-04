Can Dogs Be Autistic Like Humans? Scientists May Now Have The Answer

Scientists have long argued that autism is a uniquely human condition. Now, newly discussed research is challenging that assumption, with a study now suggesting that dogs may experience forms of neurodivergence that closely mirror autism.
The claim comes from Dr. Jacqueline Boyd, an animal scientist at Nottingham Trent University, who says dogs can have “similar structural and chemical differences in their brains to those found in humans with autism.”
According to her, these differences may shape how some dogs perceive the world, interact with their surroundings, respond to social cues, and even bond with their owners.
At present, no official diagnosis for canine autism exists. Behaviors that resemble ADHD, sensory processing differences, or social withdrawal are instead grouped under a broad category called Canine Dysfunctional Behavior (CDB).
But Dr. Boyd says this umbrella may be masking something deeper.
“Giving a human diagnosis to an animal that can’t speak in the same way that we do is a really difficult thing,” she explained.
“But what we can say is that they will sometimes exhibit behavior tendencies that in a human would meet diagnostic criteria for a neurodivergent condition.”
When it comes to ADHD, one of the signs researchers point to is impulsivity driven by altered levels of serotonin and dopamine.
These are the same neurotransmitters associated with emotional regulation and focus in humans. Low levels of these chemicals have been linked to impulsive behavior in dogs, echoing patterns seen in humans with ADHD.
Beyond impulsivity, some dogs show severe sensory sensitivities, reacting intensely to loud noises like fireworks, sirens, or shouting. Boyd said these responses parallel the sensory overload experienced by many autistic people.
Others display social differences, including anxiety around other dogs or an unusual disinterest in interacting with humans.
The claims are sustained by a gene mutation found in some dogs, as well as humans with autism
According to research, one potential explanation lies in genetics. Scientists have found that some beagles carry a mutation in a gene called Shank3, one of the most heavily studied genes linked to autism in humans.
Dogs with this mutation show reduced signaling in areas of the brain responsible for attention and social processing.
They also display a measurable drop in the synchronized brain activity that occurs when humans and dogs engage socially. Typical dogs show strong synchronization with their owners. Dogs with autism-like traits do not.
These behavioral differences can manifest as social withdrawal, or a lessened desire for interaction. Dr. Boyd stresses that canine neurodivergence, like human neurodivergence, spans a wide range.
“The human population is neurodiverse,” she said. “And we probably have the same in dogs and lots of other species.”
The doctor called for owners to pay attention to the way their dogs respond to different environments
Dr. Boyd acknowledged that the idea of dogs exhibiting autism-like traits may unsettle many owners, but she urged them not to jump to conclusions or diagnose their pets on their own.
“It’s maybe less about saying whether your dog is neurodivergent, and more about recognising that we have neurodiversity,” she explained.
For owners, she said the priority should be observing a dog’s individual needs and difficulties.
A dog who startles at loud noises may require quieter environments. A dog who struggles to socialize may need slower introductions. A dog who hyperfocuses might benefit from structured enrichment.
However, when behavior becomes distressing, for the dog or the household, she said professional help is necessary.
“They should absolutely be seeking a veterinary check-up and working with a fully qualified behaviorist or trainer,” she said.
Beyond Dr. Boyd, veterinarians emphasize that while dogs can display autism-like features, autism remains an unofficial and imprecise label in the animal kingdom.
Most professional bodies avoid using the term, arguing that human diagnostic criteria, which require language assessments, symbolic communication analysis, and childhood development tracking, cannot be transposed onto canines.
“Canine autism” remains debated, and major veterinary bodies do not recognize it as a diagnosis
“Dogs cannot be diagnosed with autism as humans can,” told Dr. Kathryn Dench to Kinship in September.
Dench emphasized that canine behavior must be understood within the context of canine cognition and species-specific communication.
At the same time, major veterinary bodies such as the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists (ACVB), and the British Veterinary Association (BVA) all confirm that “canine autism” is not a recognized diagnosis.
Behaviors resembling autism are instead classified under categories such as Canine Dysfunctional Behavior, anxiety-based disorders, or compulsive behavior disorders.
