From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

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If one is in the market for a pet, the moral option typically is to adopt, not shop. But would-be-adopters sometimes struggle with anxiety that, for whatever reason, animals in shelters must be “off” in some way.

So we’ve assembled some of the cutest pictures of animals that were adopted this March for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable, prepare to get whatever the animal equivalent of baby fever is, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

#1 (Oc) Couldn’t Chose, So I Got Both

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Suspicious-Sail5359

#2 This Foster Kitten Loves His Foster Dad

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: ode_to_asspickle

#3 Surrounded By Her Toys, Not A Care In The World

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: SparklyBird

#4 So A Barn Kitty Adopted Me

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: ccoats38

#5 My Cat Came With Extra Beans!

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Coughcough1836

#6 Bonded Brothers. I Adopted Both Of Them To Ensure They Never Ever Get Separated

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: PWNWTFBBQ

#7 The Day After I Found Her Behind A Restaurant

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: pmcdermottphoto

#8 He Wandered Into Our Yard And Decided He Was Home. Best Decision We Ever Made

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: SayMaria

#9 Found This Cutie On A Road And Gave Him A Home

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Quiet_Helicopter_717

#10 Our Cat Is So Happy To Have A Friend Again!

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Quiet-Fold-1688

#11 Forever Grateful To My Parents That They Allowed Me To Adopt A Cat!

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: azyy-lazy

#12 I’ve Never Loved Anything So Much In My Life!!

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Smc1309

#13 I Think My Dog Was Really Happy About Being Big Sis To Foster Puppy☺️🌸

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: n1ixi

#14 Adopted This Beautiful Lady Today. She Looked So Happy

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Clairdelune17

#15 Adopted This Baby Today🥹

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: AdGuilty6494

#16 We Adopted These Eyeless Cats And We Are In Love ❤️

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: PhishMarket420

#17 The Best Boy Went Home

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Gnarwhal8982

#18 It’s Ameowzing What A Week Of Love Can Do To Heal Rescued Cats! ❤️‍🩹

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: ColeandMarmalade

#19 They Told Me She Was A Hopeless Case. Meet Sunshine, The Stray Who Proved Them All Wrong! ☀️

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: babylove_valentina

#20 Kitten From The Shelter I Volunteer At During Her First Night At Her Forever Home

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: sara_or_stevie

#21 Adopted An Abandoned Pup

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: NiyTheChai

#22 Our Adopted Senior Dogs

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: rebeccelur

#23 Welcome Home Carl!

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Fantastic-Ad1346

#24 Adopted This Lovebug Yesterday

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Flat_Researcher1540

#25 Rescue Dog Olive

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: ozgurnevres

#26 I Believe I Adopted Salvador Dali’s Dog From The Shelter 😂

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Billyeggs

#27 My Foster Dog Sherman Says “Thanks For All The Love! 💕

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Tealandgray

#28 I Adopted A Perfect Pup Today

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: wallerbutt

#29 Adopted Them All 2 Weeks Ago 🥰

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: FinalAd6578

#30 The Newest Member Of My Family

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Kelso186

#31 Before And After. Little Pierogi ❤️

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: HistoricalHedgehog46

#32 Ziggy Is Home

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Kl30katra

#33 Her Name Is Lucy, She Is 17 Years Old

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: StretchBoogie1

#34 Update: The Puppy I Found Yesterday, No One Came Forward And Shelter Told Me To Keep Him. I Guess He Chose Me!

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Some-Lawfulness-5918

#35 Adopted These 2 Babies After Being Left Behind

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: PlusFortune

#36 My Two Rescue Cats Cuddling Together 😻😻😻

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: hoely_sp1rit

#37 Adopted This Perfect Angel Last Week

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Cutie3pnt14159

#38 We Just Adopted Nala From A Family Friend

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: DisastrousBug8867

#39 We Found This Little Baby, About A Month And A Half Old, In The Street With A Small Birth Defect. Look How Happy He Was That Day (After We Spent 3 Hours Looking For Him).🤭

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Asleep_Practice2165

#40 My New Baby, Her Name Is Lola ❤️

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: CHAIR0RPIAN

#41 My Husband And I Adopted Our First Ever Cat Yesterday And We’re Obsessed With Him Already!

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: olliecakerbake

#42 We Adopted Pudgy Off Of A Reddit Post. He Was 18 And Was Kept In A Cage 24/7

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Other_Vader

#43 Just Rescued This Sweet Girl

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: finchfinch2

#44 Adopted Her Yesterday. This Is What I Woke Up To This Morning

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: CabinetAcceptable131

#45 I Have Been Adopted By A Stray

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Global-Syllabub9077

#46 The Post Adoption Glow Up

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: shoobawatermelon

#47 You Might Not Change The Whole World By Rescuing An Animal, But You’ll Change The Entire World For Them

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: mystic_annablack

#48 Adopted These Boys Today 🥰

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: samantha-sky

#49 Adopted This Fine Sir Today

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: the-sneaky-link

#50 Just Got A New Member Of The Family

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: PretendAd1963

#51 Why Are Some People So Cruel ?i Found This Guy Near The Road And Now My Dog Have A New Brother

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: No-Marsupial-4050

#52 Adopted This Sweet Boy From A High Ending Shelter

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Ranchu_craft

#53 Foster Fail After Only 12 Hours 🤣

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: shanana514

#54 Meet Cookie 🍪

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: xzc_09

#55 GF’s Rescue Dog Scrappy

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: AJhollowed

#56 The Day Our Second Cat Adopted My Husband

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: FreePresence3064

#57 First Time Cat Owner, Adopted Bonded Sisters- So Glad I Did !

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: Life-Fly7870

#58 Adopted This Sweetheart From The Shelter Today!!

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: LittleGreenGecko

#59 Found This Little Guy On The Street 2 Weeks Ago. I Know Nothing About Cats, But His Fur Is Doing Something Interesting?

From Surviving To Living: 59 Before And After Pics Of Rescue Dogs Who Found Their Forever Homes (March Edition)

Image source: rottenangel69

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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