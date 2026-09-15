“Dog With Sign” Uses Its Famous Cardboard Messages To Spotlight Adoptable Pups (44 Pics)

Sometimes, finding a forever home starts with something as simple as a piece of cardboard. If “Dog With Sign” looks familiar, there’s a good reason. When we featured the page back in 2020, its star was Baboy, a dog who posed with cardboard “protest” signs voicing some of the canine world’s most pressing concerns, from suspicious mailmen to humans pretending to throw the ball. The simple idea turned everyday dog behavior into a seemingly endless source of jokes. These days, however, those familiar cardboard signs have taken on a new purpose. Dog With Sign now works with shelters to put adoptable dogs in front of a much wider audience, using the same humor and charm that made the page popular in the first place.
Every dog featured with a sign is looking for a home, turning what was once a meme format into a creative way to help pups get noticed. With so many animals hoping to catch a potential adopter’s eye, a little personality can go a long way. Instead of posing for an ordinary shelter portrait, these dogs introduce themselves with signs that make them hard to scroll past. Some share the basics, including their name, age, and where they’re waiting to be adopted. Suddenly, these aren’t just unfamiliar dogs appearing one after another on a screen. They’re goofy, affectionate, stubborn, energetic, sleepy, adventurous individuals, each making their own case for why someone should stop scrolling and learn a little more about them.
Scroll down to meet some of the dogs who have gotten their moment in front of the page’s audience, and see whether one of their messages manages to win you over.
More info: Instagram | bestfriends.org
#1 Crumb
“Are you looking for a dog who’s a whole meal? Because at some point the little Crumb grew into a full loaf! He is very friendly and has a peaceful demeanor. He loves to snuggle up for some pets. He’s good on walks and great with meeting people and stays calm around other dogs.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#2 Ponytail
“Meet Ponytail, or just Pony to her friends! This sweet girl is all about spreading joy and making everyone around her smile. With her beautiful eyes and endearing grin, she turns heads wherever she goes. Pony is smart, eager to please, and ready to learn new things, making her a delightful companion for training and games alike. Adventurous at heart, Pony would be the perfect hiking or running buddy, always ready to explore trails and soak up the great outdoors. Whether she’s keeping pace on a run or showering you with love, Ponytail’s energy, charm, and loyalty make her an unforgettable friend.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#3 Peach
“Peach is a gentle, observant girl who is still gaining confidence in the world around her. She greets new people with a soft, relaxed body and is easy to leash and walk, moving calmly through her environment without reactivity toward other dogs. On walks, she’s curious and engaged but can be a bit unsure at times, occasionally pausing or hesitating when things feel new or overwhelming. She responds well to encouragement and is able to keep moving without shutting down. Peach doesn’t pull on leash and is friendly with people, taking everything in at her own thoughtful pace. She would do best in a patient home that can continue helping her build confidence and support her as she learns the world is a safe place. Want to give Peach her forever home?”
