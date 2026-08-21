“Didn’t Speak To Me For Four Years”: 71 People Reveal The Most Ridiculous Reasons That Left Others Seeing Red

We all have bad days, and sometimes, the smallest thing can push a person over the edge. But some people turn into a raging Hulk with no rational trigger in sight.
Recently, people online shared the stupidest reasons someone got angry with them, and honestly, reading these stories made us quite mad.
Some people were blamed for actions inside a dream, while others were called out for breathing too loudly. These stories prove that logic isn’t everyone’s strong suit.
#1
Wife had a dream that I kicked our dog. Was still mad at me when she woke up. We don’t even have a dog.
Image source: ServantofProcess, Vitaly Gariev / Pexels
#2
Yep my GF was really angry that I flirted with a whole bunch of girls really openly in front of her. In her dream. When I pointed out that it was a dream she bemoaned “It’s the kind of thing you would do though, isn’t it?”
Image source: Lebagel, Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels
#3
My mom asked me if I’m gay. And I am so I confirmed. Now my parents are mad that I didn’t just lie to them to save them the embarrassment. But I’m a much better homo than liar so there’s not much I could do about that one.
Image source: Page_Master, Malcolm Garret / Pexels
Anger is one of our most primal, yet misunderstood emotions. It hits fast — a sudden spike in heart rate, a tight chest, and a surge of adrenaline. And it demands an immediate reaction.
However, beneath that physical rush lies a complex biological signal. Past experiences shape it, and our survival instincts hardwire it.
Let’s explore why anger happens, what it’s trying to tell us, and how to handle it better.
#4
My ex was upset with me because I took the shopping cart back to the shopping cart holding area instead of just leaving it by the car. She was also upset with me that night for bagging my own groceries because there was a crowd of people behind me and no bagger. Apparently this job was beneath me and she felt I should have waited till someone eventually got to bagging the groceries for me.
Image source: navygent, Gustavo Fring / Pexels
#5
My wife got mad at our son for looking too much like me.
This was while she was mad at me for a legitimate reason.
Image source: uclaw44, Arina Krasnikova / Pexels
#6
Ex-boyfriend once screamed at me, “there’s nothing more I hate in this world than when you drink your tea cold!”
I burst out laughing, but he was serious!
Image source: Sparkleworks, Getty Images / Unsplash
A ton of research shows that anger is an ancient survival tool. Over millions of years, our brains built in a quick way to defend against danger, compete for food, and keep group members in line.
Anger also ties into how our brain predicts outcomes. The brain constantly tracks what should happen. When reality breaks those expectations, the brain’s reward and threat networks signal an alarm. This activates the amygdala — a tiny, almond-shaped alarm center deep in the brain.
The amygdala triggers the infamous fight-or-flight response.
“Like every other emotion, anger serves an important purpose: It gives us feedback. It tells us that something important has gone wrong and pushes us to rectify the situation,” says Moshe Ratson, a psychotherapist and executive coach in New York City.
#7
I’ve told this story before, but I once had an ex get furious at me for being white – she liked me, but my not being chinese was causing a lot of friction with her parents. Clever fellow that I am, I promised her that if she gave me another chance, I’d never be white again.
Image source: horse_you_rode_in_on, Timur Weber / Pexels
#8
My ex being “replaced” by my new girlfriend after 9 months apart. She left me for someone else.
Image source: Donarex, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#9
Several years ago, a neighbor slashed the tires on my car because I wouldn’t loan him $20 to buy a decorative neon skull for his fish tank.
EDIT: Wow, quite the response to my Tire Slashing Incident story. He replaced the slashed tires the next day. Where and how he got them will have to remain a mystery. I didn’t ask and he didn’t volunteer that info. There were no issues with him the rest of the time I lived there, and I’d never had any trouble with him before.
Image source: ArkansasSoupbone, Eddie O. / Pexels
Whether our anger turns into screaming, a glare, or physical aggression depends on the prefrontal cortex — the brain’s control center. It evaluates the situation and mostly tries to keep basic survival instincts under control.
Brain imaging studies published in the journal Neuroreport show that people with weaker functional connections between the amygdala and the orbitofrontal cortex (a subregion of the prefrontal cortex) struggle more with controlling anger. When this prefrontal connection is strong, the brain moderates raw emotional impulses better.
