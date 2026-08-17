82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

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Social media these days is no longer as fun as it was in its infancy. People went from being simply eager and curious to connect with the world to spreading hate, misinformation, divisiveness, and toxicity

But fortunately, not all corners of the internet are filled with hostility. You still have online communities like the Be Amazed subreddit that are all about genuine positivity and uplifting content, for a change. 

If you need a break from the typical negative nonsense on your timeline, here are some of the posts from the page to provide that much-needed palate cleanser.

#1 Pizza Owner Found Out That People Are Eating From The Shop’s Garbage. This Is What He Did

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Newisance

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

#2 A Perfect Example Of What It Means To Be Human

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: General-Panic0

#3 Sadio Mané, The Senegalese Football Player, Is Rebuilding His Entire Village

Hospital, School, 4G Network, Post Office, Petrol Station, Stadium And Even Gives Every Resident €70 A Month. He Turned His Success Into Hope For Thousands. That’s A Legend

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MambaMentality24x2

Some of you have probably wondered why the positive, uplifting content seems to be drowned out by all the negative noise. Many of you are probably even hearing about the Be Amazed subreddit for the first time, considering its whopping 3.1 million weekly visitors. 

That’s because social media algorithms are more rewarding towards contentious content, according to a May 2026 study led by Northwestern University professor William Brady.

#4 Man Posing With Picture Of Forest He Restored

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Born-Teacher-5861

#5 What A Legend

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: BubbleFairy_

#6 Shot Of A Lifetime

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: FloraVelvetz

Brady focused on the microblogging platform Bluesky for the study, where he and fellow researchers recruited 2,000 US citizens who identified as Democrats or Republicans. 

The experts focused on the participants’ perceptions of online dialogue, partisan animosity, and their overall experience on the platform. They found that the most significant engagements were in moral outrage and political content.

#7 112 Years Of Feet Have Stood At These Ticket Windows… – At Grand Central Terminal

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: 4reddityo

#8 Drone Captures An Elephant Family Sleeping Together

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Senior-Awareness1254

#9 A 16 Yo Snuck Her Camera Into A Queen Concert In ’78 And Got This Gem

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MambaMentality24x2

“These algorithms are doing exactly what critics have long argued: They’re selectively pushing content that grabs attention by appealing to outrage, moral conflict, and negative emotion,” Brady explained.

#10 This Store Is A Little Reminder That Kindness Still Exists

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: PeacockPankh

#11 A Post Made In Response To Trolling

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#12 Grandmas Are The Best

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: jmike1256

The seemingly endless stream of negative news has led many people to doomscroll. But have you ever heard of its exact opposite, known as “hope scrolling”? University of Virginia professor J. Kim Penberthy specifically refers to this as “kindness scrolling,” which she says does have a positive impact on our well-being. 

“They’re good for us. They’re good for our body. Our body is saying, “Oh, you can relax here. You’re safe. This is good,” she said.

#13 The Way The Frost Highlights The Sculpture

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Positive_Actuary_282

#14 A Spanish Scientist, Mariano Barbacid, Has Cured Pancreatic Cancer In Mice. A Cure In Animal Is A Major Step Toward Potential Cancer Treatment In Humans

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Cautious_Ad_3918

#15 Punch, The Viral Lonely Monkey, Has Now Been Hugged And Groomed By An Adult Monkey For The First Time. Things Are Looking Better For The Little Guy

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: 21MayDay21

According to Penberthy, hope scrolling is simply about intentionally seeking uplifting content. “Whatever makes you smile,” she says. And as you do it repeatedly, your algorithm begins to brighten. 

“I personally love the videos of someone being caught doing something kind and seeing humanity at its best,” she said. “I have been intentionally seeking more of those out and “liking” them. And it is working. I’m getting fed more of those things.”

#16 This Sheep Walked Under A Gravity-Fed Grain Feeder Right Before It Rained

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: TreePupper

#17 Taiwanese Couple Wear Clothes That Were Left Behind At Their Laundromat

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: RodzCNS

#18 Real Life Super Hero

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Kaos2018

#19 May God Bless This Boy

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Cha0sInHd

#20 Hope In Humanity

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: openwindowagain

#21 Crows vs. Humans

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: 749762

#22 Owen Burns, A 13-Year-Old From Michigan, Saved His 8-Year-Old Sister From An Attempted Kidnapping By Using A Slingshot

He Struck The Attacker In The Head And Chest, Forcing Him To Flee. Police Later Identified The Suspect Based On Visible Injuries Consistent With The Attack.

