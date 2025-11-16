“Are You Alright, Netherlands?”: AI Generates The ‘Most Stereotypical Person’ From 20 Countries, And People Have Thoughts

It seems like artificial intelligence is in the news every day now. ChatGPT, Sophia the robot and AI image generators have taken the internet by storm. (Remember that week where everyone was posting AI-created portraits of themselves on Instagram?)

There were already plenty of supporters and critics of AI-generated art, but recently, it seems like the technology has gained even more. Reddit user WeirdLime used image generator Midjourney to create depictions of the most “stereotypical” men and women in various European countries, and viewers have had a lot to say about the results. Below, you’ll find all of the images, a handful of reactions they’ve received and a conversation between WeirdLime and Bored Panda!

#1 Iceland

Image source: WeirdLime

#2 Ukraine

Image source: WeirdLime

#3 Denmark

Image source: WeirdLime

#4 Finland

Image source: WeirdLime

#5 France

Image source: WeirdLime

#6 Ireland

Image source: WeirdLime

#7 Sweden

Image source: WeirdLime

#8 Portugal

Image source: WeirdLime

#9 Netherlands

Image source: WeirdLime

#10 Germany

Image source: WeirdLime

#11 Greece

Image source: WeirdLime

#12 Czechia

Image source: WeirdLime

#13 Poland

Image source: WeirdLime

#14 Austria

Image source: WeirdLime

#15 Belgium

Image source: WeirdLime

#16 Croatia

Image source: WeirdLime

#17 Italy

Image source: WeirdLime

#18 Norway

Image source: WeirdLime

#19 Slovenia

Image source: WeirdLime

#20 Spain

Image source: WeirdLime

#21 England

Image source: WeirdLime

#22 Switzerland

Image source: WeirdLime

