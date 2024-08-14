Angela Patton and Natalie Rae’s Impactful Documentary on Incarcerated Fathers and Daughters

Netflix’s repertoire of compelling documentaries welcomes a new addition this week with Daughters, a moving film that showcases the remarkable bond between incarcerated fathers and their daughters. Helmed by directors Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, this documentary promises to be one of the streaming service’s standout releases this month.
The film gains attention following the success of Netflix’s Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa. If you’re in search of a profoundly emotional documentary, Daughters should undoubtedly be on your radar. The film delves into serious societal issues while painting a poignant picture of non-traditional family dynamics.
The Essence of Daughters
Daughters, set against the backdrop of the non-profit work by Angela Patton’s organization, Girls for a Change, explores the unique initiative known as Date with Dad. This program invites incarcerated fathers to participate in dance events with their daughters, a practice preceded by therapeutic activities that help foster deeper relationships.
The significance of Father’s Day and the efforts behind creating such bonding opportunities can’t be overstated. Inspired by pioneers like Sonora Smart Dodd, who championed this cause, Patton’s endeavors exhibit a clear commitment to breaking stereotypes and supporting marginal communities. As Angela remarked in her TEDWomen talk, seeing fathers and daughters connect amidst harsh circumstances is profoundly moving.
Natalie Rae’s Vision and Collaboration
Natalie Rae’s encounter with Patton’s TED talk catalyzed the making of this documentary. Capturing eight years’ worth of footages showcasing Date with Dad events, Rae’s lens brings intimacy and raw emotion to the screen, highlighting both heartbreaks and celebrations these families experience.
Critical Acclaim at Festivals
Daughters made waves at its premiere during the Sundance Film Festival in January, clinching the Audience Award for U.S. Documentary. Critics were unanimous in their praise. Cath Clarke from The Guardian described it as
a tender, painful, intimate film, while Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair emphasized its alternately shattering yet hopeful narrative.
A Stirring Call to Action
The injustice embedded within the U.S. prison system is laid bare through personal stories featured in this documentary. Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fienberg noted how he felt emotionally wrung out but also impassioned about systemic flaws that impact families severely.
This powerful portrayal resonates deeply due to the dedication and perspectives brought in by Patton and Rae. As David Ehrlich from IndieWire described it,
Daughters is enormously moving, made all the more effective by steadfastly avoiding easy sentiment despite difficult outcomes.
Stream or Skip?
If your watchlist needs an infusion of powerful storytelling coupled with societal critique, then ensure you stream Daughters on Netflix from August 14. Its blend of emotional depth and urgent social commentary makes it a must-watch that transcends typical documentary fare.
Follow Us