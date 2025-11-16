10 Side-By-Side Photos Of Horror Movie Poster Originals And Their Recreations By AI

You could say that movies about AI are forming their own separate movie genre, but not only is it the subject of movies, it is also capable of creating movies. Its application is very broad and it can make your life a lot easier. But it is also good fun and the Design and Digital PR teams at Evoluted realize this.

They used their AI to recreate some of the posters of the most famous horror movies as Halloween is approaching. It is interesting to compare the original poster with the AI-generated poster and it’s a bit unsettling to think about how AI can create art and have its own interpretation.

More info: Evoluted

#1 The Birds

Image source: Universal , evoluted

#2 IT

Image source: Warner Bros , evoluted

#3 Child’s Play

Image source:  MGM, evoluted

#4 Silence Of The Lambs

Image source: Orion Pictures, evoluted

#5 Scream

Image source: Paramount , evoluted

#6 Dracula

Image source: Universal , evoluted

#7 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Image source: Legendary Entertainment, evoluted

#8 Nightmare On Elm Street

Image source: Warner Bros , evoluted

#9 Jaws

Image source: Universal, evoluted

#10 Friday The 13th

Image source: Warner Bros, evoluted

Patrick Penrose
