Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

by

Even wondered what it’s like getting bitten by an animal? As you can imagine, there are animals that bite hard to defend themselves or as a form of an attack. However, not all animals are capable of biting with force, and can end up giving more of a suckle than a bite. And then there’s the question of whether they were trying to bite you with malicious intent.

Anywho, Jelena Woehr recently went to Twitter to answer this very question: what’s it like being bitten by various animals?

One thread later, we have a list of 20 animals and tweet-long reviews with ratings detailing the various bites found in the animal kingdom.

Bored Panda invites you to check out Jelena’s reviews of bites in the list below. And while you’re down there, why not vote on the ones you liked the most, and leave us a comment with your own animal bite reviews in the comment section!

More Info: Twitter

#1

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#2

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#3

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#4

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#5

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#6

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#7

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#8

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#9

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#10

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#11

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#12

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#13

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#14

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#15

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#16

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#17

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#18

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#19

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

#20

Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Image source: jelenawoehr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Catches Guest Sneaking Into Her Room, Stops Her Just Before Her Kid Opens Her Collector Doll
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
7 Cardboard Cat Houses Inspired By Famous Architectural Landmarks
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Mayans MC Season 2
Predictions for Mayans M.C. Season 2
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2019
6 Young Artists Unite For The Rockefeller State Park Preserve
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
World’s Longest Glass Bridge, 590ft High, Opens In China – Tourists Too Scared To Walk It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
128 Hilarious Cat Snapchats That Are Im-paw-sible Not To Laugh At
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.