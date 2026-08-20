80 Times Europeans Couldn’t Believe The Kinds Of Questions Americans Were Asking Them

Americans have a global reputation for being clueless, and although most are upstanding citizens, a select few seem to have no idea how the world actually works. That’s probably why Europeans and folks from the US have such a tenacious relationship, as certain misunderstandings are bound to crop up when they’re together.
This list is evidence of the fact that Americans sometimes ask the most absurd things, and they don’t seem to realize that what they’re saying just doesn’t make sense. The truth is, everyone can ask stupid questions, but in this case, these folks from the US certainly took the cake with the crazy things they spouted.
#1
When asked where I was from, I answered “the Netherlands”. She replied: Is that where Peter Pan is from?
She meant Neverland, the, needless to say, fictional place 😂.
Image source: 0775022, MoviE101 “MoviE101”
#2
Me, at the age of 21, sitting at a bar in NYC and having my 10th-ish beer of the night and minding my own business.
Biker guy with a pool cue in hand comes up to me with a look that nearly made me need new pants and asks me d**d seriously: “My dude, where the f**k do you keep putting that beer…?”
Me: “I’m Belgian. I’ve been drinking stronger s**t than this legally since I was 16…”
The biker guy: “Da**q is a Belgium?”.
Image source: Muriqui91, magnific
#3
“Have you ever been in a car on a highway before?”
“This is called a red light, we go when it turns green. Don’t know if you have these over there.”
“We have water in a tap! It works like this: *demonstrates*” (not a question but w*f)
“Do you have coins, too?”.
Image source: the_geek_fwoop, akophotography
People in the US often live in an insular bubble and don’t pay much attention to global news, which is why they might seem so ignorant when asking questions. Trina Hamilton, associate professor of geography, notes that millions of Americans cannot answer even basic things about the world.
The price of this lack of knowledge is often fear of anything foreign, alienation from one another, and an us-versus-them mentality that is hard to shake. That’s why it’s so important for Americans to learn more about global issues, and to take a look beyond their borders every once in a while.
#4
Not what was said but what an Anerican did. Arrived at Inverness Airport and, according to the take, drove round the highlands for around 2 weeks in their hire car. On returning said car they complained about its performance (it was a Ford Fiesta). Upon investigation it was determined that the chap didn’t realise it was or knew how to drive a manual and drove hundreds of miles with car engine howling as he was stuck in second gear….
Image source: MelmanCourt, standret
#5
Studying at Duke University I had been asked by an undergrad if we still believe ( in Greece ) in Zeus and in the rest of the gods ( … the 12 gods/ goddesses of Ancient Greece ) ….
Image source: Rude_Pattern_300, magnific
#6
I’m from England and got asked what language we speak here!
On another occasion, I was asked if I was driving back to England (from California).
Edit: Thanks for the award.
Image source: Stooby61, SvenHansche
What’s interesting to note is that National Geographic and the Council on Foreign Relations ran a survey in 2016 on US college graduates to see what their understanding of the world was. They found that even the best-educated folks scored only 55% on the test, which is a failing grade.
This could be because American media doesn’t report much foreign news, and studies have also shown that 71% of folks from the US consume little to no international news. The same research also finds that when Americans do watch such media, they mainly consume reports from Europe, which might come as a shock given the kinds of questions on this list.
#7
“Can we pay in US dollars?”
When told “no”, they asked if they needed Euros…
For London.
Image source: Mc_and_SP
#8
Not a question, but an American student challenged me when I told her Greeks invented democracy. She said ‘no, *we* invented democracy’. When I tried to explain that democracy was invented a few thousand years back, she was like ‘okay, so we invented modern day democracy’. Meanwhile, democracy itself is a greek word…
Image source: Lilitharising, magnific
#9
Got asked by a “car enthusiast” if we have cars. In Germany. Followed by “Germany doesn’t exist anymore, right, it’s Europe now”. I wish I was joking.
Image source: travelcasket, peus_purchases
The lack of interest in foreign media might not seem like a big deal, but strategic communications professional James Coltella states, “If we deny ourselves opportunities to hear and learn about what is happening abroad, we imperil our future at home.”
