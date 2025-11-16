49 Infuriating Pics That Illustrate Why People Don’t Want To Use Airbnb Anymore

Travelers who use Airbnb hate its cleaning fees. You know, those annoying expenses attached to a property that supposedly cover the costs of tidying up the place for the next visitor.
In fact, they got so bad that in November, Airbnb said it was planning to make some big changes and make customer bills more transparent that should, in return, incentivize hosts to reduce or forgo them altogether.
To show you that this decision was long overdue, we at Bored Panda decided to compile some of the most absurd Airbnb cleaning fees people have noticed. Having said that, I guess it’s better late than never, eh?
Continue scrolling to check them out and don’t miss the conversation we had about the platform with travelers and authors of the blog Finding the Universe, Laurence and Jessica Norah; you’ll find it spread in between the pictures.
#1 Port Huron, MI, Outrageous Airbnb 67$/Night Listing Came Out To 261$. Can’t Forget The 150$ Cleaning Fee That Will Be Conducted By The Guest
Image source: LockPuzzleheaded3519
#2 Fees That Add $653 To A 2-Day $210 Per Night Airbnb
Image source: Significant_Return47
#3 $59 For One Night
Image source: NeilJacobs
#4 Airbnb Owner Expects Us To Tip His Cleaning Service He Hired On Top Of The $250 Cleaning Fee
Image source: Rpark888
#5 Namaste
Image source: SamaraKlar
#6 Not Cool Airbnb
Image source: NicolasOrdonez_
#7 This Is Why Nobody Wants To Use Airbnb Anymore… Price Nearly Doubled After All The Fees
Image source: Tumbleweed-Eater
#8 How Airbnb Allows You To Be Charged A Large Cleaning Fee Then Be Required To Clean Before You Check Out
Image source: f**kteachforamerica
#9 Sure Can’t Wait For The Airbnb Bubble To Pop
Image source: cubansbottomdollar
#10 My Airbnb Estimate – No Wonder Bookings Are Down
Image source: WSNC-JBR
#11 This Airbnb Would Have Only Cost Us $278 To Book For 2 Nights, But Has A $405 Cleaning Fee!
Image source: alison_bee
#12 All Those Fees
Image source: SincerelyDedra
#13 My Airbnb Host Wanted Me To Tip Housekeeping…on Top Of The $200 Cleaning Fee
Image source: Able-Cobbler5307
#14 In Our Airbnb In The Middle Of Nowhere
Image source: Lachesis92
#15 This Misleading Airbnb Listing That Was Most Definitely Not $74/Night
Image source: rarosko
#16 Just A Short List
Image source: loreestark
#17 Sounds Fair
Image source: THE_BLK_HOUSE
#18 I’m Paying $200 Cleaning Fee And Expected To Do Most Of The Cleaning!
Image source: betrayed-by-potter
#19 27% Service Fee
Image source: LyskovAndrei
#20 Why?
Image source: ryanlwalker
#21 Insane
Image source: Whereartthou9
#22 How About No
Image source: pitdesi
#23 Not Cool
Image source: JonEJacobs
#24 Charge Ya Momma
Image source: kimmie_marshae
#25 Will Never Use Airbnb Or Vrbo Again. These Fees Are Insane!
Image source: Impressive-Onion5221
#26 My First Airbnb Bill. I Booked This In February. The Website Says Nothing About Cleaning Or Service Fees Which Raises The Price 30%. Should Have Stayed In A Hotel
Image source: 7dayweekendgirl
#27 Airbnb Is Refusing To Give Refund After Host Demands $250 Extra Before Arrival, Not Mentioned In Original Posting
Image source: big_hearted_jerk
#28 Fees On Airbnb
Image source: Post-jizz
#29 Wow
Image source: breannawelsh
#30 Airbnb Advertised As $20/Night – With Over $100 Of Additional Fees
Image source: fuckitup_johnny
