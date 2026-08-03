From Ancient Civilizations To Lost Cities: See How High You Can Score In 20 Questions

Some ancient cities disappeared beneath volcanic ash. Others were swallowed by jungle, buried under desert sands, or slowly faded into legend. Yet centuries later, archaeologists are still uncovering incredible clues about the civilizations that once called them home. 🗿
From the towering temples of Angkor to the mystery of Atlantis, every lost city has a story worth telling. Some are backed by history, while others continue to spark debate and imagination around the world.
Think you know your ancient civilizations? This 20-question challenge will take you across forgotten kingdoms, legendary capitals, and archaeological wonders.
See how many you can recognize! 🏯
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Onur Polat
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