That’s because even though many different things might happen in the world, they can eventually teach people a lot about human nature and culture. In the end, this knowledge can also shape an American’s life and be useful in their day-to-day living, which would otherwise be lost if they didn’t listen to global news.
#10
Got explained by an adult in her thirties that Christianity was founded in America; didn’t I know Jesus had been an American?
I thought that perhaps she was confusing things with the Mormons, who have had their story happen pretty recently, but no she convinced me this happened in the US two thousand years ago. When I asked if Jesus had been a Native American, she had no clue what I was on about; of course he had been white! When I asked who crucified Jesus, she told me it had been the Jews. She had lived in the US all her life and assured me she went to high school there.
Image source: Bluebearder, Dmitry Kropachev
#11
“When did England gain independence from the US?”. Destroyed my faith in humanity and the American education system.
Image source: Theonar, lunamarina
#12
‘So did you guys have slaves in Finland?’
I answered no and added that we were ruled by Russia and had to fight for our freedom. For this I got a lecture that no, every country with white people had slaves at some point and I’m in denial. The amount of ignorance and audacity blew my mind.
Image source: trashcat__, nndanko
One of the most absurd things Americans might do to foreigners is to expect them to speak English rather than their own cultural language. Travel experts explain that even though people in other countries may be more likely to be bilingual, it is not okay to make locals uncomfortable by demanding they speak your language.
That’s why, when people go abroad, the best thing they can do is assimilate and learn a few phrases in the language commonly used where they are visiting. This helps them put their best foot forward when meeting locals, instead of going around brashly demanding everyone cater to their needs.
#13
In Rome. Why did they build the ruins in the middle of the city.
Image source: ackbarwasahero, wirestock_creators
#14
(English) My mum and dad were in a restaurant in Atlanta, and two women on the table next to theirs asked about their accents. When they found out my parents were English they made sympathetic noises and asked if my mum and dad would like to finish the parts of the ladies’ salads that they hadn’t eaten.
My dad said to her “I can afford to fly from England to America whenever I want. Can you afford to fly to England even once?”
They took offence.
Image source: Pristine_Poem7623, Drazen Zigic
#15
I talked with some aquaintances and told them about my pulmonary embolisms, and that I was brought to the hospital with an ambulance and had to stay in the hospital for a week. This has happened twice, both in February and August of 2021 (both times with an ambulance, both times I was there for roughly a week).
They asked about my insucrance, cover, co-payment, total price, if I was in debt etc. I just kept trying to tell them, that it was all free. I don’t even have an idea, what the cost was. “Haven’t you seen the bill?”. No, there is no bill. No co-payment. Nothing.
Image source: Tezzinator, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
One thing you might have noticed from this list is that some folks from the US often ask questions about common cultural things that are easy to find online. That’s why Taylor Dodson advises folks to ditch the “ignorant” American stereotype and to Wikipedia everything about the place they’re visiting.
This can not only help broaden one’s horizons, but also make them more sensitive to the local culture and traditions of the area. Rather than asking locals about the most mundane things, or inadvertently making a faux pas, this simple research technique can help Americans get the most out of their travel experience.
#16
When I was preparing to move from the US to the UK I was asked if they have xmas here. I mentioned the movie ‘A Christmas Carol’ and the person got embarrassed.
Image source: flowers0252, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#17
I’m a French guy living in California.
Recently, I’ve been asked: “Do you know where England is? And have you heard about Amsterdam?”
Another time, a friend I just met at a party told me: “I need advice about my polyamorous relationship, and since you’re French you must know everything about it.”.
Image source: Ulysses3101, magnific
#18
In Rome I was asked “where is the Caesar’s Palace?” And i replied “In Vegas”.
Image source: EvenProfession7739, Daniel Ramirez
We’ve always been taught that there’s no such thing as a stupid question, but that saying is actually meant to promote learning, not to be used as an excuse to be racist, tone-deaf, or rude. That’s why folks need to be sensitive about the kinds of things they ask foreigners, and not just let loose when they meet someone new.
Dorothy Mashburn explains this well and states that “If you admit you know nothing about my culture then proceed to ask me questions about it in an effort to learn, I will gladly answer any question you have without judgment. However, if you make assumptions and expect me to answer your questions a certain way, I will gladly give you a lesson.”