Image source: dogwithsign
#4 Heezy
“Meet Heezy, your future best friend with the biggest head and the biggest heart This sweet, block-headed boy is as lovable as they come. Heezy has a soft spot for stuffie toys, and wherever he goes, his beloved plush companion is sure to follow. Whether he’s proudly parading it around or gently showing it off to his favorite people, his stuffie is basically part of his personality. Heezy is the kind of dog who brings a smile to your face without even trying. He’s gentle, affectionate, and happiest when he’s near his humans (and, of course, his toy). If you’re looking for a loyal sidekick who will greet you with wagging tails and a stuffed animal in tow, Heezy is your guy. Adopt Heezy AT LINK IN BIO and get a bonus: one very good boy… and his stuffie too.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#5 Eyesha
“Meet Eyesha – the sweet, one-of-a-kind pup with a charming smile and a signature wink! This affectionate girl is full of personality and love to give. She’s smart, playful, and always eager for attention from her human friends. Eyesha has lived with children in previous homes and is known for her fun-loving, social nature with people. Eyesha gets along well with most canine companions as well, and often enjoys fun play and chase sessions! Her missing eye, the result of an old injury as a puppy, doesn’t slow her down one bit — in fact, it only adds to her unique charm! If you’re looking for a loyal, playful, and people-loving pup, Eyesha might just be your perfect match.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#6 Richard
“Meet Richard, the perfect blend of sophistication and silliness! Richard is fantastic with other dogs and makes an excellent hiking buddy, always up for an adventure but just as happy to share a quiet moment. He’s also a total goofball who adores toys and knows how to keep himself (and you) entertained. If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a touch of class and a whole lot of charm, Richard is your guy!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#7 Bex
“Bex is a beautiful, sweet girl with a calm and steady nature. She’s a little stoic at first, but once she trusts you, she’s all heart and ready to be your very best friend. She gets along well with other dogs and would do well a canine buddy to share her days with. One of her favorite things? Car rides! She hops in with quiet joy, ready to go wherever life takes you. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who’s as steady as she is loving, Bex is your girl!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#8 Titus
“Titus is a big, happy guy who’s always up for a good time, whether that means hanging out at home or heading out for an adventure. He loves tossing his toys around, exploring the trails, and showing off his impressive collection of tricks. Smart and engaging, Titus enjoys having things to do and thrives on activities that keep his mind busy. After he’s had his fun, he’s perfectly content soaking up the sunshine or relaxing with a well-earned snack.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#9 Birdie
“Meet Birdie — the little Frenchie with wheels and a whole lot of heart. This darling pup may roll instead of stroll, but don’t let the wheelchair fool you — Birdie is always on the move and ready to be part of the action! She absolutely adores people of all ages and greets everyone like a long-lost best friend. Kids, adults, grandparents — if you’ve got hands for petting, Birdie is all in. She’s a social butterfly with fur. Birdie gets along beautifully with other dogs, is respectful and friendly with cats, and has even been known to casually hang out with turkeys like it’s no big deal. (Farmyard friends? Sure. Why not!) Her wheelchair isn’t a limitation — it’s her set of zoom wheels. She cruises around confidently, keeping up with the fun and showing off her unstoppable spirit. Birdie doesn’t see herself as different, and neither will you. She’s happy, adaptable, and ready to roll straight into your heart. If you’re looking for a cheerful, people-loving companion with a little extra flair and a lot of resilience, Birdie is your girl. She’s proof that joy doesn’t just walk — sometimes, it rolls.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#10 Chance
“I’m Chance, a 7-year-old Terrier mix, and I’m ready to show you what true companionship looks like! I’m a medium-sized guy who’s already neutered and looking for a home where I can settle in and be your devoted friend. With a gentle nature and an easygoing spirit, I roll with whatever the day brings — whether that’s a cozy afternoon cuddle or a leisurely stroll. Come meet me and discover why I’m called Chance — because meeting you might be the best one we both ever get!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#11 Phantom
“Phantom lives and breathes husky charm. He’s full of personality and known for his signature “woo woos” right before mealtime, happily announcing his excitement in the most entertaining way. Always expressive and full of life, Phantom brings a joyful energy wherever he goes. He enjoys spending time outdoors and soaking up fresh air, even on warmer days, and loves heading out for walks and exploring new places. Whether he’s taking in new sights or simply enjoying being outside, he’s happiest when he’s on the move and engaged with his surroundings. Phantom is also quite the character on walks—he enjoys rubbing against trees along the way and making each outing his own little adventure. With plenty to say and a constant happy expression, he’s always ready to share his thoughts and his enthusiasm for life. If you’re looking for a talkative, fun-loving companion with classic husky personality, Phantom is ready to meet you!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#12 Austin
