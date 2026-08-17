82 Amazing Photos That Might Brighten Your Day And Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Social media these days is no longer as fun as it was in its infancy. People went from being simply eager and curious to connect with the world to spreading hate, misinformation, divisiveness, and toxicity.
But fortunately, not all corners of the internet are filled with hostility. You still have online communities like the Be Amazed subreddit that are all about genuine positivity and uplifting content, for a change.
If you need a break from the typical negative nonsense on your timeline, here are some of the posts from the page to provide that much-needed palate cleanser.
#1 Pizza Owner Found Out That People Are Eating From The Shop’s Garbage. This Is What He Did
Image source: Newisance
#2 A Perfect Example Of What It Means To Be Human
Image source: General-Panic0
#3 Sadio Mané, The Senegalese Football Player, Is Rebuilding His Entire Village
Hospital, School, 4G Network, Post Office, Petrol Station, Stadium And Even Gives Every Resident €70 A Month. He Turned His Success Into Hope For Thousands. That’s A Legend
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
Some of you have probably wondered why the positive, uplifting content seems to be drowned out by all the negative noise. Many of you are probably even hearing about the Be Amazed subreddit for the first time, considering its whopping 3.1 million weekly visitors.
That’s because social media algorithms are more rewarding towards contentious content, according to a May 2026 study led by Northwestern University professor William Brady.
#4 Man Posing With Picture Of Forest He Restored
Image source: Born-Teacher-5861
#5 What A Legend
Image source: BubbleFairy_
#6 Shot Of A Lifetime
Image source: FloraVelvetz
Brady focused on the microblogging platform Bluesky for the study, where he and fellow researchers recruited 2,000 US citizens who identified as Democrats or Republicans.
The experts focused on the participants’ perceptions of online dialogue, partisan animosity, and their overall experience on the platform. They found that the most significant engagements were in moral outrage and political content.
#7 112 Years Of Feet Have Stood At These Ticket Windows… – At Grand Central Terminal
Image source: 4reddityo
#8 Drone Captures An Elephant Family Sleeping Together
Image source: Senior-Awareness1254
#9 A 16 Yo Snuck Her Camera Into A Queen Concert In ’78 And Got This Gem
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
“These algorithms are doing exactly what critics have long argued: They’re selectively pushing content that grabs attention by appealing to outrage, moral conflict, and negative emotion,” Brady explained.
#10 This Store Is A Little Reminder That Kindness Still Exists
Image source: PeacockPankh
#11 A Post Made In Response To Trolling
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#12 Grandmas Are The Best
Image source: jmike1256
The seemingly endless stream of negative news has led many people to doomscroll. But have you ever heard of its exact opposite, known as “hope scrolling”? University of Virginia professor J. Kim Penberthy specifically refers to this as “kindness scrolling,” which she says does have a positive impact on our well-being.
“They’re good for us. They’re good for our body. Our body is saying, “Oh, you can relax here. You’re safe. This is good,” she said.
#13 The Way The Frost Highlights The Sculpture
Image source: Positive_Actuary_282
#14 A Spanish Scientist, Mariano Barbacid, Has Cured Pancreatic Cancer In Mice. A Cure In Animal Is A Major Step Toward Potential Cancer Treatment In Humans
Image source: Cautious_Ad_3918
#15 Punch, The Viral Lonely Monkey, Has Now Been Hugged And Groomed By An Adult Monkey For The First Time. Things Are Looking Better For The Little Guy
Image source: 21MayDay21
According to Penberthy, hope scrolling is simply about intentionally seeking uplifting content. “Whatever makes you smile,” she says. And as you do it repeatedly, your algorithm begins to brighten.
“I personally love the videos of someone being caught doing something kind and seeing humanity at its best,” she said. “I have been intentionally seeking more of those out and “liking” them. And it is working. I’m getting fed more of those things.”
#16 This Sheep Walked Under A Gravity-Fed Grain Feeder Right Before It Rained
Image source: TreePupper
#17 Taiwanese Couple Wear Clothes That Were Left Behind At Their Laundromat
Image source: RodzCNS
#18 Real Life Super Hero
Image source: Kaos2018
#19 May God Bless This Boy
Image source: Cha0sInHd
#20 Hope In Humanity
Image source: openwindowagain
#21 Crows vs. Humans
Image source: 749762
#22 Owen Burns, A 13-Year-Old From Michigan, Saved His 8-Year-Old Sister From An Attempted Kidnapping By Using A Slingshot
He Struck The Attacker In The Head And Chest, Forcing Him To Flee. Police Later Identified The Suspect Based On Visible Injuries Consistent With The Attack.