#19
As a German I was asked how I can possibly cross a street safely as a pedestrian when there are no speed limits for cars whatsoever.
Image source: RDUKE7777777, Kireyonok_Yuliya
#20
‘What do y’all do on the 4th of July?’ is a surprisingly common one. Even from otherwise intelligent people…
Image source: niccolonocciolo, magnific
#21
Im Scottish and used to be a taxi driver. I picked up a tourist who wanted to know how we’re liking having electricity now. after a few confused exchanges, it turns out that she genuinely thought we all lived in stone buildings with candles and s**t but when she arrived there was electricity everywhere so the logical conclusion for her was that we must have got electricity recently.
Image source: heinzbumbeans, rawpixel.com
You may have heard of Intelligence Quotient (IQ) and Emotional Intelligence (EQ), but did you know there’s something called Cultural Intelligence (CQ) that many of us need to develop? According to Talaera, this quotient measures how well folks can interact with people from different backgrounds and adapt their behavior without abandoning their own identity.
The best way to develop this form of intelligence is to start in small ways, either by trying to learn a new language, watching International shows, or even just traveling beyond the place you grew up in. All of these methods can help an individual broaden their horizons and learn about the diverse ways of living that exist.
#22
Just last week an American asked in here when Europeans would start getting pepperoni on our pizzas.
Pepperoni is one of the most normal toppings over here so I don’t know where he got the idea from that we don’t have it.
Image source: WrestlingWoman, magnific
#23
Not European, but I am Canadian. I was in Austin, Texas a couple years back at a conference and handed out a business card that said I was from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. This person from San Antonio asked me “so are you from Saskatoon or Saskatchewan?” I said “I guess technically both.” He says “well how can you be from both?” I say “in the same way you can be from both San Antonio and Texas”. He still didn’t get it. I went on to explain that Canada has provinces instead of states and that Saskatchewan is a province while Saskatoon is a city within the province of Saskatchewan. He says “but they sound so similar”. I say “so does Indianapolis, Indiana”. Then he finally clued in…I think.
Image source: mydreamturnip, shajeelahmed
#24
I was told by someone in Boston that they were most likely more Irish than me. Who was born and raised here, They had never left Boston.
Image source: DrummandDrummer, magnific
You can’t understand different cultures by staying in your little bubble, which is why Dr. Louise Schriewer says people should make friends with people from diverse backgrounds and explore their way of life.
You can also get a travel guidebook for any place you plan to visit and read about it in detail so it’s easier to immerse yourself in the culture later. It’s also really important to stay open to new ideas and ways of living, rather than expecting people from other backgrounds to fit the mould of your own country.
#25
When I was in a pub in the UK, a guy from the US told me he had just visited Spain briefly and was shocked that so many people spoke Spanish but not English, and he asked me why. He seemed to think that we learn Spanish as a second language, and I don’t think I managed to convince him that we speak Spanish natively…
#26
“Do you guys have cars?”, “How are you guys on military time and yet we still have a stronger army?”, “Did you guys fight in World War 2?”, “Don’t you think Europe would be better if you had more billionaires?” or “Doesn’t Europe fit in New Jersey?”
Some Americans are great, wonderful people. Others deserve a refund from the schooling system.
Image source: Alusiah_
#27
“But you’re not really free in Europe are you”
Me – “we have freedoms, we are free…”
“No but really, you’re not that free”
Americans really think freedom is unique to them. I genuinely think their definition of freedom is being free from repercussions and is closer to anarchy.
Image source: TwofoZeus
Americans often catch a lot of flak for the ignorant things they ask people, and the folks in this prove why that stereotype is so prevalent. In reality, most individuals from the US often try their best to respect other cultures and also use social media to learn about diverse ways of living.
There is always room for improvement, and hopefully travel can help bridge gaps in cultural understanding so folks don’t have such misunderstandings and misconceptions anymore.
We’d love to know if you’ve ever heard any absurd questions like this before about your own lifestyle? Do share your experiences in the comments below.
#28
“So you have been with your partner for six years and he still hasn’t proposed..?”