“Meet Austin, a cuddly, friendly boy who brings fun and affection wherever he goes. He’s incredibly social and loves everyone he meets, happily climbing into laps, handing out kisses, and soaking up all the attention he can get. Austin enjoys car rides, outdoor adventures, toys, and walks — though he’s excited on leash and loves to pick up the pace! He’s still learning some basics like potty routines and commands, but he’s eager to learn, especially when treats and praise are involved. If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate companion who will fill your days with love (and plenty of snuggles), Austin is ready to be your new best friend.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#13 Buzz
“Buzz is a charming brindle gentleman with a warm heart and a wonderful sense of adventure. He brings the perfect mix of easygoing companionship and joyful enthusiasm, whether he’s heading out for a leisurely walk, enjoying a scenic car ride, or spending time outdoors with his favorite people. Buzz absolutely loves toy balls and almost always has one proudly carried around in his mouth, just in case a game of fetch might happen. He enjoys exploring, taking in the fresh air, and lounging outside in the sunshine, perfectly content simply being near his people and enjoying the moment. When the adventure winds down, Buzz is happiest soaking up affection and relaxing close to his favorite humans. Loyal, loving, and full of personality, he’s ready to begin a new chapter filled with connection, comfort, and plenty of special moments together.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#14 Clark Kent
“Meet Clark Kent! This curious 4-year-old loves fetch, exploring new places, and sampling all kinds of treats. He knows sit and stay, and is eager to learn more. Clark Kent enjoys playing with other dogs one-on-one and will try to start a friendly chase, but he’s also good at entertaining himself if they’re not interested. Clark’s foster parents describe him as adventures and very loving, he’s also house-trained! If you’re looking for a playful, food-loving companion, Clark Kent might be your perfect match!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#15 Max
“Max is currently in foster care and ready for adoption! Max is a 2-year-old, 62-pound mixed-breed dog. He’s very cute and playful, always ready for a walk, a game, or some quality time with his favorite people. With his friendly personality and fun-loving spirit, Max is sure to bring lots of joy and energy to his new home.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#16 Lilac
“Lilac is a gentle senior lady with a heart full of love. She adores people and is happiest by your side, soaking up all the affection she can get. While she gets along well with other dogs, Lilac prefers to have her home to herself. She’s still up for the occasional play date but enjoys the quiet life most of all. If you’re looking for a calm, loving companion, Lilac is ready to blossom in a home of her own.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#17 La Santa
“Meet La Santa, a gentle soul who loves easy strolls and calm companionship. She gets along wonderfully with other sweet, easygoing dogs and enjoys peaceful moments by their side. With her kind heart and relaxed nature, La Santa is the perfect partner for a laid-back lifestyle.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#18 Ryu
“Meet Ryu, a happy 3 year-old who loves to soak in some sunshine and feel the Summer breeze. He loves car rides, meeting people, as well as playing with is favorite toys. Ryu would thrive in a home that seeks frequent adventures and opened to providing structure along with long periods of exercise and cuddles.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#19 Bruce
“Meet Bruce, a gentle senior gentleman with the sweetest soul. He’s calm and subdued, preferring a soft, patient approach and taking treats oh-so-gently. Bruce enjoys quiet moments and would be happiest curled up beside you on a cozy couch, soaking in the comfort of good company. With his tender nature and loving heart, Bruce is looking for a peaceful home where he can enjoy his golden years surrounded by warmth and affection.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#20 Dino
“Meet Dino, the birthday boy! Ready for your next great adventure? So is Dino—a fun-loving, friendly pup who’s always up for a good time! Dino is the kind of dog who lives life with enthusiasm and heart. Whether it’s hiking a trail, exploring a new neighborhood, or just playing fetch in the yard, he’s happiest when he’s out and about with his people. He’d make an awesome adventure buddy for an active family or individual looking for a four-legged partner in fun. He’s great around kids, thrives on connection, and would do best in a home where he can stay mentally and physically engaged. Dino isn’t just a cool name—he’s a cool dog with a big heart and an even bigger zest for life. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who’s always ready to go, Dino is your guy.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#21 Izzie
