These 57 People Found Some Secrets By Accident And Now Share The Tea With The Internet

Nothing quite hits like a good tea session. And no, we don’t mean some chamomile tea with biscuits on the side, but the kind where the gossip is so juicy that your mouth is left agape in shock.
Usually, this piping-hot tea is shared only between friends, but, well, everyone is a curious George. As much as we try to keep our moral compass intact and pretend we don’t care, everyone secretly does. And, well, people online decided to share some of the gossip they found out by accident, leaving them completely stunned. So, we’ve brought you some of the spiciest ones.
#1
A man next to me on the plane texted his wife he just landed in New York. We had just landed in Seattle.
Image source: embegoodso
#2
Because I’m still employed here and these are my in case items…I know about the affairs, the swaps, the laundering and the entanglements of multiple people in power at my company.
People admit to the wildest things in the hallway when they assume everyone else has on headphones.
Image source: notthecar, Brian Phetmeuangmay / Pexels
#3
When I was young and dumb, a coworker and I were working late one night, joking about how funny it would be if two of our coworkers were having an affair. We never told anyone; it was just our inside joke. One of them overheard us, got pissed and confronted us, so we apologized. A few days later, we found out they actually were having an affair. Turns out we weren’t making s**t up. We were just early.
Image source: hustlemarsalis, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
When I was in grade 6, my class accidently busted my teacher and another teacher having an affair. We didn’t know what that was, we just knew Mr. L and Mrs. D spent a lot of time together after school, were very touchy and giggly. His wife showed up to our class as a surprise one day, and one kid goes “you’re not Mrs D, who are you” and in that moment, Mr. L found out subtleness was not his forte and his wife not so quietly said “AGAIN, LEEROY?!” It was a weird day after that.
Image source: k_low8, Max Fischer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
I really should not talk outside my granny’s house.
But. Some one has a son that isn’t really their son. And another one has a secret baby.
The tea I can share—my dad was my mom’s best friend’s husband.
I’ll wait for that sink in.
I’m the baby of my dad’s 7 or 8 kids (the number can vary depending on which stories you accept as fact) so there were a whole lot of outside kids before me. But I’m the reason they got a divorce because, well, her best friend had a baby with her husband.
Image source: shanalikebanana, Carlos Pietri / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
I got a new boss last year. This is common as people use my office as a stepping stone. Her boss came on her first day to make sure she was established. In all the turnover over the years, I’d never seen her come in to oversee the transition period so I was curious. New boss was fully incompetent, so she gave me her password to do her work for her. I found a hidden folder in her Outlook filled with odes from her lover, her boss’s boss. They are both married with children to other people.
Image source: angelachill, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
I had this couple of neighbours many many years ago. Every Friday night that summer (at least every Friday I was home) they had the same routine. Fire up the barbecue, take a six-pack outside and have the same argument. Every. Single. Time. And you knew it was coming after the beers got opened. It started like this “you kissed that b***h at the Christmas party” “remember that girl’s trip you went to and did god knows what?” “I didn’t do anything” “yea you did. remember that guy at the bar?”
Image source: staycuteaf, Askar Abayev / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
I wasn’t the one who found out, but one of my gay coworkers saw our boss on Grindr. Our boss was married to a woman and they had kids.
Image source: neva4eva, Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
The people in the parking garage valet at my job hate one of our higher ups and since she big they move her seat all the way to the front and watch her try to squeeze in.
Image source: anon, Tibor Szabo / Pexels
#10
I worked for a group of therapists in the early 2000s. One of the weirdest therapists was seeing a man and his wife for marital and grief counseling after losing their daughter. Always drove separately and met at the office and he always hung back “to pay and schedule”. Yeah, no, it was because he was waiting for his side chick to arrive and go into THEIR couple’s session together. The number of times those women passed each other in the waiting room, both unaware… and me watching like mmmmhmm.
