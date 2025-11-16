50 Times People Didn’t Realize They Were Being Racist, As Shared By Folks Online

by

Part of the beauty of the internet is that it gives rise to concepts and communities that probably wouldn’t exist if the internet wasn’t a thing. And it can get so niche that it would make you wonder very hard as to how it got there in the first place.

One of the more interesting communities online is the r/AccidentalRacism subreddit—a portion of Reddit dedicated to pointing out times when innocent things appear to be racist, though it’s totally unintentional and, while some some of it may seem offensive, the community makes it clear that racism is not cool.

We’ve collected some of the most upvoted posts from the subreddit that today has a bit over 450,000 members. Scroll down to check it all out, and why not leave a comment and an upvote on the ones you found most “oof” worthy.

More Info: r/AccidentalRacism

#1 A Perspective They Didn’t Imagine Would Happen

Image source: MayonnaisalSpray

#2 Does This Count?

Image source: Fushock

#3 Some Muslins Are Good IMO

Image source: mehulmao

#4

Image source: MR_fluffy_pig

#5 Stereotypes, Amiright?

Image source: sunburnedtourist

#6 Rosa Barks

Image source: RedVoxle

#7 He Learned A Language, But Alas, The Wrong One…

Image source: check_plys

#8 It Looks Like Your Mouth Is Open

Image source: jcafaro17

#9 These Plates Are Color Coded

Image source: Fattern3133

#10 Apple Strikes Again

Image source: NachNach16

#11 The Sight Right As You Enter My Local Grocery Store

Image source: BaronoftheCosmos

#12 Officials Are Führious

Image source: Ali_gaming

#13 The ’90s Were Wild

Image source: deleted

#14

Image source: mightymondan

#15 Segregation At Its Finest

Image source: Jenniferb1313

#16 Ouch…

Image source: x3bo33

#17 I Love Shoe Boxes

Image source: Mysticheddar

#18 Hmmm

Image source: legolee

#19 Suspicious Salt Shaker…

Image source: Dany17

#20 This Bot Refusing This Guy’s Actual Name

Image source: wilymon

#21 Did Someone Blink?

Image source: deleted

#22 I Has A Black Baby

Image source: wannabewigga

#23 Spice Level: White

Image source: sentient07

#24 So That’s What Clean Hands Look Like Huh

Image source: cloudstryder

#25 A Very Interesting Adjective For Describing The Colour Of A Car

Image source: tankan63

#26 Just A Tad Worse Than “Redskins”

Image source: nb9800

#27 I Never Knew This Product Existed!

Image source: somanyjens

#28 Sign Me Up!

Image source: Hobdel1

#29 Bad Name Placement

Image source: iliketanks1998

#30 Open Yer Damn Eyes

Image source: SketWithTheKet

#31 Thank You Bing! Perfect Translation

Image source: Mar-Kass-Brownlee

#32 I’m Sure Adolf Would’ve Agreed

Image source: sphip

#33 Knew It

Image source: nikunj_agrwal

#34 Co-Worker Asked For A Snickers. She’s Jewish

Image source: Alexccjrb

#35 My Friend Thought The Picture Was Going To Have Both Of Us Chilling On The Couch

Image source: deleted

#36 Which One Is The Correct Side?

Image source: H3ADLIN3R

#37 Lost In Translation

Image source: dj9196

#38 This Chair With “Sailboats”

Image source: Jipto11

#39 Smash Immigrants… Welcome Racism

Image source: sailedmoon

#40 Hol Up

Image source: thegreatn00

#41 This AI With A Little Bit Of Bias

Image source: arnavbarbaad

#42

Image source: 123tobo

#43 It Meant To Say “Glitter”

Image source: deleted

#44 When You Like The Food But Not The People

Image source: toto_900

#45 I See Where This Is Going…

Image source: blau_wie_das_meer

#46 Damnit, The Title Was Actually “How To Create Your Own Jewelry Line”

Image source: michelleyap

#47 Clutching At Straws A Bit Here But I Still Had A Good Chuckle

Image source: cumdumpsta69

#48 This Is Getting Really Annoying

Image source: GeorgiaSushi15

#49 Damn

Image source: therareintrovert

#50 Oh [Crud]

Image source: AccidentalRacism

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
