50 Beautiful Photos That Could Hang In The Louvre, And No One Would Question It (New Pics)

Few would argue against the fact that the Renaissance period produced some of the most beautiful art the world has ever seen. Artists like Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael would spend years to achieve the level of skill and detail we admire in their paintings and other works. However, nowadays, with technological advancements on our side, it seems that this level of craft can be obtained just by snapping a picture with a phone.

And the Accidental Renaissance subreddit is the perfect proof of that. Scroll down to see some of the best unintentional artworks that even famous artists would be jealous of and be sure to upvote the ones that look like they came straight from a Renaissance painter’s workshop.

#1 He Knows How To Pose For The Camera

Image source: BeautifulSubject5191

#2 Some People Said It Looks Like A Renaissance Painting

Image source: Jeetsingh89

#3 🐎 🐕

Image source: Outrageous-Yogurt-80

#4 Help Me Find This Bride Who Got Married At York Oratory On Saturday?

Image source: 1minormishapfrmchaos

#5 Something My Dad Sent In The Family Group Chat

Image source: galway1126

#6 My Window’s View Looks Like A Painting

Image source: InspectorConfident55

#7 Kitten Under The Table

Image source: No-Macaroon4365

#8 Dad And Infant

Image source: run_ywa

#9 Renaissance Deng

Image source: stormbreaka55

#10 Mom Napping After A Long Flight

Image source: ValerieAri

#11 Cats On Expired Fuji Velvia 50

Image source: KobraKay87

#12 Woman In Kazakh Church That I Snapped A Pic Of

Image source: Delikkah

#13 I Was Told I Should Post This Here

Image source: fshlady

#14 A Rose M’lady?

Image source: llilsaladd

#15 Neighborhood Cat Knocked Over Our Half-Full Watering Can And Was Gloating Over Her Victory When I Got Home

Image source: FutureQuail6759

#16 The Basement

Image source: Psychological-Hat133

#17 The Rebirth

Image source: a1oner_bvcksn6

#18 A Guy Trying To Explain What An Nft Is

Image source: Shotsbystevn

#19 Yawning Beauty

Image source: sparkish_12

#20 Brussels, Belgium, 2024 (Photo By Nadia Eeckhout)

Image source: Caribbeandude04

#21 A Picture My Father Took Of Me When I Was 4. He Is Not A Photographer, And I Was Not Posing; According To Him I Was “Grumpy” That Day And He Liked That My Face Was Half In The Light, Half In The Shadows

Image source: Kailiana

#22 Was Told To Cross Post My Sheep Photo Here, Enjoy!

Image source: linksrd009

#23 Me Getting Dressed For My Adventure

Image source: MiragedSmite

#24 Snapped This Photo On My Way To Work, Cold Boi Keeping Warm

Image source: PeanutButterPleasure

#25 Picture Of My Bestie Taken By Her Friend, Figured It Fit Here

Image source: confusedbitchassh0

#26 Golden Hour Ground’s Keeper

Image source: Werewolfstyleguide

#27 So Begins The Fall

Image source: Excellent-Ad-7394

#28 Snapped A Shot Of The New Puppy At The End Of The Couch

Image source: MrBozzie

#29 Reflection In A Mud

Image source: Terasz9

#30 My GF Send Me A Picture Of Her Breakfast

Image source: manjarcolun

#31 What Book Would You Read?

Image source: Basic-Fox6112

#32 Cat Doing Security Job At Hagia Sophia

Image source: Lennard996

#33 The Haves And The Have Nots

Image source: acsz0

#34 Thought It Would Fit The Trend

Image source: GitinGud

#35 Tehnically Baroque

Image source: walmartpunk333

#36 Long Day For Everybody

Image source: mickslooser

#37 This Photo Of A Burned Kitchen

Image source: Dude_From_Poland

#38 Friend Snapped A Picture Of Us After The Wedding Party

Image source: omgafish

#39 This Picture Of Duoduo

Image source: Fodrn

#40 This Is Me – Told To Post Here From Another Group

Image source: Quick_Eggplant6993

#41 Kitty From The Streets Meets Her New Sister From The Shelter

Image source: JealousAmbassador281

#42 Fall Of A Rebel Angel

Image source: Fine-Grapefruit-4193

#43 Accidental Pietà

Image source: Michaelakaface

#44 Meal Prepping Post Farmers Market

Image source: Mountain_Knee4162

#45 Girona, Spain

Image source: Lit-Rature

#46 Was Told You Guys Might Like This. Flew By A Thunderstorm Last Night And Took 1,500 Photos. Here’s One Of My Favorites

Image source: turkeyvulturesarcool

#47 My Boy In The Sun

Image source: lilsleepo

#48 Lost Dog On The Side Of The Road

Image source: HECKENPASTA

#49 My Husband, Posing With Bread, While The Cat Gets Into Our Dinner In The Background

Image source: Frodofan101

#50 Me, Being Christened

Image source: Then-Champion7124

