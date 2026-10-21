Amber Rose: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Amber Rose
5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
$12 million, 2026 est.
American
October 21, 1983
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US
43 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Amber Rose?
Amber Rose is an American model and television personality known for her bold, confident image. She built a prominent national career through major modeling contracts, authoring books, and leading high-profile social activist campaigns across the country.
Rose first gained public notice after starring in a high-profile music video in 2008. That appearance quickly opened doors to major modeling contracts and talk show hosting. Fans instantly recognize her signature blonde buzz cut.
Early Life and Education
South Philadelphia neighborhood streets shaped the early childhood of young Amber Rose Levonchuck. Raised by her mother, Dorothy Rose, alongside her brother Antonio, she navigated financial struggles that forged her resilient creative mindset.
Her teenage years focused on supporting family needs during challenging circumstances. Attending local Philadelphia schools, she developed a passion for performing arts and expressiveness that later drove her entertainment aspirations.
Notable Relationships
High-profile romances with Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa brought Amber Rose intense media attention. She married Khalifa in 2013 before filing for divorce the following year, and later dated music executive Alexander Edwards.
Rose shares her eldest son Sebastian with Khalifa, with whom she maintains a supportive co-parenting dynamic. She welcomed her second son Slash with Edwards, focusing her personal energy on raising both children in Los Angeles.
Career Highlights
Rose established her presence in hip hop culture through appearances in major music videos. She starred in Young Jeezy’s “Put On” video featuring Kanye West, which launched modeling deals with Ford Models and prominent fashion campaigns.
Her entrepreneurial drive produced several successful lifestyle ventures and media projects. She published her book How to Be a Bad Bitch, hosted The Amber Rose Show on VH1, and launched her popular emoji app MuvaMoji.
Social activism remains a central pillar of her public platform. She founded the Los Angeles SlutWalk event to combat body shaming and promote women’s empowerment, cementing Rose as an influential cultural figure.
Signature Quote
“I want to show women that you can be who you are, love yourself, and never let anyone make you feel ashamed.”
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