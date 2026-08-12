75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

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Choosing to have kids is the start of a wonderful journey. But as almost any parent will tell you, it’s naive to think that it will be easy. Parenting is full of unforeseen challenges, temper tantrums, and so little sleep that you sometimes miss being single. And yet, through all the ups and downs runs a silver lining full of humor and absurdity.

Bored Panda is featuring some of the most hilarious, painful, and facepalm-worthy posts from exhausted parents who, despite loving their little prankster imps, are, from time to time, (almost) regretting having kids. Scroll down for a big dose of frustration, annoyance, and quality humor.

#1 Kids Trash Thrift Shop’s Toy Section, Parents Don’t Care

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: anon

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

#2 Hard?

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Chance_Bid_1869

#3 $25.00-$30.00 Down The Toilet!

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Hayden_B0GGS

Problematic and inappropriate behavior can seem troubling, but you’re not powerless as a parent. There are things you can do to teach your children to be kinder and more supportive. This goes beyond setting rules and expectations, however. You also need clear communication, empathy, consistency, and actually modeling the behavior you want to see.

According to Marriage.com , kids learn best when they are motivated and engaged. So, you can embrace playful parenting as a means of connecting to them and teaching them appropriate behaviors. You can use games, humor, and imaginative play to teach them all about boundaries, consequences, and social interactions.

“Playful moments strengthen the connection between you and your partner when you join in games with your kids, you share vulnerability, laughter, and create a mutual sense of safety that brings you closer.”

#4 8 Year Old Cousin Stabbed My 300 Dollar All In One Computer When I Refused To Let Him Use It

So.. today my 8 year old cousin was visiting my house. He was walking around the house when he noticed that I had a pc. He instantly started asking me if he could use it, and ofc i said no (Simply because I don’t want him installing any viruses on my pc) he asked me again, and again and again until he finally just walked over and started trying to use it. I quickly unplugged my pc before he could modify anything. He started screaming and crying. My mom and his mom came over to see what the heck was going on. I told my mom what he was doing, and she told me to let him use my computer because I should be “sharing” my stuff with an 8 year old, lol. My mom eventually told me that if I didnt share with him, she would take my computer away from me. I said “Fine ill let him use it”. I plugged it back in and left the room. Not even a minute later he came out to ask me for my password. I told him that I wasnt going to give it to him. Then he stormed back into the room and picked up some scissors that I had out and started violently stabbing my computer screen until the scissors literally got stuck in the screen. His mom offered to give me money to get me a new computer but my mom told her that I didn’t need it since I own multiple computers. Now ill need to save up for a new one /:

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Extension-Emu-8585

#5 Planning To Have Kids? Considering…

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Bewhoyawannabe

#6 Meirl

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

Meanwhile, Erin Leyba, L.C.S.W., Ph.D., the author of Joy Fixes for Weary Parents: 101 Quick, Research-Based Ideas for Overcoming Stress and Building a Life You Love, emphasizes that many so-called ‘naughty’ behaviors that children exhibit are actually developmental and human.

“Some of kids’ unwelcome behaviors are simply reactions to environmental conditions, developmental phases, or adults’ actions,” she writes.

#7 Toddler Got Into My Makeup

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Potterisbetterr

#8 Child Moisturized Cat

I just discovered my 4yo has covered my cat (8m) in human moisturizer. I’m about to wash him off now in the bath. Do I need to worry about skin absorption of toxins? (Pictures of cat and moisturizer ingredients)

Update: thanks all! The cat has been washed with cat-safe soap. Luckily it was a water based moisturizer and it came off really easily. (She’d washed him before she moisturized him, so he isn’t saturated with moisturize to the extent the picture suggests.) Child and I had a good conversation about why you don’t moisturize the cat, or paint the cat or put anything on the cat.

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: ladymaggot

#9 Neighbor’s Kid Decided To Decorate My Car With A Rock To Make It Look “Cute”

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: burd-the-wurd

What parents can and should do is be more consistent with limits and boundaries. Inconsistency leads to frustration, whining, crying, or yelling.

Furthermore, children easily pick up on their parents’ moods. “If we are stressed, distracted, down, or always-on-the-verge-of-frustrated, kids emulate these moods. When we are peaceful and grounded, kids model off that instead,” Leyba says.

#10 Not Sure How Petty Your Kids Are, But This Morning I Discovered That While My 10yo Was Mad At Me Last Night, He Snipped The Strings To All My Floss Picks

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Odd_Yoghurt_5528

#11 Name This Album

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Holiday-Chain9510

#12 He Helped By Putting His Crayons In The Dishwasher

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: MrTerrificPants

One of the online communities that we’re featuring today jokes about posting reasons for parents “to have used protection” and how it is “too late now.” The emphasis, of course, is on humor, not criticizing anyone’s choices to become a parent or not.

