50 Times People Didn’t Realize They Were Being Racist, As Shared By Folks Online

Part of the beauty of the internet is that it gives rise to concepts and communities that probably wouldn’t exist if the internet wasn’t a thing. And it can get so niche that it would make you wonder very hard as to how it got there in the first place.
One of the more interesting communities online is the r/AccidentalRacism subreddit—a portion of Reddit dedicated to pointing out times when innocent things appear to be racist, though it’s totally unintentional and, while some some of it may seem offensive, the community makes it clear that racism is not cool.
We’ve collected some of the most upvoted posts from the subreddit that today has a bit over 450,000 members. Scroll down to check it all out, and why not leave a comment and an upvote on the ones you found most “oof” worthy.
More Info: r/AccidentalRacism
#1 A Perspective They Didn’t Imagine Would Happen
Image source: MayonnaisalSpray
#2 Does This Count?
Image source: Fushock
#3 Some Muslins Are Good IMO
Image source: mehulmao
#4
Image source: MR_fluffy_pig
#5 Stereotypes, Amiright?
Image source: sunburnedtourist
#6 Rosa Barks
Image source: RedVoxle
#7 He Learned A Language, But Alas, The Wrong One…
Image source: check_plys
#8 It Looks Like Your Mouth Is Open
Image source: jcafaro17
#9 These Plates Are Color Coded
Image source: Fattern3133
#10 Apple Strikes Again
Image source: NachNach16
#11 The Sight Right As You Enter My Local Grocery Store
Image source: BaronoftheCosmos
#12 Officials Are Führious
Image source: Ali_gaming
#13 The ’90s Were Wild
Image source: deleted
#14
Image source: mightymondan
#15 Segregation At Its Finest
Image source: Jenniferb1313
#16 Ouch…
Image source: x3bo33
#17 I Love Shoe Boxes
Image source: Mysticheddar
#18 Hmmm
Image source: legolee
#19 Suspicious Salt Shaker…
Image source: Dany17
#20 This Bot Refusing This Guy’s Actual Name
Image source: wilymon
#21 Did Someone Blink?
Image source: deleted
#22 I Has A Black Baby
Image source: wannabewigga
#23 Spice Level: White
Image source: sentient07
#24 So That’s What Clean Hands Look Like Huh
Image source: cloudstryder
#25 A Very Interesting Adjective For Describing The Colour Of A Car
Image source: tankan63
#26 Just A Tad Worse Than “Redskins”
Image source: nb9800
#27 I Never Knew This Product Existed!
Image source: somanyjens
#28 Sign Me Up!
Image source: Hobdel1
#29 Bad Name Placement
Image source: iliketanks1998
#30 Open Yer Damn Eyes
Image source: SketWithTheKet
#31 Thank You Bing! Perfect Translation
Image source: Mar-Kass-Brownlee
#32 I’m Sure Adolf Would’ve Agreed
Image source: sphip
#33 Knew It
Image source: nikunj_agrwal
#34 Co-Worker Asked For A Snickers. She’s Jewish
Image source: Alexccjrb
#35 My Friend Thought The Picture Was Going To Have Both Of Us Chilling On The Couch
Image source: deleted
#36 Which One Is The Correct Side?
Image source: H3ADLIN3R
#37 Lost In Translation
Image source: dj9196
#38 This Chair With “Sailboats”
Image source: Jipto11
#39 Smash Immigrants… Welcome Racism
Image source: sailedmoon
#40 Hol Up
Image source: thegreatn00
#41 This AI With A Little Bit Of Bias
Image source: arnavbarbaad
#42
Image source: 123tobo
#43 It Meant To Say “Glitter”
Image source: deleted
#44 When You Like The Food But Not The People
Image source: toto_900
#45 I See Where This Is Going…
Image source: blau_wie_das_meer
#46 Damnit, The Title Was Actually “How To Create Your Own Jewelry Line”
Image source: michelleyap
#47 Clutching At Straws A Bit Here But I Still Had A Good Chuckle
Image source: cumdumpsta69
#48 This Is Getting Really Annoying
Image source: GeorgiaSushi15
#49 Damn
Image source: therareintrovert
#50 Oh [Crud]
Image source: AccidentalRacism
Follow Us