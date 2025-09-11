Score 30/35 On This Random True-Or-False Facts Quiz And Prove You’re A Trivia Genius

by

The world is full of weird and interesting facts. Some facts make perfect sense, and then there are the ones that leave you scratching your head. The tricky part is that plenty of false “facts” are out there, too, and they can sound just as believable as the real ones. That’s what makes telling truth from fiction a real challenge.

This quiz puts that to the test. You’ll get 35 different statements, and your challenge is to decide whether each one is true or false.

If you haven’t tried it yet, you can also check out Part 1 of this quiz here.

Think you can spot the truth every time? Let’s see how many you can get right! ✅❌

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Score 30/35 On This Random True-Or-False Facts Quiz And Prove You’re A Trivia Genius

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
92 Last Words Spoken By Famous People
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
Lights Out 1.09 “Infight” Review
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2011
CSI: Miami Cast: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2023
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Season 1 Episode 21 Review: “Chapter Twenty-One”
3 min read
May, 5, 2015
Should Andrade El Idolo Go Back To WWE
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2024
Simu Liu Kim's convenience
Before Shang-Chi, This TV Show Put Simu Liu on The Map
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.