“Izzie loves a good walk and takes her time catching up on all the latest “neighborhood news” through her favorite scents. Leisurely strolls are her jam, and after a satisfying walk, she’s more than happy to curl up on the couch for a cozy nap. Izzie is all about her people and thrives on connection, affection, and shared downtime. Loyal, gentle, and full of heart, she’s ready to be your walking buddy, couch companion, and everyday best friend.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#22 Lawrence
“Lawrence is a big softy who takes life at a little slower pace and loves to sleep and snack. He is a good leash walker, enjoys meeting new people, and he’s sweet and gentle with children. He will also get all up in your face for a treat! If you’re looking for a dependable porch dog, a sidekick to ride shotgun with you, or a patient family dog, Lawrence is a great choice!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#23 Midnight
“Midnight, a one-year-old male weighing 45 lbs., just arrived and is still getting settled in, so we’re just beginning to learn who they are. Here’s what we know so far from his time in foster care: “Midnight is especially good at responding to commands …he’s the most joyful energetic boy. He is the most loyal dog. Well trained – fully potty trained, goes for 3-4 walks a day, can sit, drop and stay. Food motivated . We love cuddling with Midnight on the couch and watch TV together! Also playing frisbee at park!” Sounds like a dream!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#24 Keeper
“Keeper is a bold and beautiful 4-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix with a stunning fawn merle coat and a personality to match. She is a confident, playful girl who loves squeaky toys, foraging for treats, and — surprise — water, where she has been spotted happily “submarining” with her ears up like little periscopes. She’s a strong, spirited girl who pulls on leash and has a big interest in other dogs and critters, so an experienced handler who can match her energy and work on leash manners with her would be her ideal match. If you’re looking for a loyal, entertaining, and one-of-a-kind companion who will keep life interesting, Keeper just might be your perfect adventure partner!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#25 Cookiebutter
“Cookiebutter is as sweet and smooth as his namesake. He loves to play with his toys, really REALLY loves snacks and treats, and enjoys following his favorite people around to see what new adventures they may embark upon. He does not want to miss out on anything. Cookie is a great treat catcher, a loyal and affectionate pal, and a very enthusiastic (if somewhat sloppy) kisser. Get up close and he’ll be happy to demonstrate.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#26 Pocky
“Pocky is a sweet and social girl who loves meeting new people and greeting her favorite humans with excitement. She knows her manners, including “sit” and “paw,” and enjoys being part of the family. Pocky is looking for a patient home that can help her continue building confidence and provide positive guidance during new experiences. She enjoys having a cozy spot to relax and will happily make herself comfortable wherever she feels at home. With her loving personality and eagerness to connect, Pocky is ready to bring joy and companionship to her future family.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#27 Apricot
“Apricot is a smart, athletic girl who loves to play, learn, and be part of the action. She enjoys games of fetch, rope toys, and daily walks, and she already knows cues like “sit,” “down,” and “stay.” Apricot thrives on companionship and would love an active family that can keep both her body and mind engaged. She’s eager to please, enjoys learning new things, and has so much potential to continue growing with positive training. If you’re looking for a fun, athletic companion to join you on life’s adventures, Apricot is ready to meet you.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#28 Max
“Max is a 10 month old bundle of love who’s looking for his forever home! This sweet and social pup is the perfect mix of playful energy and cuddle buddy. Whether you’re up for a game of fetch at the park or a quiet evening snuggled on the couch, Max is your guy. He’s great with people and loves making new friends. Max is still young, so he’ll thrive with someone ready to continue his training and give him plenty of affection and playtime. If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a heart of gold, Max is ready to meet you.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#29 Ebbie
“Ebbie is a sweet, people-loving girl who has never met a belly rub she didn’t enjoy. Whether she’s cuddled up on the couch or soaking up affection from her favorite humans, she’s all about love, connection, and being close to her people. She may look serious at first glance, but her playful personality shines once you spend time with her. Affectionate, easygoing, and always ready for an outing, Ebbie enjoys adventures like hiking and travel just as much as she enjoys relaxing at home. Smart, loving, and full of heart, Ebbie is excited to keep exploring the world and sharing life with a family of her own. If you’re looking for a loyal sidekick with lots of love to give, Ebbie is ready to meet you!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#30 Lakitu
