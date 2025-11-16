This Instagram Account Shares Lesser-Known Historical Facts, And Here Are 40 Of The Most Interesting Ones

History isn’t just about the past. By learning about those distant people and events, we also understand what shaped the present.
And while nothing will replace sound academic literature, every once in a while, it’s healthy to balance it out with other forms of content, reinvigorating our passion for the subject.
That’s why we at Bored Panda like covering online projects like ‘Weird History’ or ‘Everyday History Facts.’
This time, we’re inviting you to take a look at ‘Amazing History’, an Instagram account that focuses on the visuals and shares lesser-known historical pictures in an attempt to broaden its followers’ horizons. Here are some of the gems it has shared so far.
#1 1939. Kansas Wheat
#2 50 Years Ago They Tried To Stop Katherine Switzer From Running The Boston Marathon Because She Was A Woman. Last Month, At 70, She Ran It Again Wearing The Same Number
#3 1963
#4 On January 19, 1981, Heavyweight Champ Muhammad Ali Became So Upset When He Found Out That A Vietnam Veteran Was About To Commit Suicide Near His Home, That He Dashed To The Scene In Just Four Minutes. Not Only Did Ali Prevent The Man From Killing Himself, He Also Personally Drove Him To The Hospital
#5 1940s Polio Outbreak
#6 Madam CJ Walker in her Ford
#7 American Aircraft Carrier
#8 This Is A 392-Year-Old Greenland Shark That Was Recently Discovered In The Arctic Ocean. He’s Been Wandering The Ocean Since The Early 1600s!
#9 Polish Girl, Lidka, 21, Member Of The Resistance, During Warsaw Uprising 1944. Survived The War, Died In 1993
#10 Hedgehog
#11 Two Brave Armenian Women Pose With Their Rifles Before Going To Battle Against The Ottomans – 1895
#12 Joe Medicine Crow
#13 Three-Year-Old Peggy Kennedy, A Polio Patient, Smiles At Therapy Ducks In A Pail Of Water. 1956
#14 Letter From A Trapped Coal Miner Says Goodbye To His Wife, 1902
#15 A Reusable Shopping List From The 1920s
#16 Oxford, U.k
#17 225-Million-Year-Old Petrified Opal Tree Trunk Located In Arizona
#18 Job Hunting 1930’s
#19 Chief Iron Tail
#20 A Peruvian Elongated Skull With A Metal Plate Surgically Implanted, Estimated To Be From About 2000 Years Ago. The Broken Bone Surrounding The Repair Is Tightly Fused Together Indicating It Was A Successful Surgery
#21 Two Guards From Delhi Durbar With James Ricalton, An American 🇺🇸 Photographer Who Visited India In 1903
#22 2019
#23 This Is The Rms Queen Elizabeth Pulling Into New York With Returning Us Servicemen In 1945. Finally Ww2 Is Over
#24 1500 Year Old Tree, Located In South Africa. The Oldest Living Thing On Earth
#25 Tinder During 1901
#26 Country Store On Dirt Road, North Carolina In 1939
#27 This Skeleton Of A Roman Man, Who Was Crushed By A Flying Stone Slab During The Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius Nearly 2000 Years Ago, Was Discovered In May Of 2018
#28 South Dakota 126 Years Ago. Indian Chiefs Who Had Council With General Miles And Settled The Indian War. 1. Standing Bull, 2. Bear Who Stands And Looks Back, 3. Has The Big White Horse, 4. White Tail, 5. Living Bear, 6. Little Thunder, 7. Bull Dog, 8. High Hawk, 9. Lame, 10. Eagle Pipe
#29 Fossil Trees As Tall As Modern-Day Redwoods Have Been Found In Northern Thailand. This Petrified Trunk Measures 72.2 Meters In Length, Suggesting That The Original Tree Would Have Been Over 100 Meters Tall. Its Approximate Age Is 800,000 Years
#30 Just Rare In 1964, Ringo Starr Snapped A Photo Of Some High School Students Who Had Skipped Class To See The Beatles During Their First Trip To The United States
#31 1943 – Last Photo Of The Legendary Nikola Tesla
#32 Jacob Miller
#33 Young Oyster Shuckers, Josie, Six Years Old, Bertha, Six Years Old, Sophie, Ten Years Old, Port Royal, South Carolina, 1912. Work Began At 4 Am. Photo By Lewis Hine
#34 Union Blue And Confederate Gray Veterans Reunite At Gettysburg In The Year 1913 — Standing By “The Bloody Angle” Where Pickett’s Charge Took Place 50 Years Earlier And Over 3,000 Soldiers On Both Sides Lost Their Lives — Now They Clasp Hands Over The Stone Wall As Brothers
#35 A German Woman With Her All Belonging Sitting Alone In War Ruined Cologne. 1945
#36 A Triple Decker Bus. Germany, Berlin, 1926
#37 US Veterans Of Four Different Wars, That Lived In The Same Town Of Geary, Oklahoma – 1940s
#38 Dracula’s Castle
#39 Archaeologist And A Child From Pompeii
#40 In 1895 In Paris, An Express Train Overruns A Buffer Stop, Crosses More Than 30 Meters Of Concourse Before Plummeting Through A Window At Gare Montparnasse