Proceeded to give me a pityful look.
Nah guys we’re dutch, we take ages to marry, if at all.
Image source: Sheesh-Cake, magnific
#29
Not so much crazy as it was sad and utterly unbelievable: A black guy trying to get signatures in new york introduced himself as “a friendly black guy dont worry im one of the good ones!” me and my mom were HORRIFIED we thought that was a stereotype or tv trope thing and here it was it was REAL and we were like “sorry we’re from the uk do you really need to say that to people to get them to talk to you?!” And he was like “do you not have that in the uk?!” We chatted with hin for a bit and he said it genuinely made his day to know how things can be better and that it is better elsewhere even if its not perfect because “that means theres hope for us too one day” it was heartbreaking.
Image source: SLAYERone1, wayhomestudio
#30
Had an american gal tell Me that Ireland wasnt a real place. It’s just in movies. Like narnia or something.
Or maybe it used to exist in “the olden days” but it doesnt any more. She thought Irish people were from boston.
Image source: notwhatyoukno, kues1
#31
«What time do the fjords close» was a great question more than one American asked me while I worked at the fish market in Bergen.
Always told them 20:00 to be consistent.
Image source: CtrlAltDeli
#32
A woman asked me if we had the same problems with vikings in Denmark as they have with black people in the US south.
She also thought that people were speaking gibberish (Danish) instead of English to annoy her.
Image source: tremblt_
#33
“Why did they build it so close to a busy road?” – when at Stonehenge.
Image source: shinyhappycat
#34
North Norway, American tourists felt scammed that the midnight sun was just the same as the day sun. They expected a new sun to rise at midnight.
Image source: raaabs
#35
“Do you have electricity in France?”
Sure that was 25 years ago, and it was a 15 year old asking, but still.
Image source: skysurf51
#36
Back in 1999, I bought a car in L.A. and traveled across the US for a few months. One night, someone broke into my car and stole some stuff, so I called the police. After I explained to him that I am from Germany and here for a trip, he asked me if I drove the car from there to the US. Another time on the same trip, when I went to Burning Man, someone asked if we have electricity and indoor plumbing in Germany.
Image source: srirachaninja, diana.grytsku
#37
I was asked why sales tax was included in the shelf price of items at the supermarket. She seemed shocked that the price didn’t go up at the checkout.
Image source: Maxhousen, gpointstudio
#38
I’ve had two good ones recently.
‘What language were you just speaking?’. English. I was speaking English the same as them.
‘So if Ireland is in the EU, I can just take the Euro Tunnel there instead of the ship, right?’ After explaining that Ireland and NI were different and I wasn’t sure if they’d need a visa to get to Ireland but would most definitely need a passport.
Image source: princess_peachfuzz69
#39
About 25 years ago some family members from the US visited us in Germany. They rented out a huge cottage, and arriving at the estate they were devastated. When asked what might be the problem they told me that they had hoped that they at least got electricity or phone. But there were no visible powerlines going to the house. I had to explain that in most of Europe all of the lines for electricity, gas, telecommunication and so on are underground. Their faces lit up like on Christmas when they realised we had toilets and TVs and fridges as well.
Image source: –_T_T_–
#40
When taking a photo for them with their camera
“You guys got them things over there yet?”
Mate, we invented photography.
Image source: REEETURNOFTHEMACC
#41
I was asked by someone in NC if we could see the moon from England.
Image source: Madmungo
#42
Was waiting in line to check into a Premier Inn in Inverness, and this American guy asked two of the receptionists “what clan y’all in?”
Fought so hard to not groan.
Image source: Gansher
#43
Not me, but there was documentary on TV about tourism and one tour guide guy said Americans always ask if city of Dubrovnik was built for the Game of Thrones series.
Image source: DavideBelinga
#44
“Why don’t you speak Swedish?”
“Because I live in Switzerland. We have four official languages, Swedish is not one of them.”.
Image source: StitchPlay
#45
When Halo 3 came out I was playing online. Im irish. Speaking to a bunch of Americans and they were really surprised that ireland had xboxs. They then asked me if we had cinemas here 🤣🤣.
