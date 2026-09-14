Alex Clare: Bio And Career Highlights

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Alex Clare: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Alex Clare

September 14, 1985

Southwark, London, England

41 Years Old

Virgo

Alex Clare: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Alex Clare?

Alexander George Clare is an English singer-songwriter, recognized for his soulful voice and electronic music fusion. He effortlessly blends blues, soul, dubstep, and R&B into a distinctive sound.

His first widely noticed work came when his single “Too Close” was featured in a Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 advertisement. The song then became a global top-ten hit, revitalizing his career.

Early Life and Education

Alexander George Clare grew up in Southwark, London, where his early exposure to his father’s jazz records ignited a passion for music. He later explored blues and soul artists like Donny Hathaway and Stevie Wonder.

Clare attended Bishop Challoner School and furthered his education at Westminster Kingsway College, where he pursued an NVQ in catering. His diverse musical tastes eventually led him to embrace guitar and songwriting.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances once marked Alex Clare’s early career, including a relationship with the late singer Amy Winehouse. They met in Camden while he worked at a bar she frequented.

Clare is now married and a father of three children. He resides with his family in Jerusalem, Israel, reflecting his commitment to Orthodox Judaism.

Career Highlights

Alex Clare’s breakthrough arrived with his 2011 debut album, The Lateness of the Hour, featuring production from Major Lazer. The album’s single “Too Close” later became a massive international hit.

“Too Close” soared to number four on the UK Singles Chart and number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 after being featured in a major advertisement. This propelled Clare to widespread recognition and a Brit Award nomination.

Signature Quote

“For every time I’ve lost an opportunity due to shabbos, I’ve gained another one.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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