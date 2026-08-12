75 Times Parents Were Left Thinking: “Why Did I Sign Up For This?”

Choosing to have kids is the start of a wonderful journey. But as almost any parent will tell you, it’s naive to think that it will be easy. Parenting is full of unforeseen challenges, temper tantrums, and so little sleep that you sometimes miss being single. And yet, through all the ups and downs runs a silver lining full of humor and absurdity.
Bored Panda is featuring some of the most hilarious, painful, and facepalm-worthy posts from exhausted parents who, despite loving their little prankster imps, are, from time to time, (almost) regretting having kids. Scroll down for a big dose of frustration, annoyance, and quality humor.
#1 Kids Trash Thrift Shop’s Toy Section, Parents Don’t Care
Image source: anon
#2 Hard?
Image source: Chance_Bid_1869
#3 $25.00-$30.00 Down The Toilet!
Image source: Hayden_B0GGS
Problematic and inappropriate behavior can seem troubling, but you’re not powerless as a parent. There are things you can do to teach your children to be kinder and more supportive. This goes beyond setting rules and expectations, however. You also need clear communication, empathy, consistency, and actually modeling the behavior you want to see.
According to Marriage.com , kids learn best when they are motivated and engaged. So, you can embrace playful parenting as a means of connecting to them and teaching them appropriate behaviors. You can use games, humor, and imaginative play to teach them all about boundaries, consequences, and social interactions.
“Playful moments strengthen the connection between you and your partner when you join in games with your kids, you share vulnerability, laughter, and create a mutual sense of safety that brings you closer.”
#4 8 Year Old Cousin Stabbed My 300 Dollar All In One Computer When I Refused To Let Him Use It
So.. today my 8 year old cousin was visiting my house. He was walking around the house when he noticed that I had a pc. He instantly started asking me if he could use it, and ofc i said no (Simply because I don’t want him installing any viruses on my pc) he asked me again, and again and again until he finally just walked over and started trying to use it. I quickly unplugged my pc before he could modify anything. He started screaming and crying. My mom and his mom came over to see what the heck was going on. I told my mom what he was doing, and she told me to let him use my computer because I should be “sharing” my stuff with an 8 year old, lol. My mom eventually told me that if I didnt share with him, she would take my computer away from me. I said “Fine ill let him use it”. I plugged it back in and left the room. Not even a minute later he came out to ask me for my password. I told him that I wasnt going to give it to him. Then he stormed back into the room and picked up some scissors that I had out and started violently stabbing my computer screen until the scissors literally got stuck in the screen. His mom offered to give me money to get me a new computer but my mom told her that I didn’t need it since I own multiple computers. Now ill need to save up for a new one /:
Image source: Extension-Emu-8585
#5 Planning To Have Kids? Considering…
Image source: Bewhoyawannabe
#6 Meirl
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
Meanwhile, Erin Leyba, L.C.S.W., Ph.D., the author of Joy Fixes for Weary Parents: 101 Quick, Research-Based Ideas for Overcoming Stress and Building a Life You Love, emphasizes that many so-called ‘naughty’ behaviors that children exhibit are actually developmental and human.
“Some of kids’ unwelcome behaviors are simply reactions to environmental conditions, developmental phases, or adults’ actions,” she writes.
#7 Toddler Got Into My Makeup
Image source: Potterisbetterr
#8 Child Moisturized Cat
I just discovered my 4yo has covered my cat (8m) in human moisturizer. I’m about to wash him off now in the bath. Do I need to worry about skin absorption of toxins? (Pictures of cat and moisturizer ingredients)
Update: thanks all! The cat has been washed with cat-safe soap. Luckily it was a water based moisturizer and it came off really easily. (She’d washed him before she moisturized him, so he isn’t saturated with moisturize to the extent the picture suggests.) Child and I had a good conversation about why you don’t moisturize the cat, or paint the cat or put anything on the cat.
Image source: ladymaggot
#9 Neighbor’s Kid Decided To Decorate My Car With A Rock To Make It Look “Cute”
Image source: burd-the-wurd
What parents can and should do is be more consistent with limits and boundaries. Inconsistency leads to frustration, whining, crying, or yelling.
Furthermore, children easily pick up on their parents’ moods. “If we are stressed, distracted, down, or always-on-the-verge-of-frustrated, kids emulate these moods. When we are peaceful and grounded, kids model off that instead,” Leyba says.
#10 Not Sure How Petty Your Kids Are, But This Morning I Discovered That While My 10yo Was Mad At Me Last Night, He Snipped The Strings To All My Floss Picks
Image source: Odd_Yoghurt_5528
#11 Name This Album
Image source: Holiday-Chain9510
#12 He Helped By Putting His Crayons In The Dishwasher
Image source: MrTerrificPants
One of the online communities that we’re featuring today jokes about posting reasons for parents “to have used protection” and how it is “too late now.” The emphasis, of course, is on humor, not criticizing anyone’s choices to become a parent or not.