“Lakitu is a friendly, wiggly bundle of joy who’s already winning hearts with her silly, excitable personality! She loves people and greets everyone with a happy presence, always ready to make a new friend. Her playful, goofy nature makes her a fun and lively companion to have around. Since she’s still new, we’re continuing to learn more about her personality and needs. For now, Lakitu is simply a sweet, people-loving pup who’s excited to find a fun-loving home!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#31 Hattie
“Meet Hattie — a 5-year-old gorgeous blue pittie with a heart as big as her love for the couch! She’s a certified couch potato, a champion napper, and a total cuddle bug. Hattie lives for cozy moments and will happily spend hours snuggled up next to her favorite human, soaking in all the love. She’s also quite the chatterbox! Hattie has plenty to say and isn’t shy about expressing herself—whether she’s asking for snacks, attention, or just “talking” to her person. And speaking of her person, Hattie is deeply devoted. She bonds hard and loves even harder, always wanting to be right by your side. Because of how much she loves her humans, Hattie would do best as the only pet and in an adult-only home. She thrives when she can soak up all the attention and feel safe in a calm, predictable environment. If you’re looking for a loyal, snuggly, big-personality companion who will adore you endlessly, Hattie might just be your perfect match!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#32 Heath
“Hi, my name is Heath and I’m a fun-loving mastiff mix with a big personality to match my big size! I’m a friendly, social guy who loves meeting new people and dogs alike — I get so excited to greet everyone I encounter that I sometimes forget how large I am and may jump up for pets, so I’m still working on my manners. I’ve done great around other dogs, and I enjoy an active lifestyle full of running, hiking, and trips to the dog park. I’m treat-motivated and pretty smart, so with some consistent training and structure I can really shine — I already know how to sit and I love to engage and learn. If you’re looking for a silly, affectionate companion who will keep you laughing and moving, I just might be your guy!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#33 Smiles
“True to her name, Smiles lights up every room (and trail) with the best grin around. This energetic, fun-loving girl is always ready to go — whether it’s hiking up a mountain, sprinting after lizards, or playing games in the yard. Her smile will always show. Smiles came to us seeking refuge from the LA fires, and despite the uncertainty she’s faced, her spirit has remained unshakably bright. She loves people and thrives on connection, always ready for belly rubs, games, and quality time with her favorite humans. If you’re the adventurous type looking for a hiking buddy with a contagious zest for life, Smiles is your girl. She’s proof that even in hard times, joy finds a way — and she can’t wait to share hers with you. Backseat co-pilot energy. Loves walks, hikes, and exploring. Loves a good post-hike snack .Works hard for snacks, cuddles harder.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#34 Elmer
“Elmer is a young, loving, and intelligent pup with a playful spirit and lots of energy to share. He thrives on activity and enjoys walks, runs, hikes, and a good game of fetch, making him a great match for an active home. Elmer is very treat-motivated and eager to learn, responding well to praise and attention. After he’s had his exercise, he’s happy to relax and stay close, often nudging for extra pets and affection. He’s friendly on walks and enjoys observing the world around him, especially anything that sparks his curiosity. With continued guidance and structure, Elmer has all the makings of a fun, loyal, and devoted companion.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#35 Catalina
“From the moment she arrived, Catalina showed off her sweet, wiggly-tailed charm. She’s confident without being pushy, calm on the leash, and unfazed by other dogs she passes along the way. Alert and curious, she trots along with a cheerful little bounce in her step. Catalina is easygoing, affectionate, and ready to bring her laid-back charm into a new home.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#36 Maria
“Hi, I’m Maria, and if you’re looking for a dog with brains, beauty, and a playful streak, your search is officially over! I already know “sit,” “shake,” and “wait,” I’m mostly potty trained, and I can happily entertain myself while you tackle your to-do list. I absolutely adore other dogs, but loud trucks, big crowds, and busy places aren’t really my scene—I prefer to take life one confidence-building adventure at a time with someone who’s patient and cheering me on. Once I know I’m safe, I’ll repay you with goofy antics, endless play sessions, and enough love to make your neighbors jealous. So, what do you say… ready to let me become the best part of your day?”
