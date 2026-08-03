79 Men Who Have Ridiculously Amazing Long Hair (New Pics)

While society spent decades trimming the natural flow away, a growing number of men are letting nature take the wheel — and proving that a long, healthy mane is about as stunning as it gets.
Many of them found their way to r/MajesticManes, a surprisingly wholesome corner of the internet built to celebrate men with beautiful long hair. Members swap growth tips, trade product recommendations, and cheer each other on through the awkward in-between stages that come with growing it out.
Below is a collection of the most breathtaking, head-turning long hairstyles men are rocking right now, proof of what happens the moment the clippers get put away for good.
#1 This Is A Test Post. Please Comment Or Message To Let Us Know If You Do Or Do Not Have The Ability To Post. Thank You!
Image source: bettiejones
#2 A Comment Suggested I Post On Here, So Here’s My Fro I’ve Been Growing Since 2016
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#3 Work Flow
Image source: Broldilocks
More often than not, a man walking down the street with a long, flowing mane can be met with double takes, curiosity, or even a few judgmental glances.
That’s because somewhere along the way, a handful of cultures conditioned some of us to treat short hair on men and long hair on women as the default biological standard.
But the fact is that many prominent cultures around the world view long male hair as a deeply sacred symbol of identity, power, and honor.
#4 Would You Say I Look Like A Gamer?
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#5 Cut Or Not?
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#6 Wanna Show Off My BF <3
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In Sikhism, men practice Kesh by keeping their hair uncut as a sign of respect for divine creation, carefully binding it under a turban.
In Qing Dynasty China, men wore the traditional queue — a long braid with a shaved forehead. It served as a high-stakes display of political allegiance.
Similarly, many Native Americans wear long hair as a symbol of spirituality, strength, and cultural identity.
#7 Then & Now
Image source: Boozhwatrash
#8 My Attempt At Taming My Hair
Image source: UndescendedAscent
#9 I Didn’t Know My Hair Curled Until The Pandemic. I Plan To Keep Growing It Out
Image source: joie21962
In Ancient Greece, long hair was widely considered the ultimate sign of aristocratic status and martial prowess.
Homeric epics repeatedly praise the “long-haired Achaeans.” And Spartan warriors famously spent the hours before battle carefully combing and grooming their long tresses.
Across early Norse society, long, meticulously braided hair was a mark of high social standing and warrior pride. Archaeological finds show that Norse men carried personalized hair combs as prized personal possessions, treating a well-kept mane as a reflection of personal honor.
“We know from Norse sagas that hair had a great significance for Vikings as a mark of distinctiveness. They took a great deal of care with their grooming and often carried combs with their swords and knives on their belts. They frequently even took combs to the grave,” says Steve Ashby, a medieval archaeologist.
#10 One Of Those Rare Moments You Have Your Picture Taken While Dressed Rather Well
Image source: vimukthi104
#11 Hi! First Post
Image source: SufficientCow3993
#12 Rhett Mclaughlin He Been Growing His Hair For A Year Plus. Mythical!!!
Image source: bubbletrollbutt
If long hair on men has been so common across global cultures and throughout human history, where did our modern stereotypes and gender norms actually come from? We did a little digging to find out.
Egyptian men frequently shaved their heads short, largely for hygiene and to manage lice in a hot climate.
Later records show that ancient Rome was the first major empire to establish short hair as a cultural norm for men. It symbolized civic discipline, cleanliness, and military readiness.
During the French Revolution, some men chopped their natural hair short to distance themselves from the aristocracy.
The final nail in the coffin was modern industrial warfare. Short hair was strictly enforced on soldiers to prevent outbreaks of lice and typhus. When millions of veterans returned home, their closely cropped, uniform look became the definition of clean, patriotic, corporate masculinity — especially in Western society.
#13 Feeling It Today
Image source: Nuraar
#14 Started Growing It Out In 1998. Pic In 1999 And 22 Years Later Still Going Strong!
Image source: TangibleDreamer
#15 Sometimes It Be Like That
Image source: ElvisElvish
Fast forward to the early 1960s, and long hair on men made a roaring comeback in the West, growing even stronger into the 1970s. It quickly became a powerful symbol of rebellion. Rock musicians and anti-war protesters grew out their locks specifically to challenge traditional ideas of what a “respectable” man should look like.
By the 21st century, the look shifted from rebellious to completely mainstream.
Hollywood blockbusters championed rugged, heroically long hair through characters like Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings and Thor in the Marvel films. At the same time, online communities — like subreddits dedicated to men’s hair care — made growing long hair accessible.
#16 Anyone Else Wear Their Hair Down Even When It’s Super Hot?
