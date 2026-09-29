This Page Shared 55 Old Photos Of Animals That Offer A Different View Of The Past

Animals have played countless roles in human history. They have been our companions and coworkers, helped with transportation and rescue efforts, joined expeditions into unfamiliar places, and even found themselves caught up in some of history’s most extraordinary moments. The Facebook page Historic Photographs brings together fascinating images from decades past, offering glimpses into everyday life and events that shaped the world. This time, we searched through the page with one particular subject in mind: animals. The resulting collection features everything from beloved cats and dogs to penguins, polar bears, cows, horses, and other creatures whose stories became intertwined with our own.
Some photographs capture simple moments of affection between people and their pets, while others show animals working alongside humans or appearing in situations that seem almost unbelievable today. Lighthearted scenes, remarkable historical encounters, and a few bittersweet reminders of how much the world has changed.
Scroll down to explore these fascinating animal photographs , and see how animals found their way into both ordinary life and unforgettable moments from the past.
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#1
A new breed of chauffeur takes the wheel, 1930.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#2
American silent film actress Phyllis Gordon window-shopping in Earls Court, London with her four-year-old cheetah who was flown to Britain from Kenya.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#3
Three-year-old Peggy Kennedy, a polio patient at the University of Michigan Hospital, watches ducklings swim in a small tub while lying in bed with a chest respirator, 1956.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#4
A man rides a bicycle through Battersea, London, carrying one dog over his shoulders and a smaller pup tucked inside his jacket, 1931. Photographed by Fox Photos.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#5
Fritz, a dachshund who lost the use of his hind legs, gets around in a homemade wheelchair built with roller-skate wheels. His young friend Stephanie Light joins him on skates in Manchester, England, 1973.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#6
A budgerigar pecks out a tune on a miniature piano, 1952. Photo by Ron Gerelli.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#7
A man cradles a baby donkey in his lap while sitting in a wicker chair, 1910s. The photograph was playfully captioned “Rock-A-Bye Baby.”
Image source: Historic Photographs
#8
An Allied soldier bandages the paw of a Red Cross mercy dog in Flanders during World War I, 1915. These dogs searched battlefields for wounded soldiers and carried medical supplies to those in need.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#9
A soldier retrieves bandages from the medical kit carried by a British mercy dog during World War I, around 1915. These dogs searched battlefields for wounded soldiers and carried essential first-aid supplies.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#10
The feline mascot of the light cruiser HMAS Encounter, peering from the muzzle of a 6-inch gun.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#11
Actress Tippi Hedren poses with a raven in a playful promotional photograph for Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds, taken by photographer Philippe Halsman in 1963.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#12
Katherine “Camberley Kate” Ward pushes her wooden cart filled with rescued dogs through Camberley, England, in 1962. She reportedly cared for more than 600 stray dogs during her lifetime.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#13
Hamburg police sergeant Ernst Müller poses with his German Shepherd police dog, Astor, riding in a custom sidecar attached to a motorized bicycle, Germany, 1955.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#14
Legendary sled dog Balto with musher Gunnar Kaasen, around 1925. Together, they completed the final leg of the serum run to Nome, Alaska, delivering lifesaving diphtheria antitoxin.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#15
Brünnhilde the cat poses in a miniature suit of armor and a winged Valkyrie helmet, 1936. The tiny metal costume was crafted by California artisan Samuel Rush.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#16
Three farm children pose with a dog and a small toy horse in rural Germany, circa 1913. Photographed by August Sander.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#17
A man feeds condensed milk to a polar bear and her cubs in the Soviet Arctic. The remarkable photograph is often dated to the mid-20th century.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#18
An elderly woman who fled the war zone during World War I with her cow rests on a bench in Amiens, France, March 28, 1918.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#19
Milk sellers with a dog-drawn cart in Brussels, Belgium, around 1890–1900. Dog carts were commonly used at the time to transport milk and other goods.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#20
Convoy, the ship’s cat aboard the British light cruiser HMS Hermione, sleeps in his own tiny hammock while the ship was at Gibraltar on November 26, 1941.