The group, created all the way back in May 2020, has been making people laugh for over 6 years. And the group’s popularity doesn’t seem to be waning any time soon. The content is far too relatable! Not to mention funny.
Earlier, Bored Panda reached out to the moderator team that runs the online community. One of the friendly members of their team, u/neuroticsmurf, walked us through what the community does, parenting as a whole, and the role that humor plays throughout everything.
According to them, the core idea behind the group “was always to appreciate the humor in the toughest of parenting moments.”
#13 Toddler Slammed Sliding Shower Door And Shattered It On Herself
Image source: TexasTantrum
#14 Oh Dear
Image source: DiligentCrab
#15 My Kid Swallowed A Penny While Showing His Little Brother How He Accidentally Swallowed A Sim Key The Day Before
Image source: StumpedatUserName
The challenges that the parents who made these online posts face are almost universal. The details might differ, sure. However, the sense that you’re overwhelmed, potentially burning out, and left questioning your role as a parent is very relatable.
And that, in itself, is a comforting idea: you most definitely are not alone, no matter how bad things seem. There are plenty of parents out there, struggling just like you are, ready to support you.
#16 My 5-Year-Old Son Got Upset That It Was His Bedtime And Threw A 50-Cent Yo-Yo At My 77″ Sony Oled. The Yo-Yo Won, And The TV’s Done
Image source: inkjilla
#17 Toddler Threw A Tantrum Which Ended With Him Smashing The TV
Image source: anon
#18 Guests 8 Year Old Child Damaged An Already Fragile Copy Of Homer’s Iliad From 1872
Image source: sneksandsh*t
“Those moments when your kids exasperate you so much, you begin to question whether you made the right choice to become a parent in the first place,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda.
“When you look back on those moments with the benefit of hindsight, they’re usually pretty funny. They were awful at the time, but tragedy + time = comedy!”
#19 My Kid Poured Yogurt Into The Air Purifier
Image source: Seasandshores
#20 Firestarter
Image source: MrTerrificPants
#21 Made Bagels As A Gift For Someone. Put Them On A Rack To Cool, Left The Kitchen For 5 Minutes And My Toddler Took A Single Bite Out Of Each One In The Front Row
Image source: Main_Onion_4487
Looking for the silver lining, having a good sense of humor, and being able to laugh at yourself can help you weather even the toughest parenting moments. Laughter does not diminish the reasons behind your frustrations, but it does give you the tools to be more resilient.
Moreover, laughter is good for your physical and mental health, as it reduces stress, boosts your immune system, and distracts you from ruminating about your problems.
#22 Kid Locked The Key In The Lock
Image source: RisingApe-
#23 A Boy At A Museum In Haifa Today Broke A 3500 Years Old Jar
Image source: nitayp02
#24 Blaming On A Doggo. Heckin Bamboozled
Image source: anon
What’s more, humor can help you shift your perspective toward something more productive.
“When I was in school, I had a friend who wasn’t a great student. Each time our algebra teacher handed back our graded quizzes, my friend would take a look at his grade, let out a defeated chuckle, and just bury his head on his desk. Our teacher finally asked him why he always laughed. She didn’t think his grades were very funny. In response, he said, ‘Well, I can’t cry about it.’ No one is going to hate a kid for being a kid. But we can laugh about it,” the moderator said.
#25 While The World Is Fighting Over Tp, My Toddler Is Giving Ours A Bath
Image source: dmclb
#26 My Kid Tried To Pierce Her Own Nose And Ended Up Inhaling An Earring In The Process
Image source: Scared_Category6311
#27 My Son Ate A Screw Found On The Street. Thank God, No Injury, It Came Out Naturally
Image source: Alive_Extent_7671
“When you have a moment as a parent that makes you question your decision not to wear [protection] that time long ago, close your eyes, take a deep breath, and consider what a great story you’ll be able to tell at your kid’s wedding someday,” the mod said.
“And remember: Stories are always best accompanied by pictures, so get that camera phone out!”
#28 I Bet His Name Is Dennis
Image source: idontknwhatimdoing
#29 Best Way To Remove Permanent Marker Without Damage?
Image source: skeptictoaster
#30 I Legit Flinched Out Of The Way Of My Phone
Image source: ZyrExe
We’d like to hear your perspective. Join the conversation in the comments!
Whether you’re a parent or not, what are the most hilarious and awful things that you’ve personally witnessed children do?
What words of wisdom would you share with new parents who are stressed out, completely overwhelmed, and running on barely any sleep?
Let us know!