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#23 True Love ❤️
Image source: lakehousemessybun
#24 The “World’s Poorest President” Who Donated 90% Of His Salary To Charity And Chose To Live A Simple Life
Image source: General-Panic0
#25 When Tattooing Transforms Lives
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#26 The University Of Kyoto In Japan Allows Students To Wear Anything They Want For Their Graduation Ceremony
Image source: _LVAIR_
#27 Photographer Tracked Down People He Captured 40 Years Ago To Recriate Their Photos
Image source: RodzCNS
#28 This Is How Bobcats Protect Themselves From Predators And Sleep Safely
Image source: RodzCNS
#29 In 1957, The Remains Of 9 Neanderthals Were Found In The Shanidar Cave In Iraq. This Was Their Home 65,000 Years Ago
Image source: biebrforro
#30 When Humanity Tried To Ride Zebras: A Forgotten 1890–1940 Experiment That Failed Spectacularly
Image source: Fair_Sugar_3229
#31 He Became The Owner For 1 Minute
Image source: wafumet
#32 Hope This Bottle Travels The World
Image source: Kaos2018
#33 This Is What 20 Years Of Practice Looks Like ! 2006 vs. 2026
Image source: christellebilodeau
#34 She Took On Mcdonald’s And Won
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#35 Should Be Applied In Every Country
Image source: General-Panic0
#36 Team Mongolias Winter Olympics Outfits
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#37 Respect
Image source: Positive_Actuary_282
#38 Design That Puts People, Animals And Nature First
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#39 Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
Image source: wafumet
#40 A Four-Leaf Clover Given At Age 8, Kept In Pop’s Wallet For 20 Years
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#41 Tiny Dude On His Mother’s Head!
Image source: dairymilk_silk
#42 A 3000 Year Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Dug Up In Germany
Image source: Positive_Actuary_282
#43 Mother Reunited With Son After 32 Years Of Searching
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#44 NYC Hairstylist Spends His Sundays Giving Free Haircuts To Homeless People
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#45 Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium
Image source: Positive_Actuary_282
#46 Apparently A Turkish Man Invented The Steam Engine 200 Years Before The Industrial Revolution But He Only Made It To Spin Döner Kebabs
Image source: iamgulshansingh
#47 A Color Pencil Shop In Tehran, Iran
Image source: Necessary_Time8273
#48 This Rolled Up Black Dress On The Beach Looks Exactly Like A Detached, Glitched Shadow
Image source: softttttluvbug
#49 They Grow Up So Fast!
Image source: Soloflow786
#50 “The Man Who Defied Aging”. Meet Chuando Tan, A Singaporean Photographer Still Rocking It At 60
Image source: jarrjarrbinks24
#51 The Creators Behind Two Of The Most Iconic Toys In History Were Actually Husband And Wife
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#52 Earth May Be The Only Known Planet With Wood
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#53 Ephemeral But Precise And Amazing Land Art By Jon Foreman
Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789
#54 These Are Known As Asperitas Clouds
Image source: Necessary-Win-8730
#55 This Dad Is A Legend
Image source: jmike1256
#56 Cliff Face And The Moon
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#57 Rachel Robinson, The Wife Of Jackie Robinson, Is 103 Years Old! She Still Looks Amazing!
Image source: jmike1256
#58 Just Kindness
Image source: General-Panic0
#59 Cherry Blossom, South Korea
Image source: 749762
#60 Have 6 Fingers (On Both Hands)
Image source: Pratik_1305
#61 What An Amazing Father
Image source: notebooksmellsofrain
#62 Real Life Super Hero
Image source: xDoodlePrincess
#63 Lucky Discovery
Image source: xFluffyClouds
#64 Volvo Choosing Widespread Safety Instead Of Enforcing Its Patent
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#65 Mexican Scientist Eva Ramón Gallegos Is The First To Eradicate Hpv In 29 Women
Image source: theseeenutzzz
#66 During His Wedding Photoshoot A Groom Saves A Boy From Drowning
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#67 True Story: A Wildlife Photographer, Dolph Volker Once Woke Up From A Nap Under A Tree And Find A Cheetah Sleeping Against Him
Image source: Memes_FoIder
#68 The Village Of Kibune, Kyoto
Image source: EchowanderLush
#69 The Fact That This Is Carved From Solid Marble Will Never Cease To Amaze Me
Image source: Pixel_Muses
#70 This Is Very Nice Story
Image source: MoonBlossoomx
#71 Trey Ganem Spoke With Every Parent To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Uvalde Victims
Image source: Lush_Que
#72 He’s Building Hope
Image source: General-Panic0
#73 This Is An Armband I Made Using About Seven Meters Of Copper Wire
Image source: Buffyferry
#74 A Beautiful Act Of Humanity
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#75 A 4-Year-Old Went Into Heart Surgery Alone ~ And Left With A Forever Family
Image source: General-Panic0
#76 Leaving The Nicu After 82 Days, Her First Diaper Size vs. Current
Image source: EvilAbed57
#77 👏👏
Image source: General-Panic0
#78 Art In France
Image source: west_manchester
#79 A Father Designs A Headstone For His Wheelchair-Bound Son Depicting Him “Free Of His Earthly Burdens”
Image source: 21MayDay21
#80 This Is Why Everyone Loves Keanu Reeves 🙌
Image source: MambaMentality24x2
#81 The Interior Of An Lng Cargo Ship
Image source: Apprehensive-Mind112
#82 An Open Air School In 1957, Netherlands In The Beginning Of The 20th Century A Movement Towards Open Air Schools Took Place In Europe
Classes Were Taught In Forests So That Students Would Benefit Physically And Mentally From Clean Air And Sunlight.
Image source: Positive_Actuary_282
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