#10
Sister’s kid is walking down my hall with his pants around his feet shuffling. I go ”Shane you are going to fall pull your pants up!” Apparently I was trying to discipline her kid and override her authority.
Image source: pokerchick86, Budgeron Bach / Pexels
#11
I told a girl I work with that I really liked her haircut. I told her I had been thinking of getting something similar done. Later I hear her talking to my other coworkers about me, calling me a “copycat” and saying that it genuinely pisses her off when people “copy her”.
Image source: CezarSalazar, Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels
#12
My 5 year old nephew kicked my 3 year old daughter in the face, it was not an accident. We were all standing there when he did it, I said “Uhhhh..*****just kicked ****** in the face.” SIL started screaming at me, gathered up her kids and left all while her husband stood there looking confused and my daughter cried in pain. She has not spoken to me in several months because of this incident.
Image source: skagal, Jonathan Borba / Pexels
Anger instantly changes how we view the world around us.
Studies show that an unchecked spike in stress chemicals distorts our decision-making.
First, anger makes us reckless. We might become overly confident, ignore danger and expect positive outcomes even when the odds are terrible. While fear causes us to back away, anger pushes us forward without a safety net.
For instance, an angry driver rarely thinks about getting a speeding ticket; they only focus on passing the car that cut them off.
Ironically, experts believe anger and fear are closely interconnected emotional responses. “They can often be experienced together or trigger one another. While fear and anger are distinct emotions, they can influence and feed off each other in various ways,” says Dr. Ratson.
#13
Dyed black hair, pseudo goth girl. She was one of the group that lived in the church with us at the time, and she was always friendly, energetic, and looking out for other people.
I basically said to her “It’s nice having you around. You’re sweet and bubbly, and it’s good contrast sometimes.”
She flipped her lid at being referred to as ‘bubbly’ and stormed away, wouldn’t talk to me for days and it ruined whatever friendship we had had, despite the rest of the group trying to talk her down from it. the reason, “bubbly was for children, and she was a cold hearted adult.”
Image source: CarcosianAuthor, Airam Dato-on / Pexels
#14
I was at ikea with my mom buying those $8 side tables. When we are the checkout she is taking too long finding her credit card, so I just paid in cash. On the drive home she won’t talk to me, we’re about 4.5 miles from home when she decides I should “take a walk” home. No phone, no wallet, no ipod, nothing. In 92 degree heat while wearing jeans.
Not to mention that this was on my birthday.
Image source: trosen, Vlad Chețan / Pexels
#15
I said that I hated bagels.
The person didn’t talk to me for like 3 days.
Image source: ExaminedPear, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
Anger also turns people into targets. This shift in perception changes how we judge others and pushes us to find someone to blame.
An angry mind ignores context and defaults to finger-pointing or quick biases.
For example, if a coworker messes up a project while you are calm, you assume they had a busy week. But if you are already angry, you assume they are lazy or incompetent.
#16
My friend was mad at me for knowing her favourite obscure song, and the fact that I told her it was actually pretty popular on Youtube. I told her I stumbled upon it kind of randomly, and then went to watch the Youtube video – in it, the comments all mentioned that they heard it from some advertisement. She was really sad about that, and said I’d ruined her song for her.
Wow, she sounds like such a hipster now that I’ve typed that story out.
**edit** the song is Welcome Home by Radical Face.
Image source: ohbubbles, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#17
My ex gf was mad at me because our 4 month old baby cried sometimes when she was holding her and she didn’t cry when I held her.
Image source: TheWaterBarer, Sarah Chai / Pexels
#18
Friend got mad at me for days because I told her she couldn’t blame her crazy antics and rudeness on simply being a Gemini zodiac sign. And that its in her nature to be two different people.
Image source: uncreator, Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash
Uncontrolled rage or misplaced anger also carries real risks.
Research shows that chronic anger strains the cardiovascular system, drives up blood pressure and significantly raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Over time, high stress hormones weaken the immune system, slow down digestion, and ruin sleep quality, leaving the body vulnerable to frequent illness.
The social damage is just as severe. Outbursts destroy trust and push loved ones away, isolating the person who feels angry.
In public settings, like at the workplace or on the streets, unfiltered rage can spread quickly. It can create hostile environments that can leave everyone feeling unsafe.
#19
Because someone called the cops when her POS boyfriend knocked her around. Also, I was 100 miles away and she didn’t tell me anything because I thought she should break up with the dirt bag. Couldn’t be that someone else in a nearby apartment heard him smashing stuff.