Image source: canyon-canid
#17 New Mirror Same Mane
Image source: ElvisElvish
#18 Fan Of The Scruffy Look
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Modern men are embracing everything from natural curl patterns and silver tresses to effortless shoulder-length flows. They are also increasingly rejecting the idea that grooming has to mean conformity.
Growing and maintaining healthy locks also demonstrates patience and self-care. Plus, long hair provides unmatched styling versatility, allowing men to showcase their personality, creativity, and mood.
#19 Don’t Be Fooled. I’m A Man
Image source: Ok-Brilliant-3410
#20 Finally A Sunny Day
Image source: ElvisElvish
#21 Whole Foods Help
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Hair is one of the most immediate canvases we have for self-expression, identity, and personal narrative. And there is no reason why gender should dictate the length of someone’s locks.
If you’re a man growing out your mane, understanding this history is a reminder that you aren’t breaking any rules. You’re simply participating in a tradition that spans ancient warriors, spiritual traditions, and cultural icons.
And as the internet has proven, long hair on men can look truly magnificent.
#22 Let The Curls Air Dry What Do Yall Think?
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#23 My Silly Hair
Image source: UglyAssHairbrush
#24 Proud Of My Progress From The Gym, Still A Long Way To Go Though!
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#25 Letting The Mane Air Dry Today
Image source: Ecstatic-Comedian-58
#26 Hiya :)!
Image source: Yeetius_Maximi
#27 My Husband Gave Me Permission To Share His Glorious Hair With You All
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#28 Just Got My Hair Trimmed For The First Time In A Year And 4 Months. Feels A Bit Tidier Now!
Image source: fluorescent_noir
#29 First Post Here😁
Image source: AgitatedMood3371
#30 Hi, I’m Kyle, But A Lot Of People Call Me Buh Or Buttercup
Image source: BuhDihKuhFolkPunk
#31 I Wish My Hair Always Looked Like I Just Stepped Out The Shower
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#32 Winter Vibes
Image source: ElvisElvish
#33 Hair Was A Little Wild At Work Today
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#34 Good Morning
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#35 I’ve Been Told I Have Nice Hair
Image source: luckieststoner
#36 33 M Melbourne Australia. Grew My Hair Long For The First Time In My Mid-20’s And Felt It Suited Me Way Better Than Short Hair Ever Did, Never Going Back 😋
Image source: Aussie-BlondeGuy
#37 My Mane, Still Working On It Though
Image source: Shaunnypoo24
#38 Bakers Mane
Image source: AgitatedMood3371
#39 Love How Curly And Wavy It’s Getting
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#40 Good Morning Everyone!
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#41 I Love This Time Of Year
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#42 What Do Yall Think?
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#43 Messy Hair Fresh Out The Shower!
Image source: Always-Awake-m25
#44 So Happy I Have Natural Curls
Image source: Marjohh
#45 My Hair Color Turned Out So Much Better Compared To When I Was Younger
Image source: Marjohh
#46 I’m More Hair Than Person At This Point
Image source: Always-Awake-m25
#47 Fighting The Twice Yearly Urge To Cut It
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#48 Never Going Back To Short Hair 😂
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#49 Is This Enough Mane?
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#50 Is This Majestic Enough?
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#51 My Ex Always Told Me To Cut It Off Good Thing I Never Listen!!
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#52 My Hair And Skin Are Feeling Much Better Recently
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#53 Salty Man
Image source: CoastalLoveBears
#54 When The Curls Hit, They Hit! Thoughts?
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#55 I Just Like This Pic
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#56 ✌🏾🔱
Image source: WanderLocs8
#57 Enjoying My Mane This Morning
Image source: TotallyCameron
#58 Hi There ✌️
Image source: That_Idea9442
#59 Lighting Is Hitting Good Today
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#60 Good Morning From The Homestead ☀️
Image source: TotallyCameron
#61 Cleaned Up A Bit – Is It Still Majestic?
Image source: SylvanLonghair
#62 Is My Mane Majestic?
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#63 Any Love For Salt And Pepper?
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#64 Happy Almost Hump Day!
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#65 It’s A Bit Bright Out
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#66 Does It Suit Me
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#67 Still One Of The Best Hair Days
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#68 Naturally Curly
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#69 About Two And A Half Years Of Hair Growth
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#70 Saying Goodbye To All Of Yall Today
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#71 The First Pic Is The Only Pic With Product In It
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#72 My Hair 😸
Image source: UglyAssHairbrush
#73 In Progress, Stated Almost A Year Ago
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#74 Lost 20lbs For This Summer
Image source: Savcic
#75 This Mornings Bed Head
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#76 Thoughts?
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#77 Happy Birthday To Me!
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#78 Enjoying The Wildflowers On My Walk 🌼
Image source: TotallyCameron
#79 Hair Is The Longest It’s Ever Been. Took 4.5 Years To Grow
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