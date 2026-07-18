59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads

America’s influence around the world remains undeniable, whether through films, music, or consumer brands. However, many facets of its culture may seem confusing to those outside the United States.
This was a recent topic of discussion in a Threads post where someone asked about American habits and customs that British people might find weird. Some were baffled by the healthcare-related bankruptcies, while others questioned the obsession with weapons and the military.
For other non-Americans with similar sentiments, feel free to voice them in the comments below.
#1
Health care related bankruptcies.
Image source: ian.turner4470, brianstone1940
#2
100% belief in American Exceptionalism.
Image source: stephen_lafferty, Mike Jones
#3
Throwing a tantrum to get a perfectly correct red card overturned.
Image source: nikigunner06, Alfonso Scarpa
#4
The price on the item you are buying, isn’t the final price.
Image source: paul.mac7, Erik Mclean
#5
“Tell your doctor you demand THIS medicine!” adverts on TV
Image source: lorrainekirby102, Tima Miroshnichenko
#6
New mothers returning to work after a few weeks.
Image source: puffacarrot11, Helena Lopes
#7
Obsession with religion.
Image source: thegroucholiz, Arina Krasnikova
#8
Obsession with the military.
Image source: thegroucholiz, Matthew Hintz
#9
Expecting customers to subsidise staff wages in restaurants.
Image source: thegroucholiz, SpotOn POS
#10
Your obsession with weapons.
Image source: paul.mac7, Felipe Jiménez
#11
Drive in everything.
Also fake cheese with everything.
And also the friendliness of the people. Can be a bit overwhelming to us cold Northern Europeans
Image source: constantly_spilling_my_tea, Andrea Piacquadio
#12
World series… “World”…
Image source: anthonyshellshear, Andrej Lišakov
#13
The high water level in the toilets.
Image source: prettykittycupcake, Giorgio Trovato
#14
It’s often colder inside than outside.
Image source: prettykittycupcake, Behnam Norouzi
#15
Service staff (even in fast food restaurants) calling you sir or ma’am. It’s weird.
Image source: denaholland, Andres Segura
#16
Gaps around toilet doors. We can’t find a piece of wood big enough???
Image source: denaholland, Ricky S
#17
Chemical food.
Image source: jon_mhb7112, cottonbro studio
#18
Pledging allegiance to the flag at every opportunity and singing the national anthem at seemingly every group gathering
Image source: ronmackintosh, RDNE Stock project
#19
Obsession with flags.
Image source: bpl_noon, Sergey Guk
#20
Instead of protecting kids in school, y’all just have drills.
For kids.
Like, little kids.
“Well, it’s going to happen, so sit under a desk. Cool, we get our funding now.“
WTH?
Image source: agingphotographer, Mikhail Nilov
#21
Using miles, yards, pounds, Fahrenheit degrees…
Image source: proud_liberal_here, Malachi Brooks
#22
Bread that tastes sweet and cheese that has a weird plastic consistency 😝
Image source: wiz_smith, Karolina Grabowska
#23
Drive-though everything, including banks.
Image source: wrogers_photo, RDNE Stock project
#24
Waiters who keep pestering you.
Image source: wrogers_photo, AI25.Studio AI GENERATIVE
#25
Politicians ‘hearing messages from God.’
Image source: railwayneighbour937, Khalida 11
#26
The obsession over air conditioning.
Image source: kali_kelevara, Getty Images
#27
Underpaying waiting staff and mandatory tipping to give them a liveable wage.
Image source: webard1, Brett Wharton
#28
Crushed ice.
Image source: c.a.t_l.a.d.y, cottonbro studio
#29
Using paper plates.
Image source: miss_elbey, Getty Images
#30
Voting a reality TV host in as president.
Image source: ynot_mc, Curated Lifestyle
#31
GoFundMe to pay for healthcare.
Image source: rockmangabriel, Jonathan Borba
#32
Excessive Nationalistic propaganda easily on a par with North Korea: ‘We are the GREATEST in the world at absolutely everything’
Image source: schmiffy999
#33
The chlorine in the water. 🤢
Image source: prettykittycupcake
#34
The huge portion sizes in restaurants with the intention of taking leftovers home.
Image source: prettykittycupcake
#35
The concept of other countries having a different currency is completely alien to them.
Image source: prettykittycupcake
#36
Pharmaceutical adverts on TV.
Image source: prettykittycupcake
#37
The incredibly long paying process which involves the bank card being taken away, a pen, and calculations.
Image source: denaholland
#38
Things being inaccessible on foot.
Image source: denaholland
#39
The ‘American Dream’.
Image source: tealpossum
#40
Working late and not taking holidays.
Image source: tealpossum
#41
Being afraid to go to the doctor because it might bankrupt you.
Image source: dawnpaints2022
#42
No women’s rights;
No workers’ rights.
Image source: gibbsjayne1960
#43
Nasty food in huge quantities.
Image source: weemrsmac
#44
Being sure America is the greatest country in the world when you’ve never been abroad.
Image source: weemrsmac
#45
Electing a clearly crooked and insane president, twice.
Image source: weemrsmac
#46
Chicken in a can.
Image source: sp52uhh
#47
Equating basic vaguely socialist ideas as extremist left wing notions.
Image source: cal.neil
#48
At the moment, nothing is normal in the US
Image source: theaperitifguy
#49
Removing a woman’s autonomy over her body.
Image source: bpl_noon
#50
Ranch dressing.
Image source: skiing.horace
#51
Saying thank you for your service to random military people and those military people expecting preferential treatment on planes etc.
Image source: ballycullen_
#52
Being asked for ID to buy cigarettes,when you’re in your 60s.
Image source: 5tevie
#53
Calling everything a sandwich.
Image source: paulhainesdewsnip
#54
Tipping culture.
Image source: paul.mac7
#55
The idea that everyone wants to live in the US/be American.
Image source: denaholland
#56
Insurance culture, expensive healthcare provision, lack of annual leave or maternity leave.
Image source: denaholland
#57
Poor public transport.
Image source: gibbsjayne1960
#58
Telling everyone you’re the best at everything when that’s clearly a lie.
Image source: weemrsmac
#59
Not having kettles.
Image source: weemrsmac
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