Image source: illy-chan, Erik Mclean / Unsplash
#20
The final straw in deciding that I needed to break up with my girlfriend was a 2 day long fight about me not saying goodnight to her. At the end of the two days, after her deciding that she was no longer mad at me and what are we doing this weekend, she admitted that she knew that I had indeed said goodnight to her.
The breakup took a while too. She didn’t agree with me that we were breaking up. I had to convince her that yes, we were in fact, breaking up. It does not require a mutual agreement.
Image source: Tooblekane, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
Despite the negatives, we shouldn’t erase anger. It is simply energy that needs the right outlet. Happiness alone cannot handle every obstacle life throws at us. We need our full range of feelings to navigate work, relationships, and daily challenges.
But how you use your rage matters.
Experts say the first step is recognizing our triggers — both external and internal.
“What situations tend to set you off? And what patterns or past experiences might be amplifying your reaction? This kind of self-reflection isn’t always easy, but it’s incredibly powerful. It shifts us from reacting to understanding, from being controlled by anger to learning from it,” says RJ Starr, Ph.D., a structural theorist in theoretical and integrative psychology.
#21
My ex got mad at me for saying I liked John Mayer’s cover of Free Fallin’. He screamed at me in a crowded bar and then left me there. I had never been to that city before. My opinions on soft rock have always been my biggest character flaw.
Image source: anon, Ivan S / Pexels
#22
Best female friend in high school didn’t speak to me for four years because I was upset with her for waking me up at three in the morning, asking if she was pretty.
Image source: SllKronos, SHVETS production / Pexels
Learning to manage anger starts with simple, daily practices.
Experts suggest deep breathing as the fastest way to calm down. Slow, deep breaths signal your brain to lower your heart rate and stop releasing stress chemicals.
Reframing is another powerful tool. It means changing how you view a situation. Instead of assuming someone annoyed you on purpose, you remind yourself that mistakes happen.
Dr. Starr believes that by using tools such as breathing, reframing, mindfulness, journaling, and self-compassion, you can learn to listen to the message your anger is trying to send. This way, you can stop letting it control you. “And when you do, anger becomes less of a storm and more of a teacher.”
#23
I had a friend in high school who was a huge Eric Clapton fan. We once got into a discussion about who was a better guitarist, Clapton or Hendrix, that quickly escalated into an argument and ended with him punching me in the eye. He didn’t speak to me for six months after that, and only on the condition we never discuss guitarists again.
Image source: StickleyMan, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#24
Friend of mine had a boyfriend, but got pissed at me because I wouldn’t hook up with her at a party. She and I don’t talk anymore.
Image source: anon, Elena Helade / Unsplash
Technology is even finding creative ways to make anger management easier, especially for young people.
Researchers at Children’s Hospital Boston developed a shooting video game called RAGE Control to teach emotional regulation.
In the game, if a player’s heart rate spikes from frustration or stress, their virtual weapons start firing blanks. To keep playing successfully, players have to keep their heart rate down. This clever design teaches kids to stay calm under pressure, offering a fun alternative to medication while boosting the success of standard therapy.
#25
Angry anime fan behind the register at the gas station was pretty angry at me for having a Metapod tattoo. He said I should have gotten something worthwhile like Goku or some dingus from Fullmetal Alchemist. Dude, just give me my cigarettes and go angry-bate in the back room.
Image source: Post_Tenebras_Lux, Alfin Auzikri / Pexels
#26
Failing to thank them for blessing me when I sneezed.
Image source: anon, magnific / Magnific
The next time someone turns full-on Hulk Smash on you because you breathed too loudly or dared to exist, don’t take the bait.
Their brain probably hit a glitch, not a real threat.
So skip the drama, and marvel at the absurdity of it all.
#27
She was mad at me for being mad at her for trying to manipulate me.
Image source: The1RGood, Alex Green / Pexels
#28
I told my 2-year-old she can’t have candy when she woke up at 4 in the morning.
Image source: anon, Puwadon Sang-ngern / Pexels
#29
My ex had a ridiculous temper. Once, he threw a spatula across the room because the yolk on his egg broke while he was cooking breakfast. It sailed past my six year old daughter’s head and ruffled her hair – it would have hit her in the face if she hadn’t ducked. I told him to to get a grip and leave the room till he calmed down. He was pissed at me all day for “making him look bad in front of the kids.”
