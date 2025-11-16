After Graduating In Fine Arts And Graphic Design, I Started Exploring My Creativity Through Painting (6 Pics)

The goal of exciting artwork is to let your curiosity run wild and find a little spark of madness.

As an artistic designer, I add an eccentric twist here and there to express the humor and boldness of daily life. Gusté’s My work, also known as Gusté.design,  is influenced by cultures, personalities, and thoughts.

A special fascination comes from various differences. It gives an electric twist of combining fine craftsmanship with a childlike, expressive, and rebellious creative vision.

More info: guste.design | Instagram | pinterest.com

#1 “One Down” Painting Close Up

#2 “One Down” Painting In Kitchen Interior

#3 “Yes, Of Course” Painting Close Up Of Shrimp

#4 “Yes, Of Course” Painting In The Living Room

#5 “Roller Coaster Beast” Painting Close Up

#6 “Roller Coaster Beast” Painting In The Living Room

Patrick Penrose
