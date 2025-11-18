Hey Pandas, AITA For Wishing I Hadn’t Married Into This Family Because Of My Toxic MIL?

Moderator’s note:
I used to like my mother-in-law, but after 23 years of being married to her son, I’ve realized how manipulative and toxic she is and hate her.
After each birth of our 5 children, she created a wedge between my husband and I because she wanted to hold her grandchild before I was ready and he felt guilty
Honestly, so did I.
She blames us for not making her happy around the holidays and gets upset when we spend time with my mother
My husband hardly ever comes around my family because of his mom’s feelings. He is her only son. She lost her younger favorite son to gun violence. All these years I have tried so hard to be understanding, forgiving, and loving towards my MIL, but the manipulation is getting worse.
I tried so hard to talk with them but my husband gets so defensive about his mom and shuts down
It had gotten to a point of unhappiness that I wanted to end my life. My children love my MIL because I always speak good of her, even though her looks and behavior are like a witch. She even has a giant mole. I wish I hadn’t married into this family.