Image source: stephanieschnelle, Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
I’ve always known my uncle had another child…I didn’t know the rest of the family didn’t know. Took an ancestry test and all hell broke loose.
Image source: shalishagal, Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Co workers dad had a h*****e server sitting in his lap at a bar. His wife came looking for him and lost it. Smashed a whisky bottle on the side of his head and it just about removed his ear at the same time.
Image source: johnallen4565, Phil Nguyen / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
My neighbors kid doesn’t belong to her current husband…… despite her SWEARING they’re blood.
Also, another girl from high school? Her husband is being sued by Lamborghini financial services for trying to pull the wool over their eyes and not pay for the car.
Image source: its.ayyeebee, Nicholas Espinosa / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
Well known business man in my city was sleeping with my male nail tech, who told me all about it during a manicure. I went to school with his three daughters.
Image source: bravobuds, Mikhail Nilov Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
My son’s bus driver has been giving me the tea about the family of another child at the bus stop. I know all about who got caught cheating, got put out the house and who is the neglectful parent.. I don’t know why he is sharing it with me, but the tea is piping hot.
Image source: shannawms, Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
I found out my situationship was b*****g his boss’s wife and she was also b*****g two other guys. That boss’s two kids with wife weren’t his, nor any of the three she was b*****g at that time. To this day if names were attached to this post a major part of a certain industry would collapse because all 5 are integral parts of a specific company that is a big name in that industry. Situationship is now married and if she found out about his past indiscretions she’d leave him.
Image source: authorncaceres, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
I work at the post office. Im minding my business delivering my route and I see the babysitter with the husband. I think nothing of it because she’s the sitter. Then I get a notice for a forward. The Wife only forwarded her mail. Still Im just like ok this is weird. Then a few days later im greeting moms on the corner while they wait for the school bus. They like sooo did so and so move out the house? I said yea I think so. They Dropped all the tea. Husband cheated with the babysitter.
Image source: kokotee855, https://kaboompics.com/ / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
kid’s friend’s dad just casually mentioning his wife’s miscarriage while discussing his dog d***g.
Image source: sbrody82, Leah Newhouse / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
My neighbor’s niece is pregnant, she got knocked up in the backseat of her bf car in the alley behind our houses. She in that teenage mindset of “I’m hot and hot s**t with my cute pregnancy belly”. She said something one day about me to her bf thinking I didn’t know Spanish. BUT I started learning when I moved into the neighborhood. I called her out and now she don’t like me.
Image source: notthegoldengirl, Luis Becerra Fotógrafo / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
I worked at a restaurant in college and the GM was fired for embezzlement, and that’s how we found out he was dating way too many of the employees on the company dime.
Image source: morgan.balavage, SpotOn POS / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
My best friend is a gay man. We prank called his lil yea one night. The guy said he was with his fiancé, a woman. My best friend had no idea.
Image source: fam_margera, https://kaboompics.com/ / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
I used to play with my Barbies and ear hustle when my mom was gossiping. My elementary school was wild. The married principal was knockin’ down all the ladies – the married secretary (my mom’s friend), both SpEd teachers, my 4th grade teacher allegedly. (The secretary did it as a get back because her husband cheated. I liked her a lot. F her husband.) That’s what he gets. My patrol sponsor transferred to a middle school and got locked up for m*********g a student. I knew he was shady.
Image source: queeniebunz, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Back in the late 90’s on a European conference in Amsterdam I saw my very heterosexuals’ married boss getting hand relief by a gentleman in the toilet. Swiftly turned around.
Image source: gingerrealtor, Grant Hughes / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Another librarian and I would talk about the problematic people we worked for at various public libraries. One woman had it in for me because she was a former nun and I said oh my aunt is a Dominican sister and the woman figured out I had lapsed. My gossip buddy had lapsed too and she was homophobic and didn’t like him either.
Image source: morriganwind, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Would have found out eventually but boss left a notice of termination (for someone else) on the copier, and thankfully I found it and gave it to him instead of said person. But then I had to work with person for almost 2 weeks before it happened and act like I didn’t know.