#31 Half-Eaten-Chicken-Nugget-Soup
Image source: anon
#32 Parents Let Their 3 Sons Ruin Mom’s Sister’s 1st Dance, Then For Good Measure Allow One Of Their Sons To Get Burned So Badly On A Firecracker Emts Must Be Called
Image source: halifaxnative
#33 Half The Grapes
Image source: MrTerrificPants
#34 Group Of Kids Wanted To Post Ducklings On Social Media For Easter, So They Chased And Harassed The Mother Until The Ducklings Ended Up Separated And Scattered Around The Neighborhood
12 ducklings total. Neighbors and I told the kids off, rounded up all the ducklings and transported them to the local wildlife rehabilitation center. 1st photo is after the neighborhood round up, 2nd is at the wildlife center. Poor little dudes were so scared. Rehabber said they’re doing well though.
Image source: spiderwitchery
#35 My 3yo Sneaked Out Of Bed And Did This
Image source: stellacherrie
#36 Toddler Decided To Do This With Sharpie On The Day We’re Moving Out
Image source: mousie120010
#37 My 2yo Just Bit Through My Computer Charger. I’m Working From Home
Image source: Sarahsurlalune
#38 My Roku Controller After I Said “No” To My Three-Year-Old
Image source: Consistent-Tie-4394
#39 That Time I Figured Out How To Take The Lid Off Of The Vent, And Proceeded To Get Stuck In It
Image source: anon
#40 After I Told My Little Brother (9) To Stop Throwing His Controller… 5 Minutes Later I Hear A Bang And I See Him Crying And The TV Looking Like This
Image source: Bigestboi142
#41 Had To Take A Picture Before I Called The Cops
Image source: cute_ducks_vol1
#42 His Eyes Cleared Up As Soon As The Evil Spirit Left His Body
Image source: InspectorIll6673
#43 A Prank Gone Wrong Or An Evil Genius In The Making?
Image source: Fabulous_Wealth2608
#44 Looney Tunes Logic At Work
Image source: WalterCanFindToes
#45 Don’t Workout With A Toddler
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#46 Why Tho
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#47 Kid Pops Gender Reveal Balloon
Image source: ChiefBlue4298
#48 A 5th Graded Concluded That Pencil Sharpeners Are For Sharpening Crayons Today…
Image source: Fresh_Attempt9924
#49 My Kids Broke My Ram Stick
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#50 I Give Him His Own Pot Of Dirt To Water Now, After He Waterboarded My Poor Succulents
Image source: 253Bigfoot
#51 Zero Privacy
Image source: MrTerrificPants
#52 Someone Left Their Kid Unattended With A Pencil At The Doctor’s Office
Image source: miserabeau
#53 My Friend Asked Her 9 Year Old To Bring The Wheelbarrow In. It Was At The End Of The Front Walk By The Gate, He Was Supposed To Take It To The Garage Where He Got It From
Image source: jwoody2727
#54 Blursed_kids_menu
Image source: UrameshiYuusuke
#55 He Got A Little Too Close
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#56 When Kids Play With Adult Toys
Image source: neuroticsmurf
#57 Kid Scratches Ferrari While Playing. Owner Sues The Family For 100k
Image source: Zestyclose_Skirt7930
#58 Kids Took Off With My Hair Brush… Found It
Image source: anon
#59 Over 60 Toddler Socks With No Matches After Doing All The Laundry
Image source: epilepsyisdumb
#60 Bought A New Coffee Table And My Toddler Smuggled In A Rock And “Coloured” On It The Next Day
Image source: ShadowInTheSun_
#61 The Toddler Needed Someplace To Store His Popsicle
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#62 Not Watching Your Kids
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#63 Speaks For Itself
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#64 Caught My Youngest Escalating The Nerf War After His Older Brother “Was Mean”
Image source: forgottenmy
#65 What? It Didn’t Work?
Image source: NicholasHomann
#66 Let My Niece Use It For About Half An Hour, Big F
Image source: ButterscotchBright40
#67 My Kid Got Her Fingers Stuck In A Bench At School And The Bench Rode With Her To The Er. Yes, She Is Alright. Yes, We Kept The Bench Seat
Image source: 1Wineodino
#68 Oranges Aren’t For Cats
Image source: anon
#69 Poor Kids Need Money
Image source: sangamjb
#70 Children In Public Transports
Image source: LullaAbbie
#71 Removing The Volume Buttons From My Kids Roku Since He Puts It Full Blast
Image source: GazelleNo1836
#72 A Toddler Ate This Toys Tag. No, The Mom Did Not Buy It
Image source: anon
#73 Someone Left My Little Cousin In My Room
Image source: PatienceNo5486
#74 I Love Toddlers. Couldn’t Find The Brush For A Week
Image source: Flippynuggets
#75 My Toddler Threw An iPad At Me While I Was Sleeping And I Woke Up With A Pierced Lip
Image source: blowshika1
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