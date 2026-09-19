“She’s Aging Badly”: Angelina Jolie’s Appearance For Promoting Drama ‘Without Blood’ Roasted Brutally By Fans

Angelina Jolie’s recent appearance promoting her new war drama Without Blood has sparked a wave of online debate, with several viewers focusing on how the actress looked.
The 51-year-old discussed the film’s themes of war, revenge, and trauma, warning that the world may be approaching an end.
While some people praised the message, others focused on her appearance.
“Angelina looks very anemic here. As if she is without blood,” one commenter wrote.
Angelina Jolie alleged the world has reached an “absolute breaking point” while promoting her war drama movie
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In an interview with Associated Press on September 14, Jolie spoke about the current state of the world and the constant conflicts affecting people.
She said she remained hopeful because she believed things sometimes have to reach a point before they can improve.
“The only way I feel optimistic is that before things get better, they tend to really have to get to the absolute breaking point.”
Jolie added that many people no longer feel protected or safe and that uncertainty is growing about the structures and laws meant to hold society together.
She also said she has faith in ordinary people.
“I have faith in people, in the masses and masses of people around the world who want what, just to be able to live a decent life and be with their family and be good to their families.”
Her comments immediately received a mixed response from detractors.
Some people agreed with her message, writing, “Angelina Jolie is right that the world feels worn out from one war after another. I hope that movie gets folks talking without turning the pain into a show.”
Others, however, dismissed her and questioned whether celebrities should be speaking about global conflicts.
One person wrote, “If you listen to celebrities, who lived a lavish life and never lived in the real world, about the realities of global conflict, then you have a big problem.”
Another added, “She knows nothing about the subject or what ‘absolute breaking points’ her ancestors faced and obviously survived!”
The discussion quickly moved away from Jolie’s comments and toward her appearance.
Meanwhile, other netizens focused on Jolie’s look and brutally criticized her face
Several social media users said they barely recognized Jolie in the interview.
One commenter asked, “Is this really her?” while another wrote, “Her face has reached a breaking point”
A third user’s comment became personal, writing, “She’s aging badly, and whoever her plastic surgeon is, he needs to issue a refund. That’s a bad job.”
It continued, “She’s performing with expertise she doesn’t have — big words, borrowed confidence, and the only thing she knows about third-world anything is from adopting kids, which still doesn’t make her an expert. She’s not qualified to give speeches on geopolitics or economic policies. She should just stick to acting.”
A fourth directly attacked her family, writing, “How can you talk about world peace when you can’t achieve peace within your own family?”
Behind the controversy surrounding her appearance, Without Blood has a deeply personal connection to Jolie
Without Blood, which was released in theaters on September 18, was adapted and directed by Jolie from Alessandro Baricco’s 2002 novella.
It stars Salma Hayek Pinault as Nina and Demián Bichir as Tito, two people who meet years after a violent event during an unspecified war.
Jolie said she first received the book about a decade ago, during what she described as a difficult period in her life.
“I went through a difficult time in my life, and this was one of the only things that I had in my luggage, was this book,” she told People.
She continued, “I went through something difficult, and this book was something that, for my own private healing, I penned the screenplay just to kind of sit with it, be with it.”
The story follows Nina as she confronts Tito, one of the men connected to a violent attack that changed her life.
The film explores revenge, trauma, and the possibility of understanding someone connected to painful memories.
Jolie also explained that “conflict changes the course of your life” and that understanding those experiences can sometimes help them move forward.
Furthermore, she deliberately left the war in the story unnamed and avoided identifying a specific time or place.
“I wanted it to be that anyone watching it from anywhere could identify with it.”
Jolie said the story is ultimately about the places where people are hurt, how those experiences change them, and the desire to sit across from someone and finally understand what happened.
“There are no perfect people in this film. There are no absolutes,” she said.
Elsewhere, Jolie and Hayek also opened up about their friendship and working together again
Hayek, who previously worked with Jolie on Eternals, initially didn’t know the latter would direct the movie.
Once she learned that Jolie would be behind the camera, she became interested in taking on the emotionally demanding role.
Hayek described Jolie as both an “amazing director” and a friend, saying their conversations while developing the movie were “delicious.”
She also said, “I love her mind, and I get her. So I think when you know somebody gets you, you feel safe and you can be whoever you are in whatever circumstances.”
The two actresses said their friendship helped them have unusually open conversations while working on such heavy material.
Hayek recalled that their discussions could become emotional and intense before quickly turning into laughter.
“Sometimes we would start passionately screaming at each other,” she said. “Then I start crying, and she hugs me, then we’re laughing nonstop.”
Jolie also spoke warmly about their friendship, saying, “To appreciate that friendship and that bond and that understanding — I haven’t had that kind of a connection in my life.”
Hayek agreed, describing the relationship as something difficult to find and calling it “a gift.”
“Lip plumper and eyelid surgery,” wrote one netizen
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