Image source: karmacorn, Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash
#30
Oh man, it’s hard to decide which was worse:
* Mother saw commercial for marshmallow cereal on TV and scoffed “That looks absolutely disgusting.” I replied “I dunno, it might not be so bad.” Got kicked out of the house for the day.
* Had a super busy week and a ton of [things] to do one weekend, girl I was seeing for a bit offered to reschedule plans so I could have time to catch up. I was incredibly grateful and agreed to reschedule. 20 minutes later: “I’m not wasting my time on someone who doesn’t even want to see me.”
Image source: anon, Getty Images / Unsplash
#31
My friend and I went to a Nelly concert in 2003. We said we’d wear our concert shirts and a denim skirt to school on that following Monday. I completely forgot, she didn’t. When she came to my locker and saw I was in jeans and a regular shirt, she walked away without saying a word. Didn’t talk to me for two years and made out with my ex for revenge.
Image source: queenb2188
#32
My best friend went to visit her friend in his office during a break between classes. He wasn’t there so she wrote him a note saying “Hey! Sorry I missed you! I’ll come by again tomorrow”. So she goes back the next day, knocks on the door, no answer. Later on she gets a text saying that he needs to “cool down” after reading the note, and doesn’t want to talk to her for a while. To this day we have no idea what upset him so much, and we no longer speak to him (he never ever got back to her). He was kind of a moody guy but this takes the cake!
Image source: anon
#33
Ex-girlfriend once was very upset with me and obviously not happy with something, so I inquire, “is something wrong? What’s the matter?” and she gives me the ol’ “nothing, I’m fine” routine, but it continues through the day and night, in the morning I wake up and ask her what the heck is wrong and she says, “We never fight, you and I, why don’t we ever argue and we don’t ever fight, that’s not how normal couples act!”, she’s now crying. My eyebrow was raised about as high as an eyebrow can be raised. I’ve been with this girl for 9 months at this point. Mad at me for not ever arguing or fighting with her. Homegirl ended up being really crazy and this was the start of me noticing it.
Image source: pinkman54d
#34
My dad is a big sports fan (Baseball, American Football, Basket ball) and when I told him that I wasn’t into sports anymore, he flipped. He even started calling me a communist. But the whole communist thing is funny to me. It’s been 2-years now since I told him.
Image source: BXM922
#35
My wife gets mad at me when I point out she has something in her teeth. She also gets mad at me if I don’t let her know she has something in her teeth. I asked her which option was preferred and she got mad at me for that too.
Image source: Geeklat
#36
My sister-in-law hates me because I “stole photography” from her as a hobby.
And my mother-in-law hates me because I moved around as a kid (my dad was in the military) and I was “judging them” since they had only lived in one town.
Image source: LightSwitchFlowerPot
#37
My ex-girlfriend didn’t talk to me for a full day because I said I didn’t like those cop investigation shows like CSI, Mentalist, Criminal Minds, etc. because they all follow the same formula. I wasn’t trying to start an argument or anything, I just stated my opinion while we were watching TV and she got really angry.
Image source: anon
#38
After my baby shower my mother in law wouldn’t talk to me and spent the rest of the day storming around the house, slamming cabinets and stuff. When my husband got home from being out with his dad, he asked what I said/did to his mother. I told him I had no idea. He went and talked to her and found out she was pissed off at me due to a conversation she overheard me have with a friend at the shower. My friend was telling me that she splurged $700 for designer shoes for her wedding and my mother in law was pissed that I didn’t tell my friend, who she didn’t know and had never met before, that $700 was too much for shoes. Do I think it is? Yes. Is it my business to tell my friend how to spend money on her wedding day? No. But now MIL isn’t speaking to me. Absurd.
Image source: kalamity24
#39
I was in a wedding and the bride got pissed at me because I didn’t want to spend $$$ to get my makeup done professionally with the other girls in the wedding. I am a makeup artist. She even had asked me to do the junior bridesmaids makeup, which I did.
Image source: anon
#40
My mum once stopped talking to me for a day because I cut my sandwich in half, and not into quarters. She thoughts halves were “common”.
Image source: anon
#41
Ex-girlfriend woke up in the morning coughing, ran to get water and she gets mad because I grabbed the water from the tap instead of running open the fridge and pour her water from the jug in there.
