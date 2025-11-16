“Are You Alright, Netherlands?”: AI Generates The ‘Most Stereotypical Person’ From 20 Countries, And People Have Thoughts

It seems like artificial intelligence is in the news every day now. ChatGPT, Sophia the robot and AI image generators have taken the internet by storm. (Remember that week where everyone was posting AI-created portraits of themselves on Instagram?)
There were already plenty of supporters and critics of AI-generated art, but recently, it seems like the technology has gained even more. Reddit user WeirdLime used image generator Midjourney to create depictions of the most “stereotypical” men and women in various European countries, and viewers have had a lot to say about the results. Below, you’ll find all of the images, a handful of reactions they’ve received and a conversation between WeirdLime and Bored Panda!
#1 Iceland
Image source: WeirdLime
#2 Ukraine
Image source: WeirdLime
#3 Denmark
Image source: WeirdLime
#4 Finland
Image source: WeirdLime
#5 France
Image source: WeirdLime
#6 Ireland
Image source: WeirdLime
#7 Sweden
Image source: WeirdLime
#8 Portugal
Image source: WeirdLime
#9 Netherlands
Image source: WeirdLime
#10 Germany
Image source: WeirdLime
#11 Greece
Image source: WeirdLime
#12 Czechia
Image source: WeirdLime
#13 Poland
Image source: WeirdLime
#14 Austria
Image source: WeirdLime
#15 Belgium
Image source: WeirdLime
#16 Croatia
Image source: WeirdLime
#17 Italy
Image source: WeirdLime
#18 Norway
Image source: WeirdLime
#19 Slovenia
Image source: WeirdLime
#20 Spain
Image source: WeirdLime
#21 England
Image source: WeirdLime
#22 Switzerland
Image source: WeirdLime
Follow Us