After Graduating In Fine Arts And Graphic Design, I Started Exploring My Creativity Through Painting (6 Pics)

The goal of exciting artwork is to let your curiosity run wild and find a little spark of madness.
As an artistic designer, I add an eccentric twist here and there to express the humor and boldness of daily life. Gusté’s My work, also known as Gusté.design, is influenced by cultures, personalities, and thoughts.
A special fascination comes from various differences. It gives an electric twist of combining fine craftsmanship with a childlike, expressive, and rebellious creative vision.
More info: guste.design | Instagram | pinterest.com
#1 “One Down” Painting Close Up
#2 “One Down” Painting In Kitchen Interior
#3 “Yes, Of Course” Painting Close Up Of Shrimp
#4 “Yes, Of Course” Painting In The Living Room
#5 “Roller Coaster Beast” Painting Close Up
#6 “Roller Coaster Beast” Painting In The Living Room