Image source: aloneshadow207
#42
This was right after Troy came out in 2004, I was in 7th grade and my friend was obsessed with Brad Pitt. I casually mentioned that he wasn’t cute to me. She was so pissed off, she called me stupid and tried to turn the 6th graders against me.
Image source: AverageJane09
#43
Was good friends with a girl once, nothing ever happened between us, just straight up close friends, one year her birthday rolls around and i was so busy running around doing errands and this and that i just got caught up and forgot to call her to say happy birthday, she never spoke to me again and stopped returning my calls — ironic part is to this day i still remember her birthday, Aug 12th, hey colleen if you’re reading this you’re a [jerk].
Image source: anon
#44
At my graduation I thought it was odd that I didn’t see my mother in the audience. Afterwards when we are taking pictures she comes up, screaming at me. Apparently I left only one set of directions and my grandma took them, and it was my fault she didn’t write them down or take a copy. She made a huge scene over that in the middle of a huge crowd.
Image source: uzumaki222
#45
For getting defensive. Because I was being accused. I was being accused of something I didn’t do…wouldn’t anyone get defensive?
Image source: vira_gina
#46
“Well that was awfully fast, wasn’t it?” – my angry ex when I got another boyfriend over a year after our breakup. He’d already dated two other girls in that time. This is the guy who would be pissed at me for things I did in his dreams..
Image source: wittyusername1234
#47
My GF was mad at me a couple weeks ago because i was going to my buddies bachelor party.
Image source: fisheyguy
#48
My dad once refused to talk to me for the rest of day because he saw my brother was trying to teach me how to change the oil in my car. He said that I should just take it to a mechanic and not bother to learn. Sorry for trying to be independent, dad.
**Edit**: I’m positive that my dad did not want to be the one to teach me, so please stop replying suggesting it. This was not a missed opportunity for a father-son moment. He did not know how to change oil then and he does not know how to change oil now. It is possible that he felt inferior for not knowing how, but as far as I could tell it had more to do with him being stubborn and not understanding why someone would learn how to do it if they could just pay someone else, as well as the fact that he did not want oil spots on the concrete driveway.
Image source: slomophobe
#49
Ok, I’ll throw my hat in here.
My ex-girlfriend and I were out driving one day. I can’t remember where, probably to go shopping or something. A good friend of mine’s girlfriend drives past, doesn’t see us but we notice her.
Ex-girlfriend: Look, there’s Genna.
Me: Oh yeah.
Ex-girlfriend: Jesus Christ, do you have to make such a fuss over her! Why don’t you just marry her?! Are you [sleeping with] her? Are you?!
Me: Wat.
So yeah… issues!
Image source: Evil-zombie-jesus
#50
I’ve had a few. I had a female friend get mad because i was keeping in touch with another female friend. My step mom was mad because i approved of my sister dating someone from another race. My cat got mad because i tried to pet him. There’s no pleasing some people/ animals.
Image source: ReplayMe
#51
A janitor at work hated me for years because he thought I put a penny in a door.
Image source: AMagicRake
#52
In the heat of a foolish moment –
Me, “I am agreeing with you.”
Wife, “Yes, but you’re not agreeing with me the way I WANT you to agree with me!!”.
Image source: mrwool
#53
My brother has been in karate since he was 9. We were walking to the bus stop in high school. We were naturally arguing and I slapped his arm. He then decided to kick me. In my chest. He’s the baby of the family so he can do no wrong, even kicking his 15 yr old sister in the chest. He tries to say I walked into his foot, even though I had a bruise. My mom still gets mad at me when I bring it up.
Image source: Nyemenya
#54
Mom bought herself a magnum and a green lolly for me. We were eating together when I noticed she dropped a chocolate piece on the carpet. Took some tissue and as I was wiping it… she screamed at me for dropping my ice cream. She screamed so loud and for so long… I didn’t get to tell her it was her who made the mess. All I could manage to do was cry.
Image source: anon
#55
Hopping on the wife being mad train.
My friend and his wife used to live with me. One morning I come downstairs and she’s getting ready to leave and he’s having cereal on the couch watching TV. She announces, “I’m going to the store!” and then slams the door shut behind her. I ask, “What’s wrong with her?”
“Oh, she had a dream last night that she had a baby and passed out after she gave birth so it was up to me to name the baby.”
“…and?”
“And I named it Sole Gillard.”
The week after, he rolled up a bard in our D&D game named Sole Gillard. She was mad all day.
