Addison Rae: Bio And Career Highlights

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Addison Rae: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Addison Rae

October 6, 2000

Lafayette, US

26 Years Old

Libra

Addison Rae: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Addison Rae?

Addison Rae is an American singer and actress who redefined digital-era stardom. She successfully converted her massive online following into a multifaceted and thriving professional career.

She first rose to prominence by posting choreographed dance videos on the internet in 2019. Her synchronized clips amassed millions of fans, and she remains widely recognized for her signature glossy pink lip makeup.

Early Life and Education

Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, Addison Rae grew up in a supportive, close-knit household. Her parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling, encouraged her early passion for competitive gymnastics and dance training from the age of six.

School years at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport allowed her to showcase her athletic skills. She later attended Louisiana State University to study sports broadcasting before her rapidly growing online popularity prompted her to focus entirely on entertainment.

Notable Relationships

Over the years, Addison Rae has experienced several high-profile romances under intense media scrutiny. The singer was previously in a widely publicized, on-and-off relationship with fellow internet personality Bryce Hall before they officially parted ways.

She later built a long-term relationship with music producer Omer Fedi. The pair shared a supportive romance for four years before amicably ending their partnership to focus on their professional endeavors.

Career Highlights

Rae turned her viral choreography into a legitimate recording career with Columbia Records. Her 2024 breakout pop single “Diet Pepsi” earned her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting the stage for her debut studio album, Addison, in 2025.

She expanded her brand by launching the clean cosmetics line Item Beauty. The business venture achieved major retail distribution through Sephora, demonstrating her ability to convert social media influence into successful, tangible consumer products.

Her transition to acting brought roles in He’s All That and Thanksgiving. To date, her accomplishments have earned her a Grammy nomination and a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, cementing Rae as a major pop culture figure.

Signature Quote

“I think the most underrated thing about myself is my ability to evolve and transform.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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