Woman Gets Kicked Under Her Seat By Entitled Man, He Claims The Space Under Her Seat Is His

Airplane etiquette is something many people struggle with. From people going barefoot on their seats to parents letting their kids misbehave, and even those who think they can steal someone else’s seat, the entitlement never seems to end.
And truthfully, there just seems to be something about the stress of flying, or potentially missing a flight, that brings out crazy human behavior in such a tightly confined space. Whatever the reason, this behavior actually affected a woman on Threads, who shared her experience with a male “Karen” who audaciously decided he owned her seat. And this is what readers had to say about it.
Flying is quite a stressful situation for many, and plenty of people use it as an excuse to unleash their inner demons
yaroslav-astakhov- / Magnific (not the actual photo)
A woman shared her experience with an entitled passenger after he decided to kick her feet from under her seat
DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Generally, the space under an airplane seat does indeed belong to the passenger sitting behind it, but the seat structure itself doesn’t
Research shows that men in public transit disputes will generally use confrontational language if the other party is a woman
Readers’ opinions were mixed, with many defending the woman, while others said she should have put her feet under the seat in front of her
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