Every actor and actress puts in tremendous effort to deliver their best on-screen performance and please their fans. This skill set improves with time and practice, and eventually may even be recognized by peers with awards like an Oscar.
Since the Academy Awards are such a prestigious and influential space, it’s no wonder that so many actors hope to receive that honor. One Irishman, in particular, might be on track for a double Oscar nomination in 2027, which is quite an achievement.
Since May 1929, this awards ceremony has been the coveted hope of many in the entertainment industry
Andrew Scott might be on the path to double glory as critics claim he might have to compete with himself for an Oscar
Double Oscar nominations were last achieved in 1930, when actor George Arliss was nominated for Best Actor for ‘Disraeli,’ which he ultimately won, as well as ‘The Green Goddess.’ Actress Norma Shearer won an award for ‘The Divorcee’ and was shortlisted for the movie ‘Their Own Desire.’
What’s interesting is that for almost a century, no performer has received this honor, but due to a rule change in 2026, actors can get two nominations in the same acting category in the same year, as long as both of their performances rank among the 5 highest when put to a vote.
Therefore, at the 2027 Academy Awards, Andrew Scott might have a chance to compete against himself. If he wins an Oscar, he will be the first openly gay man to win in the Best Actor category and the 3rd Irish man to receive that recognition after Cillian Murphy and Jessie Buckley.
The actor has been widely regarded for his performance in numerous movies and shows
Scott might earn a Best Actor nomination for his performance in the movie ‘Elsinore,’ in which he plays the role of the late ‘Chariots of Fire’ actor Ian Charleson. After its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, critics raved about his performance and said he seemed to be a contender for an Oscar.
He also performed superbly in the Second World War blockbuster ‘Pressure,’ in which he played Scottish meteorologist James Stagg, who helped ensure the D-Day landings were a success. He acted alongside notable actors like Brendan Fraser and Damian Lewis.
Andrew Scott quickly rose to fame after playing the ‘hot priest’ character in Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge created the television series ‘Fleabag’ in 2016, which touched many people’s hearts with its chaotic, spectacularly self-destructive protagonist. Folks also latched onto the Catholic priest who develops a relationship with her, played by Scott. The Internet loved their connection and enjoyed his role immensely, which is why many people still know him to this day because of that performance.
For people who aren’t in the entertainment industry, the Academy Awards might not seem like such a big deal
According to The Washington Post, winning an Oscar provides a sort of peer recognition for actors and actresses. They don’t just get appreciated for their craft; it also propels them to front and center so others can celebrate their achievements and give them even more visibility.
With the 99th Academy Awards taking place on March 14th, 2027, it’s important to understand that a nomination alone can transform a person’s career. It can also make a studio or film seem more relevant simply because this body of professionals is recognizing it. For example, Jennifer Lawrence, who got a Best Actress nomination in 2010, went on to book a lead role in the ‘Hunger Games’ film franchise just weeks later.
tommao wang / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Even though winning an Oscar is an incredible feat, it’s often out of reach for performers from certain backgrounds
There is an entire class of folks who can’t get access to these nominations sometimes because of their finances, their gender, or even their race and cultural background. Unfortunately, this means so many actors and actresses with incredible abilities have been overlooked simply because they don’t fit the cookie-cutter mold that’s celebrated.
This doesn’t mean progress isn’t happening; just recently, Steven Yeun, who starred in ‘Minari,’ became the first Asian American to be nominated for Best Actor, while ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ became the first best-picture nominee with an all-Black team of producers. It might take a while to eliminate these systemic issues, but until then, it may be important to celebrate those who’ve made it against all odds.
According to research by America House, the first Academy Awards ceremony was held on May 16th 1929, where 15 trophies were given to movie industry household names at a private dinner party. Only 250 people attended, and the event lasted just 15 minutes, but over the years it slowly gained traction and later became televised worldwide, starting in 1969.
The nickname Oscars doesn’t have an exact origin story, but some folks believe that Margaret Herrick, the Executive Director of the Academy, saw the golden statuette in 1931 and said that it reminded her of her uncle, Oscar. As newspapers publicized this, the moniker finally stuck, and the Academy officially adopted it in 1939.
Winning a prestigious award like this can be life-changing, and it all relies on a series of votes
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has more than 9,500 Oscar voters, including actors, directors, producers, and more. First, these folks vote only in their own category, and once the winners are chosen, the whole group votes again across categories to decide the final awardees. What’s shocking is that Walt Disney took home 26 Oscars in his lifetime.
Mirko Fabian /Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Since Andrew Scott seems like a strong contender for a double nomination in 2027, hopefully his incredible work will help him break the century-old stretch no other actor has matched.
What do you think about the Oscars, and do you have any actor or actress in mind who you feel definitely deserves this award? We’d love to hear your opinion in the comments below.
Critics had a lot to say about his performance as Ian Charleson in ‘Elsinore,’ which you can check out in this video
Folks were glad that Scott could receive such an honor because of his acting talent, but they were concerned that a double nomination could cancel out his votes
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