When Hermione was torpedoed by a German U-boat on June 16, 1942, Convoy went down alongside 88 of the ship’s crew.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#21
A young woman with remarkably long hair poses with a fluffy cat on her lap in this charming early 20th-century portrait.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#22
Photojournalists crowd around Socks, the Clinton family’s cat, outside the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 17, 1992.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#23
German soldiers pose near a horse-mounted with a purpose-built frame, used to accommodate a captured Russian Maxim M1910 machine gun complete with its wheeled mount and ammunition box.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#24
Manfred von Richthofen “The Red Baron” petting his dog on an airfield, 1916.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#25
Actress Jeannette MacDonald and her cat Pussums, 1932.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#26
Benjamin, the last known thylacine (also known as the Tasmanian tiger), photographed at Hobart Zoo in Tasmania in 1933.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#27
During World War II, British farmers painted white stripes on their cows to make them more visible to motorists during mandatory nighttime blackouts.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#28
British scientist Ian Wilmut with Dolly the sheep, the first mammal cloned from an adult cell, at the Roslin Institute in Scotland.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#29
Sheep gather around the giant Ogre sculpture at the Sacro Bosco, also known as the Park of the Monsters, in Bomarzo, Italy, 1952. Photographed by Herbert List.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#30
An American soldier shares a quiet moment with a dog in the snow in Luxembourg during the Battle of the Bulge, 1944.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#31
Dracula, a black Labrador Retriever who worked as a canine caddy, takes a water break while pulling his custom golf cart at the Point Judith Country Club in 1955.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#32
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis make their way down the steps of a plane in London in 1998.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#33
A stone sculpture of a cat holding a kitten watches over the Château de Pierrefonds in France, one of the whimsical creatures decorating the historic castle.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#34
A British soldier relaxes on a beach beside a curious penguin in the Falkland Islands around the time of the 1982 Falklands War. Photographed by Roger Bamber.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#35
A pigeon with a small camera attached. The trained birds were used experimentally by German citizen Julius Neubronner, before and during the war years, capturing aerial images when a timer mechanism clicked the shutter.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#36
Sergeant Stubby was the most decorated war dog of World War I and the only dog to be promoted to sergeant through combat. The Boston Bull Terrier started out as the mascot of the 102nd Infantry, 26th Yankee Division, and ended up becoming a full-fledged combat dog. Brought up to the front lines, he was injured in a gas attack early on, which gave him a sensitivity to gas that later allowed him to warn his soldiers of incoming gas attacks by running and barking. He helped find wounded soldiers, even captured a German spy who was trying to map allied trenches. Stubby was the first dog ever given rank in the United States Armed Forces, and was highly decorated for his participation in seventeen engagements, and being wounded twice.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#37
Interwar German army in training exercises. 1920s.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#38
A tame fox cub at home with Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Jones, Talysarn, Wales. 1940s.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#39
A 2nd-century Roman tombstone dedicated to a beloved female dog named Aeolis. The Latin inscription mourns her loss, saying that her death caused her owner “immeasurable grief.”
Image source: Historic Photographs
#40
Félicette, the first and only cat to travel to space and return alive, before her historic French spaceflight on October 18, 1963.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#41
A zookeeper feeds a shoebill that survived the bombing of Berlin Zoo during World War II. The bird was temporarily sheltered in her bathroom, 1940s.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#42
A tabby cat named Michael poses on a small stool in October 1938. The photograph was simply and affectionately captioned by his family, “Our Michael.”
Image source: Historic Photographs
#43
Laika, a stray dog from the streets of Moscow, became the first living creature to orbit Earth aboard the Soviet spacecraft Sputnik 2 on November 3, 1957. The mission was designed without a way for her to return alive.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#44
A family’s affectionate tribute to their cat Mac, published in The Baltimore Sun on October 1, 1911. The humorous obituary noted that even the mice would miss him, as he had never harmed one during his nine lives.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#45
A sergeant of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps bandages the wounded ear of Jasper, a mine-detecting dog, in Bayeux, Normandy, on July 5, 1944.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#46
Three young Indigenous Alaskan girls hold sled dog puppies, Alaska, circa 1913. The photograph was originally captioned “Six Little Arctic Natives.”
Image source: Historic Photographs
#47
Hachikō lies surrounded by mourners at Shibuya Station in Tokyo on March 8, 1935, after he passed away. The devoted Akita became an enduring symbol of loyalty after waiting years for his late owner to return.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#48
A Byzantine mosaic from Syria, dating to the 5th–6th century AD, depicts a collared dog sitting among stylized plants.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#49
Belka, one of the Soviet Union’s pioneering space dogs, poses beside a microphone at a Moscow radio studio after returning safely from the historic Sputnik 5 mission in August 1960.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#50
A young man in a suit poses beside a cheerful-looking terrier in this charming early 20th-century photograph.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#51
The “Dog Sack,” a bizarre 1930s invention designed to carry a dog outside a car while keeping the vehicle’s interior free of fur and dirt, as featured in Popular Mechanics in 1935.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#52
A woman takes a goose for a walk on a leash in 1928. The photograph, titled Promenade, was taken by German-American photographer Ruth Jacobi.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#53
A comparison showing how the Bull Terrier’s appearance changed through selective breeding, from a leaner dog with a straighter muzzle in 1915 to the breed’s distinctive modern appearance in 2025.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#54
A man and his German Shepherd share a series of playful poses inside a photo booth in 1943, including one shot with the dog wearing glasses.
Image source: Historic Photographs
#55
A blind man wearing dark glasses holds a cat in this remarkable daguerreotype from around 1850. The cat’s head appears blurred due to movement during the photograph’s long exposure.
Image source: Historic Photographs
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