Image source: dogwithsign
#37 Kermit
“Hi, I’m Kermit, an adventurous and playful guy who loves hiking, chasing tennis balls, playing with my dog friends, and entertaining myself with my favorite toys! I’m fully house trained, comfortable relaxing on my own, and I’m happiest when I have a cozy bed or couch to curl up on. I have a history of being dog social and love running and playing chase, although my excitement can make me a little enthusiastic when meeting my furry friends! I know lots of cues and am looking for a patient family who will continue helping me build confidence while enjoying plenty of adventures together.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#38 Madison
“Madison is a lovey-dovey girl with a sweet face and a sweet nature. She was adopted from Best Friends a few years ago, and her person sadly passed away so now she’s back with us ready for a new beginning. Madison loves to shake her toys, play tug-of-war, get snuggles and smooches, and go for walks. She is potty trained and just an all-around Good Girl. If you need a sofa buddy, here you go!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#39 Morrisey
“Morrisey is a sweet, playful girl who’s ready to find her home. At almost 3 years old, Morrisey has the perfect balance of youthful energy and growing maturity. She may take a minute to warm up to new people, but once she feels comfortable, her friendly and affectionate personality really shines. Morrisey loves to play with other dogs and would likely enjoy a home with a canine companion or regular opportunities for doggy playtime. She’s a social pup who has a lot of fun running, playing, and sharing the joy with her dog friends. One of Morrisey’s most special qualities is how deeply she bonds with her people. Once she trusts you, she becomes a loyal and loving companion who will happily stay close by your side. If you’re looking for a playful dog who forms a strong connection with her humans and enjoys life with other dogs, Morrisey might be the perfect match. With a little patience during introductions, she’ll reward you with a lifetime of friendship, love, and tail wags.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#40 Annie
“Meet Annie, a sweet girl who is hoping to be your one and only. This funny and affectionate pup is all about spending quality time with her favorite people. Annie loves playing with stuffed toys, working on enrichment activities, enjoying peanut butter Kongs, munching on veggie snacks, and settling down with a good chew bone. Annie is potty trained, crate trained, and has earned the title of “biggest baby” and “snuggle bug” from the people who know her best.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#41 Ochoa
“Ochoa is a 7-year-old cattle dog mix with a gentle spirit and a talent for finding the best shady spots in town. Recently found as a stray, he hasn’t let his past dim his sunny outlook one bit. Easygoing and affectionate, Ochoa is the kind of dog who prefers quality time over excitement. He was calm around children, politely observed other dogs from a distance, and charmed his foster chaperones with his patient, sweet nature. While toys didn’t catch his attention, treats, pets, and gentle cuddles certainly did. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who appreciates life’s simple pleasures, Ochoa is ready to settle in by your side!”
Image source: dogwithsign
#42 Shakira
“Meet Shakira, a wonderful 8-month-old pup who’s ready to make her way into your heart! She has a history of being potty trained, crate trained, walks nicely on a leash, and already knows “sit,” “spin,” and “shake.” Shakira has done well living with cats, enjoys the company of other dogs, and is friendly with both adults and children. She also loves car rides, and her favorite adventure is a trip to the beach! If you’re looking for a smart, social, and fun-loving companion, Shakira is ready to make a splash in your life.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#43 Blondie
“Hi, I’m Blondie, a stunning 9-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever mix, with an amazing smile that’ll melt your heart! I’m spayed, housetrained, and ready for my forever home — and here’s the best part: I’m eligible for sleepovers, so you can get to know me before making it official. I’m affectionate, gentle, and smart, and I love being close to the people I care about.”
Image source: dogwithsign
#44 Spyro
“Spyro is a silly, sweet, and gentle pup who’s always ready for a new adventure. He’s just as happy relaxing calmly at a café as he is exploring the outdoors, taking in all the sights and smells on a walk. Spyro is friendly with both people and dogs and loves giving little kisses and soaking up attention. He walks nicely on leash and knows “sit” and “down,” though he may get excited if a squirrel or bird crosses his path! With his great manners, affectionate nature, and love for outings, Spyro is a wonderful companion ready to join in on all of life’s adventures.”
Image source: dogwithsign
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