Image source: AutomaticIdeal6685
#46
On a riverboat cruise on the Mississippi, a couple with three young kids argued in all honesty with me that „Austria is short for Australia“ (I am Austrian).
Just minutes before, they had told us they homeschool.
Image source: Limesnlemons
#47
I was driving on the south coast of Iceland with some tourists and a lady asked if we really allowed all the water to run to the ocean and why we actually allow that to happen.
She thought we where very wastefull of our water….
Image source: hjaltih
#48
One seemed to believe that Europe is a country and each nation is just a state. They got confused when I told them that Denmark was a different country than Sweden (where we were)
”But you’re both part of Europe right?”.
Image source: mymemesnow
#49
As a Canadian travelling in the northern US, I was buying some sunblock at a Walmart in January. The cashier made a light-hearted joke about why would I need sunblock in the winter so I said “Well, we’re going to Cuba in a few weeks.” The cashier stopped d**d, looked me in the eye and said “Cuba? Aren’t you afraid of Fidel Castro?” in a very serious tone. I just can’t imagine being afraid in that scenario.
Image source: my1999gsr
#50
I’m a Canadian who moved to a small town in the USA and oh boy. My father in law asked me if they have malls and stuff in Canada. If we’re allowed to own property and land. I had a coworker who was legit confused over how I have a college degree from Canada. She thought that America was the only country with colleges.
Image source: FragrantLetterhead
#51
“What do you mean by that we are going to walk there?”.
Image source: KGrahnn
#52
I live in Ireland. I had an American ask me (during Brexit), so you’re finally going to get your independence, huh ?
Image source: TryToHelpPeople
#53
Not European but I had an American ask me about the “CNN Tower” here in Toronto. They thought that the Canadian National Tower was instead named for a cable TV channel in a foreign country. Not all Americans but always an American. lol.
Image source: Adventurous-Tea-876
#54
An old one: i studied in the early 90s, and rented a room in a larger place. An American Girl would rent one of the other rooms. She came, and brought her own mattress, since she believed we all sleep on hay in Europe, and explained to us what a mattress was. Then proceeded to ask if there’s a phone in the city she could use. She turned out to be a really nice person, but learned rather quick that her assumptions were a tiny bit off.
Image source: dasookwat
#55
As a Dutchie, an American corrected me on the pronunciation of Gouda cheese.
Image source: reverse99
#56
“why are europeans always whitewashing Martin Luther king?”
He was talking about Martin luther from the reformation.
Image source: nigelcore221b
#57
Random guy in New York upon learning that I was from France: “So am I the first Black person you’ve ever talked to?”
US exchange student at my university in England: “How do you guys know how much money you have if you don’t use dollars?”
My USAmerican partner, who is generally a very smart man, could not wrap his head around the fact that even young children in my family could understand “military time”. As if counting to 24 was an especially hard task for a 10 year old…
An American coworker, upon learning that my family is Italian: “Oh so you’re from New York?”
That one really threw me off, ngl.
Image source: Dangerous-Common-788
#58
Back in 1998 – a man in his 40’s, well heeled, introduced me to his wife adding: “he’s from Poland, they basicly destroyed Armenia in 19th century”.
Another man, same year, quite seriously asked if our communist government allows us to get color tv’s…in 1998…
Some super smart and kind folks I met there while on J1…but a 100 morons for each single one sadly.
Image source: DampDragonTail
#59
Someone “corrected” my English, when I said I’m from the Czech Republic. He said: “here we say Czechoslovakia.”.
Image source: lazybrainmustworkout
#60
An american once asked me if we had electricity in Ireland
another asked me, online, in a chat room, if we had internet in Ireland…. on line…. in a chat room.
Image source: Shodandan
#61
I had an American tell me as a Brit that “you’re just a little b***h who can’t get over the fact you lost your empire”. I was quietly reading a book on a train at the time, and I don’t think I’ve had a single thought about empire in my life outside of history books. It was all a bit strange and he was weirdly angry about me.
Image source: BaneOfMyLife
#62
“Which one came first?” To a tour guide talking about King Frederick the 2nd and King Frederick the 3rd.
