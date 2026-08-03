From Ancient Civilizations To Lost Cities: See How High You Can Score In 20 Questions

by

Some ancient cities disappeared beneath volcanic ash. Others were swallowed by jungle, buried under desert sands, or slowly faded into legend. Yet centuries later, archaeologists are still uncovering incredible clues about the civilizations that once called them home. 🗿

From the towering temples of Angkor to the mystery of Atlantis, every lost city has a story worth telling. Some are backed by history, while others continue to spark debate and imagination around the world.

Think you know your ancient civilizations? This 20-question challenge will take you across forgotten kingdoms, legendary capitals, and archaeological wonders.

See how many you can recognize! 🏯

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

From Ancient Civilizations To Lost Cities: See How High You Can Score In 20 Questions

Image credits: Onur Polat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hotel Employee Is Celebrated For Her Patience After Video Of Her Dealing With A Manipulative Dad Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Add A Funny, Wholesome Meme To Lift Our Spirits (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us A Picture Of Your Pet’s Toe Beans (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Daily Guess The Timeline Game #090 (Jun 21, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2026
30 Funny Examples Of Pareidolia In Everyday Objects
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Schools From Hell: 79 Annoying Things School Students Are Still Dealing With In The Big 25
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025