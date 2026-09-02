Husband Accidentally Caused Wife’s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It

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The bar for women to be good wives is not the same as the bar for men to be good husbands. Our society still operates in a way that men doing domestic chores or taking on their load of parenting duties is still seen as something men get praised for, while women doing the same amount of domestic work is seen as the norm.

One man experienced just how low the bar is for some men. When his wife’s friend visited, she witnessed their usual domestic life. Yet his thoughtfulness, good husband, and good fatherhood somewhat shocked her—her husband was the traditional “man of the house” who left all the housework to his wife. But after a weekend’s visit, the friend was inspired to change her life and refused to put up with her toxic husband any longer.

A man accidentally caused his wife’s friend’s divorce by being a decent husband

Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It

Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Accidentally Caused Wife’s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It

While visiting them for the weekend, she witnessed how he contributed to the household and realized how toxic her own husband was

Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It

Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It

Eschewed_Prognostic

“The bar is in the basement and some dudes would rather dig,” the guy wrote while answering comments

Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It

However, some people called out the guy for not considering the husband’s side of the story

Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It
Husband Accidentally Caused Wife&#8217;s Friend To Divorce Her Husband, Is Very Proud Of It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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