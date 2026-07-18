59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

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America’s influence around the world remains undeniable, whether through films, music, or consumer brands. However, many facets of its culture may seem confusing to those outside the United States. 

This was a recent topic of discussion in a Threads post where someone asked about American habits and customs that British people might find weird. Some were baffled by the healthcare-related bankruptcies, while others questioned the obsession with weapons and the military. 

For other non-Americans with similar sentiments, feel free to voice them in the comments below.

#1

Health care related bankruptcies.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: ian.turner4470, brianstone1940

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

#2

100% belief in American Exceptionalism.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: stephen_lafferty, Mike Jones

#3

Throwing a tantrum to get a perfectly correct red card overturned.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: nikigunner06, Alfonso Scarpa

#4

The price on the item you are buying, isn’t the final price.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: paul.mac7, Erik Mclean

#5

“Tell your doctor you demand THIS medicine!” adverts on TV

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: lorrainekirby102, Tima Miroshnichenko

#6

New mothers returning to work after a few weeks.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: puffacarrot11, Helena Lopes

#7

Obsession with religion.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: thegroucholiz, Arina Krasnikova

#8

Obsession with the military.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: thegroucholiz, Matthew Hintz

#9

Expecting customers to subsidise staff wages in restaurants.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: thegroucholiz, SpotOn POS

#10

Your obsession with weapons.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: paul.mac7, Felipe Jiménez

#11

Drive in everything.
Also fake cheese with everything.
And also the friendliness of the people. Can be a bit overwhelming to us cold Northern Europeans

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: constantly_spilling_my_tea, Andrea Piacquadio

#12

World series… “World”…

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: anthonyshellshear, Andrej Lišakov

#13

The high water level in the toilets.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: prettykittycupcake, Giorgio Trovato

#14

It’s often colder inside than outside.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: prettykittycupcake, Behnam Norouzi

#15

Service staff (even in fast food restaurants) calling you sir or ma’am. It’s weird.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: denaholland, Andres Segura

#16

Gaps around toilet doors. We can’t find a piece of wood big enough???

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: denaholland, Ricky S

#17

Chemical food.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: jon_mhb7112, cottonbro studio

#18

Pledging allegiance to the flag at every opportunity and singing the national anthem at seemingly every group gathering

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: ronmackintosh, RDNE Stock project

#19

Obsession with flags.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: bpl_noon, Sergey Guk

#20

Instead of protecting kids in school, y’all just have drills.

For kids.

Like, little kids.

“Well, it’s going to happen, so sit under a desk. Cool, we get our funding now.“

WTH?

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: agingphotographer, Mikhail Nilov

#21

Using miles, yards, pounds, Fahrenheit degrees…

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: proud_liberal_here, Malachi Brooks

#22

Bread that tastes sweet and cheese that has a weird plastic consistency 😝

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: wiz_smith, Karolina Grabowska

#23

Drive-though everything, including banks.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: wrogers_photo, RDNE Stock project

#24

Waiters who keep pestering you.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: wrogers_photo, AI25.Studio AI GENERATIVE

#25

Politicians ‘hearing messages from God.’

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: railwayneighbour937, Khalida 11

#26

The obsession over air conditioning.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: kali_kelevara, Getty Images

#27

Underpaying waiting staff and mandatory tipping to give them a liveable wage.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: webard1, Brett Wharton

#28

Crushed ice.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: c.a.t_l.a.d.y, cottonbro studio

#29

Using paper plates.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: miss_elbey, Getty Images

#30

Voting a reality TV host in as president.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: ynot_mc, Curated Lifestyle

#31

GoFundMe to pay for healthcare.

59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

Image source: rockmangabriel, Jonathan Borba

#32

Excessive Nationalistic propaganda easily on a par with North Korea: ‘We are the GREATEST in the world at absolutely everything’

Image source: schmiffy999

#33

The chlorine in the water. 🤢

Image source: prettykittycupcake

#34

The huge portion sizes in restaurants with the intention of taking leftovers home.

Image source: prettykittycupcake

#35

The concept of other countries having a different currency is completely alien to them.

Image source: prettykittycupcake

#36

Pharmaceutical adverts on TV.

Image source: prettykittycupcake

#37

The incredibly long paying process which involves the bank card being taken away, a pen, and calculations.

Image source: denaholland

#38

Things being inaccessible on foot.

Image source: denaholland

#39

The ‘American Dream’.

Image source: tealpossum

#40

Working late and not taking holidays.

Image source: tealpossum

#41

Being afraid to go to the doctor because it might bankrupt you.

Image source: dawnpaints2022

#42

No women’s rights;
No workers’ rights.

Image source: gibbsjayne1960

#43

Nasty food in huge quantities.

Image source: weemrsmac

#44

Being sure America is the greatest country in the world when you’ve never been abroad.

Image source: weemrsmac

#45

Electing a clearly crooked and insane president, twice.

Image source: weemrsmac

#46

Chicken in a can.

Image source: sp52uhh

#47

Equating basic vaguely socialist ideas as extremist left wing notions.

Image source: cal.neil

#48

At the moment, nothing is normal in the US

Image source: theaperitifguy

#49

Removing a woman’s autonomy over her body.

Image source: bpl_noon

#50

Ranch dressing.

Image source: skiing.horace

#51

Saying thank you for your service to random military people and those military people expecting preferential treatment on planes etc.

Image source: ballycullen_

#52

Being asked for ID to buy cigarettes,when you’re in your 60s.

Image source: 5tevie

#53

Calling everything a sandwich.

Image source: paulhainesdewsnip

#54

Tipping culture.

Image source: paul.mac7

#55

The idea that everyone wants to live in the US/be American.

Image source: denaholland

#56

Insurance culture, expensive healthcare provision, lack of annual leave or maternity leave.

Image source: denaholland

#57

Poor public transport.

Image source: gibbsjayne1960

#58

Telling everyone you’re the best at everything when that’s clearly a lie.

Image source: weemrsmac

#59

Not having kettles.

Image source: weemrsmac

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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