The group, created all the way back in May 2020, has been making people laugh for over 6 years. And the group’s popularity doesn’t seem to be waning any time soon. The content is far too relatable! Not to mention funny.

Earlier, Bored Panda reached out to the moderator team that runs the online community. One of the friendly members of their team, u/neuroticsmurf, walked us through what the community does, parenting as a whole, and the role that humor plays throughout everything.

According to them, the core idea behind the group “was always to appreciate the humor in the toughest of parenting moments.”

#13 Toddler Slammed Sliding Shower Door And Shattered It On Herself

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: TexasTantrum

#14 Oh Dear

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: DiligentCrab

#15 My Kid Swallowed A Penny While Showing His Little Brother How He Accidentally Swallowed A Sim Key The Day Before

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: StumpedatUserName

The challenges that the parents who made these online posts face are almost universal. The details might differ, sure. However, the sense that you’re overwhelmed, potentially burning out, and left questioning your role as a parent is very relatable.

And that, in itself, is a comforting idea: you most definitely are not alone, no matter how bad things seem. There are plenty of parents out there, struggling just like you are, ready to support you.

#16 My 5-Year-Old Son Got Upset That It Was His Bedtime And Threw A 50-Cent Yo-Yo At My 77″ Sony Oled. The Yo-Yo Won, And The TV’s Done

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: inkjilla

#17 Toddler Threw A Tantrum Which Ended With Him Smashing The TV

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: anon

#18 Guests 8 Year Old Child Damaged An Already Fragile Copy Of Homer’s Iliad From 1872

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: sneksandsh*t

“Those moments when your kids exasperate you so much, you begin to question whether you made the right choice to become a parent in the first place,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda.

“When you look back on those moments with the benefit of hindsight, they’re usually pretty funny. They were awful at the time, but tragedy + time = comedy!”

#19 My Kid Poured Yogurt Into The Air Purifier

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Seasandshores

#20 Firestarter

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: MrTerrificPants

#21 Made Bagels As A Gift For Someone. Put Them On A Rack To Cool, Left The Kitchen For 5 Minutes And My Toddler Took A Single Bite Out Of Each One In The Front Row

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Main_Onion_4487

Looking for the silver lining, having a good sense of humor, and being able to laugh at yourself can help you weather even the toughest parenting moments. Laughter does not diminish the reasons behind your frustrations, but it does give you the tools to be more resilient.

Moreover, laughter is good for your physical and mental health, as it reduces stress, boosts your immune system, and distracts you from ruminating about your problems.

#22 Kid Locked The Key In The Lock

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: RisingApe-

#23 A Boy At A Museum In Haifa Today Broke A 3500 Years Old Jar

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: nitayp02

#24 Blaming On A Doggo. Heckin Bamboozled

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: anon

What’s more, humor can help you shift your perspective toward something more productive.

“When I was in school, I had a friend who wasn’t a great student. Each time our algebra teacher handed back our graded quizzes, my friend would take a look at his grade, let out a defeated chuckle, and just bury his head on his desk. Our teacher finally asked him why he always laughed. She didn’t think his grades were very funny. In response, he said, ‘Well, I can’t cry about it.’ No one is going to hate a kid for being a kid. But we can laugh about it,” the moderator said.

#25 While The World Is Fighting Over Tp, My Toddler Is Giving Ours A Bath

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: dmclb

#26 My Kid Tried To Pierce Her Own Nose And Ended Up Inhaling An Earring In The Process

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Scared_Category6311

#27 My Son Ate A Screw Found On The Street. Thank God, No Injury, It Came Out Naturally

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Alive_Extent_7671

“When you have a moment as a parent that makes you question your decision not to wear [protection] that time long ago, close your eyes, take a deep breath, and consider what a great story you’ll be able to tell at your kid’s wedding someday,” the mod said.

“And remember: Stories are always best accompanied by pictures, so get that camera phone out!”

#28 I Bet His Name Is Dennis

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: idontknwhatimdoing

#29 Best Way To Remove Permanent Marker Without Damage?

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: skeptictoaster

#30 I Legit Flinched Out Of The Way Of My Phone

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: ZyrExe

We’d like to hear your perspective. Join the conversation in the comments!

Whether you’re a parent or not, what are the most hilarious and awful things that you’ve personally witnessed children do?

What words of wisdom would you share with new parents who are stressed out, completely overwhelmed, and running on barely any sleep?

Let us know!

