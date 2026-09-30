Amber Heard’s New Spain Photo After Fleeing Hollywood And Changing Her Name Has Fans Zooming In On One Detail

Amber Heard, 40, has largely kept her life private since leaving Hollywood and moving to Spain in 2022.
Her decision to stay away from the spotlight stemmed from her wish to escape the intense media scrutiny that followed the high-profile defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
She recently shared a glimpse of her life in Madrid, where she stays with her daughter, Oonagh, and twins, Agnes and Ocean.
Her followers quickly noticed a detail and showered her with praise.
Fans were head over heels for Amber Heard’s toned biceps
On September 30, Amber Heard shared a photo of herself at a restaurant named El Celler de Can Roca, located in Spain’s Girona region and known for serving authentic Catalan recipes.
“Now this is my kind of wine list,” she wrote in the caption.
In the picture, she browses the wine menu in a red satin halterneck dress that leaves her arms bare, and fans fell in love with how toned they looked.
“Omg biceps,” one person said. Another wrote, “Holy muscles.
A third chimed in, “Mother and her biceps.” A fourth commented, “Musclesss!”
“ARMS??? GURL DROP THE WORKOUT ROUTINE,” a fifth person said.
Most others commented on how the Aquaman actress “glowed” and how “lovely” she looked in the red dress.
“It’s amazing to see you happy and enjoy life. You deserve it so much, Amber,” one wrote. Another said, “Mother is mothering.
“We need you back on our screens,” one requested.
Amber Heard announced she was now a mother to twins on 2025 Mother’s Day
Although few, these weren’t the first glimpses Amber Heard has shared since moving to Spain.
She has shared pictures with her eldest daughter, Oonagh, whom she reportedly had via surrogacy in 2021.
In May 2025, she announced the arrival of her twins, Agnes and Ocean, to celebrate Mother’s Day.
“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she wrote in the post.
In June 2026, she posted photographs after completing a 10K race in Madrid, wearing a pink sports brassiere and matching running shorts.
She smiled for the camera after crossing the finish line and captioned the post, “First race glow.”
Because the post was made on Father’s Day, many users pointed out the absence of any mention of her children’s fathers, sparking backlash. Many made comments referring to the defamation trial.
“Who are you gonna marry next and divorce for money next?” one said.
Amber Heard felt “mistreated” in the US after the Johnny Depp trial
Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp back in May 2016, accusing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of domestic violence.
Although the divorce was finalized in 2017, the televised defamation trial fueled significant vitriol against Heard and made her feel like a “pariah” in Hollywood, which eventually pushed her to move.
She reportedly sold her Yucca Valley, California home for $1.1 million and temporarily lived in Mallorca under the name Martha Jane Cannary, the real name of the legendary frontierswoman Calamity Jane.
“The trial was exhausting for her,” a source told People magazine in 2023. “She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy.”
“The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country. She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated.”
Heard hasn’t been seen on-screen since she reprised her role as Queen Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which hit theaters in December 2023.
She claimed her role was “pared down” because of the trial, although her agent, Jessica Kovacevic, said it was because she lacked chemistry with the lead actor, Jason Momoa.
In January 2026, she made an unexpected return to the public eye in a new documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, revisiting her experience of the trial.
“Healing and thriving,” one user commented
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