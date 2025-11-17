40 Times People Summarized Data In Interesting Charts That Might Clear Some Things Up For You

Struggling to remember or make sense of complicated information? Maybe a visual makeover with an eye-catching chart or graph will help! And if you have doubts about its effectiveness, allow us to introduce you to a subreddit called “Data Art”. It’s a community dedicated to sharing “aesthetically satisfying data visualizations that you’d be proud to hang on your wall”.
Since its creation in 2017, “Data Art” has grown into a thriving community of over 65 thousand members who share passion for blending aesthetics and data. From evolution of the Shanghai Metro to the largest empires of history, these visualizations are not only informative but also pleasing to the eye. Scroll down to experience the beautifully presented data.
#1 How Different Piano Notes Reverberate Through A Bowl Of Water
Image source: MusicMadeVisible
#2 U.S. Flag But Each Star Is Scaled Proportionally To Their State’s Population, In Roughly It’s Geographical Position
Image source: jmerlinb
#3 A Cool Guide To The Evolution Of The Alphabet
Image source: Global-Cheesecake131
#4 European Roads To Rome
Image source: jmerlinb
#5 Long Exposure Of A Roomba Vacuum With A Color Changing Light On Top
Image source: zoliva
#6 Language Family Tree
Image source: Stand Still. Stay Silent
#7 Literal Art!
Image source: Earl Sweatshirt
#8 All These Countries Fit Inside Africa
Image source: Kai Krause
#9 Nyt’s Front Page For 21 Feb. Each Dot Represents A Life Lost To Covid-19 In The Us
Image source: sendhelpandthensome
#10 Paths Of 800 Unmanned Bicycles Being Pushed Until They Fall Over
Image source: GJenkins4
#11 These Diagrams Show The Paths Traced By Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter And Saturn As Seen From Earth
Image source: Vanilla35
#12 A Map Of Finland’s Bear Population, Made Up Of Bears
Image source: jmerlinb
#13 This Map Is Drawn Entirely From Shipping Logs From 1945
Image source: jmerlinb
#14 Hey Jude Lyrical Composition [oc]
Image source: BoMcCready
#15 [oc] My Wife Made This Blanket That Indicates A Certain Temperature For Every Day Of The Year. 2016 Pennsylvania
Image source: jmerlinb
#16 How Long Animals Live – The Lifespan Of 50 Animals Visualized On A Spiral
Image source: alansfactoryoutlet
#17 [oc] I Rendered Every Single Road In Tokyo Area On One Map. Love The Results
Image source: jmerlinb
#18 Every Lighthouse In Ireland, With Accurate Timings, Flash Patterns And Colours
Image source: jmerlinb
#19 Smarties Colour Distribution
Image source: Koljax
#20 Anatomy Of The Human Body, In The Style Of The London Underground Map
Image source: jcsimmo
#21 [oc] Words For “Mother” Descended From A Common Proto-Indo-European Root
Image source: UWillAlwaysBALoser
#22 [oc] This World Map Is Made Of Only Air Currents. If You Look Closely, You’ll See Country Outlines
Image source: Jack Merlin Bruce
#23 Morse Code Guide By Google
Image source: 11irondoggy11
#24 Wow!!!
Image source: akasaiga
#25 History Of The Mississippi River, As Drawn In 1944
Image source: Harold Fisk
#26 I Made This Poster After Researching The Origins Of Santa Claus
Image source: puddelles
#27 Worldwide Earthquake Density 1965-2006 [oc]
Image source: ZachBowders
#28 From Flowing Data. Coral-Like Cities To Show Road Networks
Image source: redflavormp3
#29 Real Proportions Of All Land Masses Revealing Actual Areas Of Countries, Territories And Major Islands Without Any Distortions (By Art.lebedev)
Image source: artlebedev
#30 How To Build A Human
Image source: tabletopwhale
#31 I Made A Bar Graph Of My Favorite Quarantine Beers
Image source: reddit.com
#32 The Globe Centred On Honolulu – Topographic Map From A Single Spiral Line
Image source: onionleafprints
#33 This “Photo” Of The Sun Uses Neutrinos Instead Of Light, And Is Taken At Night By Looking Through The Earth
Image source: jmerlinb
#34 The Sentiment Scale: How Positive Or Negative A Word Sounds
Image source: yougov
#35 World Temperature Anomalies [oc]
Image source: cavedave
#36 139 Years Of Global Temperatures Knit Into A Baby Blanket
Image source: itsacalamity
#37 Lat And Long Data Of Every Town In The World With More Than 1000 People
Image source: black_red_ranger
#38 (Some Of) The Largest Empires Of History, Visualised As Planets Orbiting Earth
Image source: Jack Merlin Bruce
#39 90 Minute Public Transit Commuter Zone For London vs. San Francisco
Image source: undertheraedar
#40 Most Common Themes Of 8000 Picasso Paintings, Visualised In The Style Of Picasso
Image source: Alberto Lucas López
