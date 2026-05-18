Adwoa Aboah: Bio And Career Highlights

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Adwoa Aboah: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Adwoa Aboah

May 18, 1992

Westminster, London, England

34 Years Old

Taurus

Adwoa Aboah: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Adwoa Aboah?

Adwoa Aboah is a British fashion model and actress, celebrated for her distinctive look and outspoken activism. Her influence extends beyond runways to critical conversations about mental health and identity.

She first gained widespread public attention in 2017, appearing on the cover of British Vogue, a pivotal moment that solidified her status as a fashion industry fixture. That same year, the industry also recognized her as Model of the Year.

Early Life and Education

Aboah’s early life in Westminster, London, England, was deeply connected to the fashion world, with both parents actively involved in the industry. Her father, Charles Aboah, has Ghanaian roots, while her mother, Camilla Lowther, is a renowned photography agent, nurturing a creative environment.

She received her education at Millfield School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Modern Drama from Brunel University in 2013, fostering an early passion for performance and storytelling.

Notable Relationships

Aboah’s personal life has seen a long-term arc focused on her career and advocacy. She is unmarried, and public records do not indicate any ongoing high-profile romantic relationships.

She welcomed her first child, a daughter, on August 23, 2024.

Career Highlights

Adwoa Aboah’s career is marked by prominent works in the fashion industry, including gracing the covers of numerous international magazines. She was notably voted Model of the Year in 2017 by models.com, affirming her significant impact and recognition.

Beyond modeling, Aboah launched Gurls Talk, a community-led non-profit organization dedicated to fostering mental health and well-being for young women and girls globally.

Her acting roles include appearances in films such as Ghost in the Shell and the television series Top Boy, showcasing her versatility across media.

Signature Quote

“There is this newfound love and space for activism within fashion. I never would have dreamt in a million years that I would have young girls coming up to me… and telling me how much Gurls Talk or seeing my picture in a magazine means to them, as a woman of colour.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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