35 Times People Caught ‘Accidental Renaissance’ On Camera (New Pics)

Despite being long gone, the Renaissance is a period many people view with great admiration. After all, it was a time that presented society with some of the best works in literature, philosophy, and, of course, art.

Some people appreciate that period so much, they might not even realize that their works resemble Renaissance artwork. Others, however, notice that right away and head straight to the ‘Accidental Renaissance’ subreddit to share it.

You probably already see where this is going, but yes, today we want to applaud some more of the excellent compositions that look like something that could have been painted back in the 14th-17th century. If you’re a fan of the subreddit, you already know that you’re about to see some wonderful pictures; if you haven’t yet familiarized yourself with it, well, you’re about to see some wonderful pictures. Either way, scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy!

#1 My Wife At The Window

Image source: howtokrew

#2 A Monk In Italy. (Photographer: Steve Mccurry)

Image source: rebeccavarnerj

#3 Pushing The Boat

Image source: jonbristow

#4 Shot In Lisbon In 2018

Image source: Excellent_Ad_5824

#5 The Cat And The Star

Image source: True-Badger-6993

#6 Some Time Ago, I Captured This Moment Of My Little Daughter, Daring The Unknown

Image source: Excellent-Shock7792

#7 My Boy Doug, Looking Like A Masterpiece From The Dutch Golden Age. Look At That Shadow And Light!

Image source: SqAznPersuasion

#8 Mom Doing Embroidery

Image source: Complex-Fit

#9 My Mother, Bridesmaid, 1970

Image source: mozillaaa

#10 Neighbor Under Heat Lamp

Image source: diploid_impunity

#11 Somewhere In Turkey [oc]

Image source: Besusieni

#12 On The Way

Image source: StanisIao

#13 My Wife Fell Asleep After A Shower

Image source: BubblesPR

#14 Metaphysical Debate. My Mates And I Talking About Something At The Pub (2016 A.d)

Image source: Brutalmoonshine

#15 Our Pups Minding Their Manners

Image source: billyllib

#16 In Solitude, We Are Least Alone. – Lord Byron

Image source: PC_AKKU

#17 Friend From Ig Posted This. Permission Given To Post – Luigi_wolfit

Image source: SamTom8792

#18 The Sandwich

Image source: thewonderfulfart

#19 My Wife Sleeping This Morning

Image source: irinanotirina

#20 The Midwife

Image source: Unimprester

#21 I Took This Photo Of A Lady In Mexico And It Kind Of Feels Like A Vermeer Painting

Image source: twitchy-y

#22 Camels Chilling At The Beach In Morocco

Image source: HollyShitBrah

#23 Hotel In Italy

Image source: Accomplished_Love921

#24 What’s The Title Of This Renaissance Painting?

Image source: FantaExoticFan

#25 The Chosen One

Image source: Adventurous_Walk_271

#26 This Picture I Took At A Club

Image source: SalamanderCrazy1871

#27 Trouble

Image source: viraghpe

#28 “Ça Pourrait Être Nous.”

Image source: The_Walking_Wallet

#29 Swan Lake

Image source: muc_dude

#30 My Husband Meeting Our Son For The First Time

Image source: sweetandspooky

#31 First Contact With My Newborn Daughter

Image source: kemkomacar95

#32 Duality

Image source: beka_targaryen

#33 Florence Welch Performing

Image source: village_Idiot333

#34 The Drama Of The Commute – NYC

Image source: devizeskayakphoto

#35 My Girlfriend Eating A Milkshake

Image source: MonkeyKing70-

