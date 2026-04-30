Ana de Armas: Bio And Career Highlights

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Ana de Armas: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Ana de Armas

April 30, 1988

Havana, Cuba

38 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Ana de Armas?

Ana de Armas is a Cuban and Spanish actress known for her striking presence and versatile performances. Her early career in Spanish cinema laid the groundwork for her transition to Hollywood.

She rose to international prominence for her empathetic portrayal of nurse Marta Cabrera in the mystery film Knives Out. This role solidified her as a compelling and sought-after talent.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, Ana de Armas experienced a childhood marked by limited access to global media. Her parents, Ramón and Ana Caso, fostered a love for performance.

She entered the National Theater School of Cuba at fourteen, often hitchhiking to attend classes. De Armas left at eighteen to pursue acting opportunities in Spain, eventually moving to Los Angeles to learn English.

Notable Relationships

On the set of Deep Water, Ana de Armas met Ben Affleck, with whom she had a high-profile relationship that garnered significant media attention. Earlier, she married Spanish actor Marc Clotet in 2011.

The actress has no children. Her marriage to Clotet ended in 2013, and following her romance with Affleck, her current relationship status remains private and unconfirmed.

Career Highlights

Ana de Armas gained significant acclaim for her role in the 2019 ensemble mystery film Knives Out, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She also impressed critics as the holographic AI Joi in Blade Runner 2049.

She further expanded her range by portraying Marilyn Monroe in the biographical drama Blonde, securing an Academy Award nomination. De Armas also appeared as the energetic Bond girl, Paloma, in No Time to Die.

Her performance in Blonde made her the first Cuban nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, cementing her status as a leading talent.

Signature Quote

“You may miss what is right in front of you because you set expectations and make it harder on yourself.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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