Was even talking to person right before and they were talking about going to other office ‘tomorrow’ and verbally I was like ok, no problem… inside I was like, no you’re not.
Image source: winducitysolo, Felicity Tai / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
When no one was there I would go back and watch the security cameras. I caught my GM and the girl who worked the front desk, going into the bathroom together. My GM was married & a pastor.
Image source: sol_stardust, Doğan Alpaslan Demir / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
My uncle’s daughter is actually biologically my father’s daughter.
Image source: tygress200, Micah Eleazar / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
That the woman who owned the apothecary shop was having an affair with the guy who was very married with 2 small kids. I found out because I opened the bakery at 5am which was their rendezvous hour — in her shop across the street. They did not exactly close curtains. Oops.
Image source: theblossomwitch, Magda Ehlers / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
It was one of those nights when my older sis decided to drop family lore. Apparently in the first year or two of my parents marriage, my dad did some shady s**t, I’m assuming stepping out of some sort and my mom was fkn done. So she grabbed her pistol and told that man to dance.
Image source: girlwitgrit, ANTONI SHKRABA production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
The company’s driver b**t dialed me while telling his mate that the other engineer asked him to go down on her (they were NOT public). I hang up so quickly and couldn’t look at her face anymore.
Image source: ashokitta, Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
I found out the head doctor of my department had an affair with his front desk girl. His wife at the time divorced him. Now he’s married to front desk girl, but HR had her moved to a different affiliate hospital.
Image source: beri.rebrand
#32
When I was a kid I found out that my bus driver (a married family friend) was having an affair with my cousins’ grandfather. Plus his wife was also a bus driver and they were coworkers. People think kids don’t listen. Kids are always listening…
Image source: kimmielippke
#33
My extremely maga Christian relative in law had an abortion when she was 20-something.
Image source: bugtori
#34
I saw one of the at the time boyfriend now hubby friends being fed a French fry by another guy I was flabbergasted he saw me see him… then like a week later we saw them at store and I was like that’s the guy that was feeding him the French fry chile when he saw me the guy ran out the store I never said anything to the friend when I saw him but it was hella awkward.
Image source: boss.b__
#35
One of my grandma’s kids doesn’t have the dad everyone thinks he has. But no one else knows, just me, my grandma, and my bf because he randomly brought up a family pic and had the nerve to ask my grandma… and she had the nerve to let the cat out the bag. Doesn’t matter now because everyone involved has p****d away, but I’ll always hold on to that lil lore.
Image source: leavemyawaymessage
#36
My grandma cheated on my grandpa with my best friend’s grandpa so my best friend is actually my cousin.
Image source: texikan222
#37
Unfortunately the fact my dad is well endowed. Cuz I came home as a surprise and my parents were doing the deed. They both had the godd****d audacity to look proud of themselves.
Image source: talknerdy2brisrevenge
#38
At my ex-company, an exec who we all despised did a handful of awful things – made gross comments about a pregnant coworker, got another person fired just for standing up to him, lots more trash. It was talked about openly that his HR file was full of complaints & how it never mattered.
Turns out his daddy is buddys with one of the men on the board who has stepped in to keep him on staff. He tried to hide it so no one knows his daddy’s bestie helped get him a job – and helps him keep it.
Image source: rozaleedesigns
#39
One of my “sis in law” was a jumpoff for my brother in law and that’s why he doesn’t see a future with her and now she feels stuck with his baby… I’m like really.
Image source: liamtank
#40
The nurse at work been paying the girl who got fired rent- mind you the girl doesn’t work there anymore! Why we do we know her business!!?!?
