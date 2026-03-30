From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

If one is in the market for a pet, the moral option typically is to adopt, not shop. But would-be-adopters sometimes struggle with anxiety that, for whatever reason, animals in shelters must be “off” in some way.
So we’ve assembled some of the cutest pictures of animals that were adopted this March for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable, prepare to get whatever the animal equivalent of baby fever is, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
#1 (Oc) Couldn’t Chose, So I Got Both
Image source: Suspicious-Sail5359
#2 This Foster Kitten Loves His Foster Dad
Image source: ode_to_asspickle
#3 Surrounded By Her Toys, Not A Care In The World
Image source: SparklyBird
#4 So A Barn Kitty Adopted Me
Image source: ccoats38
#5 My Cat Came With Extra Beans!
Image source: Coughcough1836
#6 Bonded Brothers. I Adopted Both Of Them To Ensure They Never Ever Get Separated
Image source: PWNWTFBBQ
#7 The Day After I Found Her Behind A Restaurant
Image source: pmcdermottphoto
#8 He Wandered Into Our Yard And Decided He Was Home. Best Decision We Ever Made
Image source: SayMaria
#9 Found This Cutie On A Road And Gave Him A Home
Image source: Quiet_Helicopter_717
#10 Our Cat Is So Happy To Have A Friend Again!
Image source: Quiet-Fold-1688
#11 Forever Grateful To My Parents That They Allowed Me To Adopt A Cat!
Image source: azyy-lazy
#12 I’ve Never Loved Anything So Much In My Life!!
Image source: Smc1309
#13 I Think My Dog Was Really Happy About Being Big Sis To Foster Puppy☺️🌸
Image source: n1ixi
#14 Adopted This Beautiful Lady Today. She Looked So Happy
Image source: Clairdelune17
#15 Adopted This Baby Today🥹
Image source: AdGuilty6494
#16 We Adopted These Eyeless Cats And We Are In Love ❤️
Image source: PhishMarket420
#17 The Best Boy Went Home
Image source: Gnarwhal8982
#18 It’s Ameowzing What A Week Of Love Can Do To Heal Rescued Cats! ❤️🩹
Image source: ColeandMarmalade
#19 They Told Me She Was A Hopeless Case. Meet Sunshine, The Stray Who Proved Them All Wrong! ☀️
Image source: babylove_valentina
#20 Kitten From The Shelter I Volunteer At During Her First Night At Her Forever Home
Image source: sara_or_stevie
#21 Adopted An Abandoned Pup
Image source: NiyTheChai
#22 Our Adopted Senior Dogs
Image source: rebeccelur
#23 Welcome Home Carl!
Image source: Fantastic-Ad1346
#24 Adopted This Lovebug Yesterday
Image source: Flat_Researcher1540
#25 Rescue Dog Olive
Image source: ozgurnevres
#26 I Believe I Adopted Salvador Dali’s Dog From The Shelter 😂
Image source: Billyeggs
#27 My Foster Dog Sherman Says “Thanks For All The Love! 💕
Image source: Tealandgray
#28 I Adopted A Perfect Pup Today
Image source: wallerbutt
#29 Adopted Them All 2 Weeks Ago 🥰
Image source: FinalAd6578
#30 The Newest Member Of My Family
Image source: Kelso186
#31 Before And After. Little Pierogi ❤️
Image source: HistoricalHedgehog46
#32 Ziggy Is Home
Image source: Kl30katra
#33 Her Name Is Lucy, She Is 17 Years Old
Image source: StretchBoogie1
#34 Update: The Puppy I Found Yesterday, No One Came Forward And Shelter Told Me To Keep Him. I Guess He Chose Me!
Image source: Some-Lawfulness-5918
#35 Adopted These 2 Babies After Being Left Behind
Image source: PlusFortune
#36 My Two Rescue Cats Cuddling Together 😻😻😻
Image source: hoely_sp1rit
#37 Adopted This Perfect Angel Last Week
Image source: Cutie3pnt14159
#38 We Just Adopted Nala From A Family Friend
Image source: DisastrousBug8867
#39 We Found This Little Baby, About A Month And A Half Old, In The Street With A Small Birth Defect. Look How Happy He Was That Day (After We Spent 3 Hours Looking For Him).🤭
Image source: Asleep_Practice2165
#40 My New Baby, Her Name Is Lola ❤️
Image source: CHAIR0RPIAN
#41 My Husband And I Adopted Our First Ever Cat Yesterday And We’re Obsessed With Him Already!
Image source: olliecakerbake
#42 We Adopted Pudgy Off Of A Reddit Post. He Was 18 And Was Kept In A Cage 24/7
Image source: Other_Vader
#43 Just Rescued This Sweet Girl
Image source: finchfinch2
#44 Adopted Her Yesterday. This Is What I Woke Up To This Morning
Image source: CabinetAcceptable131
#45 I Have Been Adopted By A Stray
Image source: Global-Syllabub9077
#46 The Post Adoption Glow Up
Image source: shoobawatermelon
#47 You Might Not Change The Whole World By Rescuing An Animal, But You’ll Change The Entire World For Them
Image source: mystic_annablack
#48 Adopted These Boys Today 🥰
Image source: samantha-sky
#49 Adopted This Fine Sir Today
Image source: the-sneaky-link
#50 Just Got A New Member Of The Family
Image source: PretendAd1963
#51 Why Are Some People So Cruel ?i Found This Guy Near The Road And Now My Dog Have A New Brother
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#52 Adopted This Sweet Boy From A High Ending Shelter
Image source: Ranchu_craft
#53 Foster Fail After Only 12 Hours 🤣
Image source: shanana514
#54 Meet Cookie 🍪
Image source: xzc_09
#55 GF’s Rescue Dog Scrappy
Image source: AJhollowed
#56 The Day Our Second Cat Adopted My Husband
Image source: FreePresence3064
#57 First Time Cat Owner, Adopted Bonded Sisters- So Glad I Did !
Image source: Life-Fly7870
#58 Adopted This Sweetheart From The Shelter Today!!
Image source: LittleGreenGecko
#59 Found This Little Guy On The Street 2 Weeks Ago. I Know Nothing About Cats, But His Fur Is Doing Something Interesting?
Image source: rottenangel69
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