#31 Half-Eaten-Chicken-Nugget-Soup

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: anon

#32 Parents Let Their 3 Sons Ruin Mom’s Sister’s 1st Dance, Then For Good Measure Allow One Of Their Sons To Get Burned So Badly On A Firecracker Emts Must Be Called

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: halifaxnative

#33 Half The Grapes

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: MrTerrificPants

#34 Group Of Kids Wanted To Post Ducklings On Social Media For Easter, So They Chased And Harassed The Mother Until The Ducklings Ended Up Separated And Scattered Around The Neighborhood

12 ducklings total. Neighbors and I told the kids off, rounded up all the ducklings and transported them to the local wildlife rehabilitation center. 1st photo is after the neighborhood round up, 2nd is at the wildlife center. Poor little dudes were so scared. Rehabber said they’re doing well though.

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: spiderwitchery

#35 My 3yo Sneaked Out Of Bed And Did This

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: stellacherrie

#36 Toddler Decided To Do This With Sharpie On The Day We’re Moving Out

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: mousie120010

#37 My 2yo Just Bit Through My Computer Charger. I’m Working From Home

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Sarahsurlalune

#38 My Roku Controller After I Said “No” To My Three-Year-Old

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Consistent-Tie-4394

#39 That Time I Figured Out How To Take The Lid Off Of The Vent, And Proceeded To Get Stuck In It

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: anon

#40 After I Told My Little Brother (9) To Stop Throwing His Controller… 5 Minutes Later I Hear A Bang And I See Him Crying And The TV Looking Like This

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Bigestboi142

#41 Had To Take A Picture Before I Called The Cops

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: cute_ducks_vol1

#42 His Eyes Cleared Up As Soon As The Evil Spirit Left His Body

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: InspectorIll6673

#43 A Prank Gone Wrong Or An Evil Genius In The Making?

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Fabulous_Wealth2608

#44 Looney Tunes Logic At Work

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: WalterCanFindToes

#45 Don’t Workout With A Toddler

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Only-Ad7687

#46 Why Tho

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: anonymous

#47 Kid Pops Gender Reveal Balloon

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: ChiefBlue4298

#48 A 5th Graded Concluded That Pencil Sharpeners Are For Sharpening Crayons Today…

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Fresh_Attempt9924

#49 My Kids Broke My Ram Stick

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Background_Stuff3620

#50 I Give Him His Own Pot Of Dirt To Water Now, After He Waterboarded My Poor Succulents

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: 253Bigfoot

#51 Zero Privacy

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: MrTerrificPants

#52 Someone Left Their Kid Unattended With A Pencil At The Doctor’s Office

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: miserabeau

#53 My Friend Asked Her 9 Year Old To Bring The Wheelbarrow In. It Was At The End Of The Front Walk By The Gate, He Was Supposed To Take It To The Garage Where He Got It From

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: jwoody2727

#54 Blursed_kids_menu

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#55 He Got A Little Too Close

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: mrme____

#56 When Kids Play With Adult Toys

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: neuroticsmurf

#57 Kid Scratches Ferrari While Playing. Owner Sues The Family For 100k

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Zestyclose_Skirt7930

#58 Kids Took Off With My Hair Brush… Found It

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: anon

#59 Over 60 Toddler Socks With No Matches After Doing All The Laundry

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: epilepsyisdumb

#60 Bought A New Coffee Table And My Toddler Smuggled In A Rock And “Coloured” On It The Next Day

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: ShadowInTheSun_

#61 The Toddler Needed Someplace To Store His Popsicle

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: annihilatress

#62 Not Watching Your Kids

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: nicklebacks_revenge

#63 Speaks For Itself

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: jchases99

#64 Caught My Youngest Escalating The Nerf War After His Older Brother “Was Mean”

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: forgottenmy

#65 What? It Didn’t Work?

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: NicholasHomann

#66 Let My Niece Use It For About Half An Hour, Big F

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: ButterscotchBright40

#67 My Kid Got Her Fingers Stuck In A Bench At School And The Bench Rode With Her To The Er. Yes, She Is Alright. Yes, We Kept The Bench Seat

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: 1Wineodino

#68 Oranges Aren’t For Cats

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: anon

#69 Poor Kids Need Money

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: sangamjb

#70 Children In Public Transports

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: LullaAbbie

#71 Removing The Volume Buttons From My Kids Roku Since He Puts It Full Blast

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: GazelleNo1836

#72 A Toddler Ate This Toys Tag. No, The Mom Did Not Buy It

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: anon

#73 Someone Left My Little Cousin In My Room

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: PatienceNo5486

#74 I Love Toddlers. Couldn’t Find The Brush For A Week

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: Flippynuggets

#75 My Toddler Threw An iPad At Me While I Was Sleeping And I Woke Up With A Pierced Lip

75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Image source: blowshika1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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