Image source: studiosupport
#56
Laying the smacketh down in Madden. He yelled, accused me of cheating, and got hateful. So after running the score up a little more, I taught him the things I knew, and what he could do with it. The games were closer, but I still won.
Image source: djgump35
#57
Back when I worked in Applebee’s car-side to go I had a guy who was furious that we didn’t sell meatloaf. First of all, I as a lowly less than minimum wage worker obviously had no say in the menu. Corporate didn’t call me personally and ask whether or not they should include meatloaf on the menu. Second, if we don’t have it, what is yelling going to do. People didn’t seem to realize that we weren’t going to magic up some meatloaf just because they were angry. The worst part was, this particular Applebees was literally right next door to a Cracker Barrel (which served meatloaf).
Image source: Garraty_XIX
#58
I live in a two story duplex. The girl who used to live upstairs would have her boyfriend’s psychotic dog over and it broke into my apartment and mauled both my cats on separate occasions. Both cats survived but had a few vet bills. First incident she paid the vet bills in exchange for no reports to the landlord or animal control. She agreed to also keep the dog under control. Months later the second attack occurred. She refused to pay vet bills or assume responsibility. She was mad that I let the landlord know and for contacting animal control. She was also mad because apparently I should have been home to defend my cats and shouldn’t have reported the dog as dangerous because he was just playing. She was probably one of the dumbest people I’ve ever met.
Image source: runwhiterabbit
#59
When we had company coming, my mom got furious at me for not making her bed. She had not asked me to, and I had never made her bed before.
Image source: Wienerwrld
#60
I once had an ex get mad at me for driving with my hand rested on the automatic gear selector in my old car. I’m used to driving a stick shift, and that was my first automatic and I was more comfortable resting my hand on it as if it was a stick shift. She asked me, “Is this thing a stick shift?” And I said, “No, it’s automatic, it’s more comfortable for me to drive like this because I’m used to stick.” She then proceeded to get pissed off and ranted and raved about how I was not willing to break out of my comfort zone with anything and I never take risks.
Image source: ETOH-QD-PRN
#61
Girlfriend gets mad because I want to sit with her and watch Youtube videos and surf the web in general. She says it’s not actually quality time. She wants me to sit with her and watch HGTV and Say Yes To The Dress.
Image source: diqface
#62
I had an ex get pissed at me for leaving some leftover food in her fridge, cause she couldn’t be bothered to do any basic cleaning and left it in there for like 2 months.
Image source: Mikey-2-Guns
#63
High School. My brunette friend stopped talking to me for months when I told her her hair wasn’t blonde. Her hair had gotten lighter at the beach and was telling everyone how she loved being a blonde. People were laughing at her so I took her aside and told her she’s not blonde, and she starting screaming at me. She later apologized to me, but still, it was quite a wth moment to be screamed at for something so little.
Image source: christein
#64
Ex girlfriend got mad at me because I told her I didn’t care where we ate. Long story short she crashed her car and started punching me in the face because I didn’t care where we ate lunch.
Image source: xDUDERx
#65
My classmate got mad at me once for not letting him copy my answers in the test. He even went as far as throwing random stuff to the ground…
Image source: anon
#66
Leaving the modem and router on overnight. Apparently it costs a billion trillion dollars to do so.
Image source: ConfirmingTheObvious
#67
Last night – I didn’t want to leave a club right after getting in only to wait again to help a pal get in. (The dude ended up crying).
Image source: killmepls
#68
I invited my ex to a wedding. Two days before the wedding he ditches because “he doesn’t feel like going… doesn’t know what he wants”. So I go anyways, had fun as hell and ended up meeting someone. Forward a couple weeks, he asks me how the wedding was. I said it was really fun, I’m glad I went alone. He got mad and we haven’t spoken in weeks.
Image source: kayoro
#69
My roommate in college was brought home by two people who found him passed out in a snowbank. The only way he would tell the people where he lived was if they promised to play beer pong with him when they got there. So we distracted him so they could leave and he was really pissed about it. We figured he would forget about it when he woke up the next day, but he was pissed about it for days.
Image source: anon
#70
I jokingly called someone a Lava Lamp (pretty to look at, not that bright) because she didn’t know what/who the Dalai Lama was.
Image source: carpecupcake
#71
Guy at work got mad at me cus I didn’t read his text asking for a cheese croissant from tim hortons one morning. He was angry and wouldn’t talk to me for two days lol.
Image source: anon
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