Image source: beyy_urself_444
#41
My coworkers were chatting with each other during shift change. I was making my own rounds, but I could hear them. They were at the med cart giving report. The male nurse was talking about his DL boyfriend being arrested and that he called him for help with bail. He say he told him to call his baby momma and hung up. The other nurse asked what he got charged with, and he was like, “he got 5 charges, and was arrested around 1 o’clock yesterday morning.” I took my tail right onto EsambiaCountySO.
Image source: happygramcrackerslayer
#42
Ex-coworker of mine from a mental health facility loved to travel w/groups but was afraid even to go out to dinner alone. Telling me about a mutual colleague: “She’s so brave! She’s going away for the weekend all by herself!” Except I knew she wasn’t going by herself. She was having an affair with the boss. & I couldn’t say anything because I only knew this bc the mutual colleague was seeing a counsellor at the location I’d transferred to, & the counsellor showed me her file.
Image source: areslinkysart
#43
A student noticed that two teachers (one was married to another admin staff at the school) were playing footsie under the table during lunch. You could see the revelation being whispered from table to table until the whole school knew.
Image source: yukisohana
#44
I moved into apartments my friend managed. A guy moved into the 3rd floor of my building and he was always coming downstairs when I was taking my dog for a walk w/ different women. One day I was telling my friend the tea and how gross and ashy he is. Come to find out he had been trying to get at her and told her he wasn’t talking to anyone.
Image source: esperoxursox
#45
My Mom has an auto immune issue and used to be on some seriously heavy pain meds. One day she told me that my bio Dad’s brother had an ex-wife and daughter that his current wife and daughters knew nothing about. Mom does not remember telling me this information and freaked when she found out I knew. Pretty sure it’s still a secret 30+ years later.
Image source: some_mad_lunge
#46
I caught one of my college acquaintances’ partner cheating on her outside of the Liberty Hotel in Boston, where I used to be a regular. They’re married and having kids now.
Image source: adonygachette
#47
I found this out from a mutual friend. A former co-worker found out via 23& me that he wasn’t his father’s biological child. His mom admitted to him that she had had an affair, I believe with an Afro-Latino man, but my co-worker came out VERY light skinned so she got away with it. She begged her son not to tell. As far as I could tell the parents were still married.
Image source: alex.carrolll
#48
One of the managers at one of my old stores was a Barbie doll type. Not my usual but undeniably hot. She went several states away to a conference with managers all over the company. She spent the week skipping meetings to b**g a guy who was a manager in a store close to us back home. Both were married. It was discovered and both were fired. The guy in the situation had gotten a tattoo of our company’s logo so recently that it wasn’t even fully healed yet.
Image source: spookymilk.games
#49
When I was a teenager I learned that my very religious aunt had 3 sons from three different men, and not from the married man that was her sugar daddy that even bought her a house.
Image source: larisa.soy
#50
My aunt’s Mother was my grandmother’s babysitter for my mother and uncle… my pop pop married my aunt’s mother because she was a minor.
Image source: city_vibes215
#51
That the grandfather I grew up with was none of my parent, aunties or uncles father. My grandmother had 10 kids…..
Image source: rocthefox
#52
Before she d**d, my grandmother share some piping hot tea about family members in the tinder generations… and I now have the burden to take it all to the grave. Some of that stuff I really hate that I know…
Image source: dak_alwaystravels
#53
I don’t work there anymore, but found out my coworker got fired because he went back into someone’s profile that had a lot of money to beg her to give him money to pay for his dad’s funeral.
Image source: bigt00tsievert
#54
My friends aunt has a whole family with my friends grandpa. Her aunt slept with her sisters husband and had 2 kids with him. The kicker, the grandma had kids in between him sleeping with her sister.
Image source: willena_shekala
#55
That my grandfather wasn’t my grandfather. I didn’t find out parse, my mom found out, I always knew.
Image source: livdit_learntit
#56
A very close family member was having an affair with a VERY famous, very married, bass player from California.
Image source: surlyinktattoos
#57
that my neighbor with a wife and children was creeping with my other neighbor across the hall!
Image source: 1nahmillion
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