Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman: What Happened to the Love on the Spectrum’s Fan-Favorite Couple?

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman met in 2021 during Love on the Spectrum’s first season and became the series’ most beloved couple after the season premiered on Netflix in May 2022. The pair nurtured their romance over the years, consolidating their status as the show’s most successful matchup. Abbey and David appeared in subsequent seasons of the dating reality series, providing heart-warming updates about their relationship to the LOTS fandom.
When Season 4 premiered in April 2026, fans were excited to learn that the duo is considering marriage. Abbey expressed hopes of being the show’s next couple to get married upon learning about Madison Marilla and Tyler White’s engagements. But while fans anticipated the wedding bells, it emerged that the two had parted ways. The surprising turn of events has left the fandom wondering what happened to the show’s favorite couple.
Revisiting Abbey Romeo And David Isaacman’s Time On LOTS Season 1
@hatsbyabbey
Thank you to everyone for coming to Abbey & David’s movie night with all their friends! Summer social nights like this are so important for engagement and growth and it’s so cool that these two get to bring their friends together 😊 #loveonthespectrum #autismawareness abbeysautism
The Season 1 couple bonded on their first date at a wildlife park. Getting to know each other, their shared love for lions and movies deepened their chemistry, setting them apart as one of the inaugural season’s favorite couples. Their relationship blossomed onscreen, improving their lives so much that they anticipated dating in the real world. Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman’s romance also flourished off-screen, earning them a spot in subsequent seasons of the dating series.
Love on the Spectrum returned for Season 2 in January 2024 and delivered a memorable moment in the pair’s love journey. Isaacman surprised Romeo with a romantic trip to Africa for a wildlife experience that left them reaffirming their love for each other. In Season 3, Abbey serenaded David with a heartwarming song titled “Boyfriend Forever” as they marked their third anniversary. “I wrote this song last summer, and I wanted to do a tribute to David because he is the best boyfriend, and I never want to lose him,” she told Tudum.
Season 4 premiered in April 2026, featuring the former couple who celebrated their fourth anniversary in July 2025. Abby gave mixed signals about their stance on marriage in the new season. She initially stated that they weren’t ready for marriage, but was optimistic about being the show’s next couple to get engaged. Unfortunately, they broke up before they could take the relationship to that phase. Confirming their split, Abbey and David’s families asserted that the duo truly valued the four and a half years they shared with each other. “At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways,” reads an excerpt from the joint statement issued to PEOPLE.
They Struggled To Figure Out How To Navigate Marriage
@david_loveonthespectrum
I’ve been watching @Sesame Street ever since I was little and it helped me learn colors and numbers! I had so much fun visiting The Street with @Abbey and it was a dream come true for me to share my synesthesia with The Count and teach him what numbers as colors means to me! ⭐️❤️💛💙
Throughout the years Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman dated, they were never quite sure about getting married. They’ve hinted at this several times, including on their latest appearance on the dating show. “Neither one of us is ready to get married,” Romeo told LOTS producers in Season 4. “[We] are already married in our hearts,” she continued, “I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that’s why I don’t want to rush it…”
Isaacman shared a similar sentiment on The Viall Files podcast in May 2025. He told the host they were considering marriage, but weren’t sure when to do so. “We may not know when we’re gonna get married, but I do know a perfect place to get married,” he said, revealing they’d love to exchange vows at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and then spend their honeymoon in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve.
Earlier in March, Romeo and her mother appeared on The Unplanned Podcast, where they mulled over the best way for the autistic couple to approach marriage. “It doesn’t have to be in the traditional sense of what a neurotypical person would make it look like,” Romeo’s mother, Christine, told the hosts. “You can have your place, he can still have his place…until you’re ready to move in together.” That way, “they can make that commitment without having to upheaval everything else,” she explained.
Abbey Romeo And David Isaacman Broke Up Because They Grew Apart
Amid the speculations about Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman’s breakup, people close to the Love on the Spectrum couple have maintained they parted ways amicably after realizing they’ve grown apart. The two are on good terms. They only decided to end their romantic relationship because they’ve grown in different directions. Christine explained the circumstances around their split in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel.
“I feel that everyone’s kind of missing the point on Abby and David. I think they will have a forever bond. There was no fight over engagements and rings being thrown around,” she said. “Abby would say she wanted to get married, which really meant I want to feel like a normal person in the world and do what they do in their relationships,” Christine continued.
“It was almost like having a party, not the idea of like moving in together. They didn’t even do a lot of that stuff or talk about it, and David was happy with his way of doing life. Abbey’s was different, and they found that out over this period of time.” She described what they had as a “fabulous relationship,” affirming she’s “grateful for the time they had.” Check out the disturbing revelations from Netflix’s docuseries about America’s Next Top Model.
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