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MambaMentality24x2

#23 True Love ❤️

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: lakehousemessybun

#24 The “World’s Poorest President” Who Donated 90% Of His Salary To Charity And Chose To Live A Simple Life

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: General-Panic0

#25 When Tattooing Transforms Lives

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#26 The University Of Kyoto In Japan Allows Students To Wear Anything They Want For Their Graduation Ceremony

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: _LVAIR_

#27 Photographer Tracked Down People He Captured 40 Years Ago To Recriate Their Photos

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: RodzCNS

#28 This Is How Bobcats Protect Themselves From Predators And Sleep Safely

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: RodzCNS

#29 In 1957, The Remains Of 9 Neanderthals Were Found In The Shanidar Cave In Iraq. This Was Their Home 65,000 Years Ago

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: biebrforro

#30 When Humanity Tried To Ride Zebras: A Forgotten 1890–1940 Experiment That Failed Spectacularly

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Fair_Sugar_3229

#31 He Became The Owner For 1 Minute

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: wafumet

#32 Hope This Bottle Travels The World

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Kaos2018

#33 This Is What 20 Years Of Practice Looks Like ! 2006 vs. 2026

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: christellebilodeau

#34 She Took On Mcdonald’s And Won

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#35 Should Be Applied In Every Country

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: General-Panic0

#36 Team Mongolias Winter Olympics Outfits

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MambaMentality24x2

#37 Respect

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Positive_Actuary_282

#38 Design That Puts People, Animals And Nature First

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#39 Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: wafumet

#40 A Four-Leaf Clover Given At Age 8, Kept In Pop’s Wallet For 20 Years

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#41 Tiny Dude On His Mother’s Head!

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: dairymilk_silk

#42 A 3000 Year Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Dug Up In Germany

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Positive_Actuary_282

#43 Mother Reunited With Son After 32 Years Of Searching

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#44 NYC Hairstylist Spends His Sundays Giving Free Haircuts To Homeless People

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#45 Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Positive_Actuary_282

#46 Apparently A Turkish Man Invented The Steam Engine 200 Years Before The Industrial Revolution But He Only Made It To Spin Döner Kebabs

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: iamgulshansingh

#47 A Color Pencil Shop In Tehran, Iran

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary_Time8273

#48 This Rolled Up Black Dress On The Beach Looks Exactly Like A Detached, Glitched Shadow

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: softttttluvbug

#49 They Grow Up So Fast!

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Soloflow786

#50 “The Man Who Defied Aging”. Meet Chuando Tan, A Singaporean Photographer Still Rocking It At 60

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: jarrjarrbinks24

#51 The Creators Behind Two Of The Most Iconic Toys In History Were Actually Husband And Wife

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MambaMentality24x2

#52 Earth May Be The Only Known Planet With Wood

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#53 Ephemeral But Precise And Amazing Land Art By Jon Foreman

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789

#54 These Are Known As Asperitas Clouds

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#55 This Dad Is A Legend

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: jmike1256

#56 Cliff Face And The Moon

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#57 Rachel Robinson, The Wife Of Jackie Robinson, Is 103 Years Old! She Still Looks Amazing!

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: jmike1256

#58 Just Kindness

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: General-Panic0

#59 Cherry Blossom, South Korea

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: 749762

#60 Have 6 Fingers (On Both Hands)

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Pratik_1305

#61 What An Amazing Father

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: notebooksmellsofrain

#62 Real Life Super Hero

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: xDoodlePrincess

#63 Lucky Discovery

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: xFluffyClouds

#64 Volvo Choosing Widespread Safety Instead Of Enforcing Its Patent

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#65 Mexican Scientist Eva Ramón Gallegos Is The First To Eradicate Hpv In 29 Women

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: theseeenutzzz

#66 During His Wedding Photoshoot A Groom Saves A Boy From Drowning

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#67 True Story: A Wildlife Photographer, Dolph Volker Once Woke Up From A Nap Under A Tree And Find A Cheetah Sleeping Against Him

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Memes_FoIder

#68 The Village Of Kibune, Kyoto

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: EchowanderLush

#69 The Fact That This Is Carved From Solid Marble Will Never Cease To Amaze Me

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Pixel_Muses

#70 This Is Very Nice Story

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MoonBlossoomx

#71 Trey Ganem Spoke With Every Parent To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Uvalde Victims

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Lush_Que

#72 He’s Building Hope

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: General-Panic0

#73 This Is An Armband I Made Using About Seven Meters Of Copper Wire

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Buffyferry

#74 A Beautiful Act Of Humanity

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MambaMentality24x2

#75 A 4-Year-Old Went Into Heart Surgery Alone ~ And Left With A Forever Family

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: General-Panic0

#76 Leaving The Nicu After 82 Days, Her First Diaper Size vs. Current

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: EvilAbed57

#77 👏👏

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: General-Panic0

#78 Art In France

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: west_manchester

#79 A Father Designs A Headstone For His Wheelchair-Bound Son Depicting Him “Free Of His Earthly Burdens”

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: 21MayDay21

#80 This Is Why Everyone Loves Keanu Reeves 🙌

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MambaMentality24x2

#81 The Interior Of An Lng Cargo Ship

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Apprehensive-Mind112

#82 An Open Air School In 1957, Netherlands In The Beginning Of The 20th Century A Movement Towards Open Air Schools Took Place In Europe

Classes Were Taught In Forests So That Students Would Benefit Physically And Mentally From Clean Air And Sunlight.

82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Positive_Actuary_282

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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