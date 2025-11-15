Woman On Twitter Educates People On Getting Bitten By These 20 Different Animals

Even wondered what it’s like getting bitten by an animal? As you can imagine, there are animals that bite hard to defend themselves or as a form of an attack. However, not all animals are capable of biting with force, and can end up giving more of a suckle than a bite. And then there’s the question of whether they were trying to bite you with malicious intent.
Anywho, Jelena Woehr recently went to Twitter to answer this very question: what’s it like being bitten by various animals?
One thread later, we have a list of 20 animals and tweet-long reviews with ratings detailing the various bites found in the animal kingdom.
Bored Panda invites you to check out Jelena’s reviews of bites in the list below. And while you’re down there, why not vote on the ones you liked the most, and leave us a comment with your own animal bite reviews in the comment section!
More Info: Twitter
#1
Image source: jelenawoehr
#2
Image source: jelenawoehr
#3
Image source: jelenawoehr
#4
Image source: jelenawoehr
#5
Image source: jelenawoehr
#6
Image source: jelenawoehr
#7
Image source: jelenawoehr
#8
Image source: jelenawoehr
#9
Image source: jelenawoehr
#10
Image source: jelenawoehr
#11
Image source: jelenawoehr
#12
Image source: jelenawoehr
#13
Image source: jelenawoehr
#14
Image source: jelenawoehr
#15
Image source: jelenawoehr
#16
Image source: jelenawoehr
#17
Image source: jelenawoehr
#18
Image source: jelenawoehr
#19
Image source: jelenawoehr
#20
Image source: jelenawoehr
Follow Us