Image source: TheMoonStoodStill
#63
Location Portugal:
When we were in restaurant American couple walked in, and the manager told them that they don’t accept cash, only card payment.
American man said : how about american dollars?
No one was surprised.
Image source: DodiWoof
#64
I’m from New Zealand and have been asked what we do to stop inbreeding given our small population. (For the record, we have 5 million people…). Have also been asked by an American if I have electricity in my home, and whether it’s possible to drive to New Zealand from the US.
Image source: grijo633
#65
“Are you third world country, because you dont have air condition in houses?”
We have just cold climate and we dont need to install AC for 2000$ just for few hot days in year.
Image source: Meme_Expert39
#66
I’m American but have traveled extensively. Just retired. Part of retiring was doing a European trip. Picked up a Porsche because I’ve always wanted one.
My old boss ask what happens when I bring the car back to America. I ask what he means. He ask how I was going to drive a right hand drive car in the US. His idea of international travel is Hawaii.
Image source: BoysenberryDue3637
#67
Not a question, could be formulated as one though, but couple of lads looked at me like i was crazy when i proposed we take a 15-20min walk from my place to a pub in city centre for couple of pints.
Image source: UnderdoneSalad
#68
Not in Europe, but French Canada, so close enough.
This was around the time the US was ramping up to go to Iraq in the early 2000s.
I had one American exchange student who was absolutely convinced that:
-Gaza was in Pakistan
-Iraq is close to Brazil
-Egyptians didn’t speak Arabic.
Image source: hawkman22
#69
I’m Canadian.
I had an *active U.S. diplomat* ask if the capital of Canada is Toronto. At least we weren’t in Canada.
Image source: lanks1
#70
A person heard me and my mom speak and asked where we were from. Answered “Portugal”. And without hesitation “is that like Germany, or China?”. Yes. Sure. Couldn’t be more similar.
Image source: wall_splatter
#71
“wait your work **makes** you take holidays!?!” When discussing booking a holiday to use up leftover annual leave before it resets.
Image source: godmademelikethis
#72
Whilst in the States? No, not that I can remember. However I did overhear an American tourist exclaim why did they build Windsor Castle right under the Heathrow flight path.
Image source: bungle_bogs
#73
“Why is your municipal holiday 9/11? Are you celebrating the attacks?”
No, my friend. The place where I was born got their status as a city/municipality over two decades before the attack, it just happened to be on September 11th.
Image source: deathrattleshenlong
#74
Online someone from the US claiming that Amsterdam was a country in Europe, and The Netherlands was just some kind of amusement park. When I told him Amsterdam is a city in The Netherlands and that I live in another city in the same country, his response was ‘yeah, in the country of Amsterdam, right?’…
Image source: Ams197624
#75
One time a customer asked me where she can buy authentic Olive Oil from the region. Like she did when she visited Italy.
We were in Frankfurt, Germany.
Image source: OBabis
#76
I used to work at a 5 star hotel in Amsterdam and had an American say, ‘is the water safe to drink?’ I said it was. He then followed up with, ‘no, I mean, is it safe to drink for Americans?’…
Image source: TeaWithNosferatu
#77
Pointing at a 900-year-old building and asking if it’s an “authentic replica.” No, we didn’t tear down 12th-century architecture to build a Spirit Halloween. It’s just still there.
Image source: realfx26
#78
Hitchhiking in Vermont in the 1970s and got a lift from a local pastor. Told him I was from Scotland and he asked if I had hitchhiked all the way.
Er, no. The Atlantic Ocean gets in the way.
Image source: eatyourlettuce
#79
Not a question but a statement… During my first week in the US, I was at Walmart at the register in front of the cashier while she was scanning items and there was this grandpa on the electric scooter struggling barely able to get the items from the basket in front of the scooter to the conveyor belt. I said “here you go” while attempting to aid him and he goes with a really loud grumpy voice “YOU’RE WEIRD”… I didn’t try to overstep or be annoyingly helpful (I’m very self aware some people don’t want help). In Europe that would never be a problem or at least they’d just say no thanks in a serious manner… Lesson learned I guess.
Image source: __hello__world__
#80
I’m Finnish and an American man asked me what I was willing to do for US greencard.
Image source: Serahill
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